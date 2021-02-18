Meticore Reviews 2021: Urgent Report Exposed by Researched Reviews

Researched Reviews
·22 min read

Meticore Reviews 2021 Update - New Facts Released Regarding Meticore Side Effects, Complaints, Price, Where to Buy at the Lowest Price and Meticore Ingredients.

Philadelphia, PA, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meticore Reviews: Groundbreaking New Meticore Reviews Report Gives Important Information All Consumers Must Know.

MUST SEE: Urgent Meticore Report – “You Will Not Believe What We Found!”

Researched Reviews (an Independent Research Group) Reports Their Latest Findings: Meticore Report

What is Meticore? How to Use Meticore? Does Meticore Really Work? Is Meticore Amazon legitimate?

Please Note: This report is not meant to treat or diagnose any illness. It is written for informational purposes only. If you have any health concern at all, please see a licensed healthcare professional. Researched Reviews LLC provides independent reviews only and is not the manufacturer of Meticore.

Get The Best Price for Meticore Here

Can You Buy Meticore on Amazon or at GNC?

Researched reviews analyst Cindy Walters states, “The only place authorized to sell the authentic product is the Meticore official website.”

Consumers are not advised to buy Meticore from anywhere outside of the manufacturer’s website. The official website is the only safe place to purchase it from, as that guarantees that the consumer is not being taken advantage of. The consumer is also protected by the manufacturer’s money-back guarantee.

Consumers Must Watch Out for Meticore Scams:

A lot of major online retail sites are selling counterfeit or knockoff products that look like the real deal but are definitely not. Consumers have reported a number of these, but many of them are still out there despite customer complaints. Consumers should only purchase Meticore from the official site. Product bottles and labels may be reproduced, and consumers can be fooled by cheaper prices on these substandard products. Consumers are not getting the actual Meticore product because they are buying it outside of the manufacturer’s website.

Researched Reviews analyst Cindy Walters states, “When doing Meticore customer reviews such as this particular report (Meticore Review), we always try to keep in mind what a consumer may be looking for when searching."

“We made sure our Meticore customer reviews 2020 - 2021 and Meticore negative reviews report (which we found no Meticor complaints) directly answers the searcher’s query and that our content provides specific answers. Most times when a consumer is visiting a Meticore reviews Reddit page, they have already heard about the product and may just want to know about Meticore where to buy it?"

MUST SEE: “We Found an Amazing Low Price for Meticore Here”

Meticore FAQ:

  • Q. Meticore- what is it? (Does Meticore Work?)

  • A. With the Covid-19 pandemic targeting obese individuals, consumers are looking for safe ways to lose weight. Meticore is a supplement that helps to balance out the body in a few key areas so that the consumer can lose weight faster and enjoy other benefits associated with balanced levels. Many people struggle to lose weight because of an imbalance in their digestive system and the abnormal temperature of the body’s cells. Meticore.com reviews report shows the supplement boosts the metabolism and works to rebalance the body’s core temperature. This supplement is used to be taken in the morning, and from then it starts working to help people lose weight though a novel method of restoring balance to the body. The supplement contains numerous high quality ingredients that work together to get rid of fat and give the user more energy. They also remove toxins and create thermoregulation- leveling out the body’s temperature. This unique approach to weight loss helps the body shed unnecessary weight in a safe manner that benefits the entire body.


  • Q. Is Thermoregulation Safe?

  • A. The process of thermoregulation or creating balance in the body’s core temperature, is something that the body is supposed to be doing anyway. This supplement simply gives the body the help it needs to function at its peak. Toxins in the body can affect the core temperature and keep it from achieving the right balance. Once the body has a healthy internal temperature, that helps heat gain and heat loss normalize. This minimizes an environmental heat exchange with the body and helps to maintain a constant core temperature.


MUST SEE: “Shocking Meticore Report – What They’ll Never Tell You”


  • Q. How Does Thermoregulation Affect Weight Loss

  • A. Cindy Walters states, "Many of the calories that are burned (about half) will be used to help the body maintain its core temperature. That should be around 98.5 degrees Fahrenheit. You might be aware of that, but did you know that people who are classified as obese will experience lower core body temperature when they are awake than people who are not obese? If your body is cold, it tries to generate some heat by making you shiver. This can greatly increase your body’s heat production (by a factor of five!) and use up lots of calories. Once your body gets adjusted to the colder environment, it will stop shivering. You will still be burning a lot of calories, though, as your body attempts to keep you warm. This happens by a process known as non-shivering thermogenesis. This is made possible because of your brown adipose tissue, or BAT."


Also See: “Why You REALLY Need Meticore NOW!”


  • Q. How Is Thermogenesis Produced by Meticore?

  • A. According to Meticore reviews 2020 and 2021, the ingredients are the secret to its thermogenesis properties and its fat-burning capabilities. Each ingredient has a different function, and each of them affects the metabolism in different ways. They work as a team to make the body increase the core temperature to a point where fat cells start to burn up.


  • Q. Who is Meticore for?

  • A. Meticore real reviews show this supplement is gaining popularity rapidly. People all over the world are using it to aid with weight loss and to help their overall health. What other health benefits does it offer? Well, it helps to control blood sugar levels and boosts the function of the heart and brain. People who are trying to shed some pounds may find it useful as a way to speed up that process. It can be added to a person’s routine easily, as they would just need to take one capsule each day to start losing weight and work toward long term fitness and healthiness goals.


  • Q. What does Meticore actually do?

  • Meticore reviews consumer reports show it works on the base cause of extra weight- the sluggish metabolism caused by abnormally low core temperatures

  • Incredibly effective- Can produce very fast results, and its speed and effectiveness make it a potent supplement for weight loss

  • Trusted formula- It uses fat burning ingredients that have been proven to work

  • Only natural ingredients- All components are completely natural and safe for use, free from side effects caused by manmade substances

  • Very simple to use- The supplement is designed to be easy to swallow with simple directions


  • Q. How does Meticore differ from a multi-vitamin?

  • A. Years ago in the Meticore reviews 2019, it explained how this is not the same as a multi-vitamin because even though this supplement offers benefits for the entire body, its primary focus is boosting the metabolism. If someone is already taking a multi-vitamin, they should consult their doctor before adding a supplement like this to their routine.


  • Q. Does Meticore cause diarrhea?

  • A. There are no reports that any ingredients in this formula will cause diarrhea or constipation.


  • Q. What Meticore side effects are there?

  • A. There are none so long as users follow the instructions for dosage. No negative side effects have been shown so far for this supplement.


  • Q. How much of the supplement should be taken each day?

  • A. Meticore reviews 2020 state to take a single capsule with water in the morning each day. Ideally, the user would have thresher Meticore supplement with breakfast.


  • Q. Is Meticore FDA approved?

  • A. No, Meticore is not FDA approved. As a weight loss supplement, it would never be reviewed by the FDA. Supplement products are never FDA approved.


  • Q. Where can Meticore be purchased?


“We Found an Amazing Low Price for Meticore Here”


  • Q. Should consumers be aware of any Meticore scam?

  • A. Meticore pills reviews clearly show it is not a scam at all and is entirely legitimate. Consumers can find many positive customer reviews online, as people are seeing real results with this product.


  • Q. Is this a product that should be bought in bulk?

  • A. Meticore consumer reports state that in order to cut costs, some consumers may want to buy their Meticore in bulk. The more they buy at once, the more money they save.


  • Q. What Meticore benefits should consumers know?

  • A, Some of the most notable benefits are as follows:

  • All natural composition

  • Non-GMO ingredients

  • Vegetarian friendly

  • No side effects at all

  • Is not addictive

  • Prepared in a facility approved by the FDA

  • Contains no stimulants


  • Q. Why should someone consider using Meticore? Is meticore safe?

  • A. Yes, Meticore is known to be very safe. The primary purpose of this supplement is to boost the body’s internal temperature to such a degree that it causes thermogenesis and fat is burned off as calories are used. This results in a safe means of weight loss.

Other benefits can include:

  • Boosts mental functions

  • Great for the heart

  • Can help with joint health

  • Can aid in leveling blood sugar

  • Can decrease waist size

  • May make the skin look more youthful

  • Can make hair healthier


  • Q. Is this an effective supplement?

  • A. Meticore independent reviews reveal that If Meticore were simply classified as a weight loss pill that would be doing it a disservice. It is more than that, since it is packed with nutrients and works as a dietary supplement that is free from stimulants. It primarily works to help out the metabolism, getting it to a healthy point, empowering it to do its job. People who have stubborn fat that they cannot get rid of or who are obese and struggling with their weight can benefit from a supplement like this. They may not be able to lose weight even with dieting and exercise, and their weak metabolism is often to blame. Their metabolism is so weak because it is being held back by a low body temperature, and that is often true of overweight people.


  • Q. Are there any Meticore complaints?

  • A. There are no legitimate complaints found online. After thorough research was conducted, consumers can rest assure that they are getting an effective product backed by a solid guarantee in place.


  • Q. Can Meticore’s metabolism boosting powers be strengthened by doing other things as well?

  • A. Yes, people who are taking Meticore can strengthen their metabolism by drinking coffee, drinking greater amounts of water, getting plenty of sleep, exercising regularly, eating a low-carb, low-fat diet, and drinking green tea.


  • Q. Who is Meticore not for?

  • A. Meticore reviews from customers show this is a supplement that is made to work for practically anyone, but it isn’t going to be safe for people under 18 years old. It is not designed to be used by anyone who is pregnant or nursing, as well as anyone who has a preexisting medical condition or who is being treated for a medical problem.


  • Q. How much does Meticore cost? (Meticore Price)

  • A. The single bottle costs $59 (30-day dose), and then if a person buys three bottles, they pay just $49 per bottle (90-day dose). If they buy six bottles, they pay only $39 per bottle (180-day dose).


“We Found an Amazing Low Price for Meticore Here”


  • Q. Is there any risk to purchasing Meticore?

  • A. There isn’t any risk involved, as Meticore is backed by a money back guarantee that ensures that nay customers who are not satisfied can have their money returned to them.


  • Q. How long will it take to use an entire bottle of Meticore?

  • A. The bottle contains 30 supplements, so it will last for one month, since the consumer takes one each day.


  • Q. How long does it take for Meticore to work?

  • A. Since everyone is individual, there is no precise answer. Consumers should see results by taking Meticore supplement for 90-180 days.


  • Q. What is the shipping process for Meticore?

  • A. Real Meticore reviews state this product can be shipped to most countries in the world, and the manufacturers try to ship the same day the order was placed. The package will usually reach in 5-7 days, depending on distance and any public holidays. Internationals shipping can take one to two weeks. All shipments are tracked, and that tracking number is provided to customers to help them follow their order’s progress.


  • Q. What is Meticore’s Refund Policy?

  • A. All orders from Meticore are backed with a 60-day guarantee. Buyers can request a refund on their supplements if they are not satisfied with their purchase, and the money will be refunded to them. To return a product, customers must return all of the bottles, whether they are full, empty or partially full. They have to return them within 60 days from when the order was placed and include the original order slip that came with the packaging. If they have misplaced that packaging slip, they should include all the necessary information for their order on a note inside the return package. The note should include their full name, address, email address, and contact number.

  • All returns should be addressed to:

  • 1301 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry IL 60050

  • The return shipment cost is the customer’s responsibility, and the refund process will be started once the package has been returned and all the requirements for a refund have been met. Once the refund has been approved, it will be posted to the customer’s bank account in 3-5 working days. The speed at which the refund is placed on the account will depend on the individual bank and their process.


MUST SEE: "Critical Meticore Report May Change Your Mind"


  • Q. Is this a safe product to use?

  • A. Many Meticore capsules reviews claim the supplement is a safe dietary supplement, so long as it is used as directed. The facility where Meticore is made has been FDA registered and is a GMP (Good manufacturing practice) facility. Thousands of customers have used the supplement, according to Meticore, with no reported side effects.


  • Q. Who is this supplement designed for?

  • A. Any person who desires to lose weight will benefit from using Meticore. It works for both men and women. Many Meticore reviews UK claim It can be taken for its various other health benefits as well. However this isn’t a supplement that is designed to be safe for nursing or pregnant women or for children under the age of 18. If anyone is taking medication or being treated for a medical problem, they should talk to their doctor first before adding a supplement like Meticore to their routine.

  • There could be adverse side effects and reactions that they are not aware of. There is very low risk of harmful interactions between the supplement and other medications or medical issues, but precautions should be taken anyhow. Consulting a doctor before using this supplement is highly recommended for anyone who is being treated for an illness or ongoing condition.


  • Q. Are consumers getting real results from Meticore?

  • A. Yes, there are some great Meticore weight loss reviews and testimonials out there from actual customers.

  • One customer, Sam, managed to lose 37 pounds with Meticore. He said that the supplement helps him to live his life more freely. He has achieved his weight loss and physique goals, becoming the slim man he knew he should be and still being able to eat food he enjoys.

  • Ella was able to lose 21 pounds and fit Meticore easily into her busy work schedule. She loved how great it felt to see the weight fall off little by little and see her waist size go down.

  • Alayah said goodbye to an incredible 44 pounds using Meticore. She was astounded by how much difference the supplement made, and other dietary options she had tried did not work for her. She has gotten rid of all the fat she wanted to with this supplement.

  • Another customer, David, reported that he lost 28 pounds, and he says he has a healthier heart and lungs at this point. He can exert himself without getting out of breath and it has been a life changer for him.


  • Q. Are Meticore reviews Amazon legit?

  • A. Meticore is only legitimately sold from the manufactures website Meticore,com No reviews or testimonials from any other source can be validated.


  • Q. Are there Meticore reviews BBB? (Better Business Bureau)

  • A. Cindy Walters states, “At the current time we found 2 insignificant reviews at the BBB. Neither of them can be validated and there were no follow up comments reported.”


  • Q. Are there any Meticore reviews Webmd?

  • A. Cindy Walters says, “We found no Meticore reviews listed at Webmd.


  • Q. Are there Meticore reviews Australia, Meticore South Africa, Meticore reviews 2020 USA or any other country reviews listed?

  • A. Cindy Walters proclaims, “Meticore Australia 2020 reviews showed found no specific reviews from users in Australia or any other specific country.” Consumers looking for information pertaining to Meticore tablets Australia can also contact the manufacturer at contact@meticore.com


  • Q. Is Meticore going to cause dangerous weight loss?

  • A. Each person loses weight at a different rate with this supplement. Some people will see the weight fall off quickly, whereas others will see it go away slowly. It is a good idea to talk to your physician before you start any weight loss or supplement regimen.


MUST SEE: Urgent Meticore Report – “You Will Not Believe What We Found!”


  • Q. Is Meticore backed by any scientific studies?

  • No, there have been no researched studies to support the Meticore manufacturer claims. No clinical trials have been conducted, but the company cites 24 references for its ingredients, which can be found on the sales page.

  • All of the ingredients have been tested and their effectiveness is backed by science.

  • There was a study conducted in 2009 that demonstrated a link between low core body temperature and obesity. A study in 2015 showed a similar link, and these studies suggest that obese people who have low core body temperatures will be likely to experience weight gain.


  • Q. Who is the Manufacturer of Meticore?

  • A. The company’s website does not give much information regarding the manufacturers but what is known is:

  • The supplement is made with Current Good Manufacturing Practice. (CGMP)

  • Made in FDA-approved manufacturing plant.

  • The reputable Digistore24 Inc. is the digital seller.


Q. Why are there different Logos on the Meticore.com website?

  • A. It is presumed that those logos are there for the purpose of showing the different sources of their research study for Meticore. The Logos include:

  • American Clinical Laboratory Association (ACLA)

  • International Journal of Obesity

  • APS Journal of Applied Physiology

  • National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI)


Researched Reviews Report Goes In-depth Explaining How Meticore Works:

What is Thermoregulation?

Reference: https://www.healthline.com/health/thermoregulation

Thermoregulation and Weight Loss:

Relationship between cold-induced thermoregulation and spontaneous rapid body weight loss.

Reference: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8945943/

The Meticore Ingredients

  • Ginger root - This flowering plant is utilized as a spice and in medical practices. It grows year round and makes narrow leaves. Ginger is able to work with a healthy diet as well as exercise to assist people in losing unhealthy weight, according to medical science. Ginger is often included with other herbs and ingredients in weight loss formulas.

  • African mango - Known scientifically as rvingia gabonensis, the African mango goes by many names- bush mango, odika, dika, ogbono and wild mango. A study in 2005 conducted with a double blind setup showed that those who consumed 3 grams of the mango were able to lose 4 kilograms throughout the study’s duration. They also had smaller hip and waist measurements and showed a decrease in triglycerides and cholesterol.

  • Bitter orange - This Mediterranean orange used to be native to Syria, the Arabian Peninsula, and the eastern side of Africa. It can also be found in modern times growing in Florida and California. Bitter orange is use medicinally for nasal congestion, heartburn, appetite control, weight loss and increased athletic performance.

  • Turmeric root - The flowering plant turmeric is known scientifically as curcuma longa and comes from the ginger family of plants. The roots are used for seasoning food and it is a staple of Asian cuisine. Turmeric is used to make the Indian spice curry, and its taste is a bit warm and bitter. Turmeric helps to color curry powder, cheese, butter, and mustard. The curcumin is turmeric’s active ingredient that can help with weight loss and provides other health benefits.

  • Moringa leaves - These tea leaves come from the moringa oleifera plant, also called horseradish or moringa tree. This tree grows in India and is used as both food and medicine. People use Moringa leaves to help lose weight, and some studies that were conducted on animals demonstrated that moringa can break down fat quickly and keep fat from forming as easily in the body. The leaves of the moringa plant can be used to fight inflammation too, and that helps when an individual is trying to lose weight.

  • Citrus bioflavonoids - These come from a variety of fruits, including grapefruit, oranges, and tangerines. They can be taken on their own or in combinations. Many people utilize citrus bioflavonoids to help with swelling and improve blood flow. They can also help with weight management. The chemical compound is able to balance blood glucose levels and help people to burn more calories, according to a new study from the Pennington Biomedical Research Center located at Louisiana State University.

  • Brown seaweed extract - Also known as fucoxanthin or fucoidan, this is a complex polysaccharide that is found in a variety of brown seaweed types. It can help to slow down the clotting of blood and stifle cancer cell growth. It also helps the immune system to balance out and protects from viral infections and neurological problems. In one study conducted on mice and rats, it was discovered that fucoxanthin, the brown seaweed pigment, could eliminate 5-10% of abdominal fat. This same compound also turned energy into heat, burning fat through fat oxidation by the stimulation of a specific protein.

  • Meticore also contains 35mcg of chromium, which is 100% of the daily value. It includes 15mcg of vitamin B12 and is packaged into vegetable cellulose capsules that are non GMO.

ALSO SEE: “Surprising Meticore Report – What You Really Don’t Understand”

Pros and Cons of Meticore

Pros:

  • Powerful fat burning supplement

  • Is not habit forming

  • Made locally in the USA

  • Helps with overall health

  • Manufactured at a facility approved by the FDA

  • Non-GMO

  • Can lower disease risk

  • Ingredients backed by science

  • Can help with digestion and metabolism

  • No known side effects

  • Made using natural, safe ingredients

  • Made with a vegetarian friendly formula

  • Can improve sex drive

  • May help people get a more restful sleep

  • Can balance out the body’s systems

  • Promotes high energy levels

  • Can reduce joint and muscle inflammation

Cons:

  • Not much information on the manufacturer

  • Takes 90-180 days to see substantial results, in some cases

  • Can only be purchased from the manufacturer’s website

Also See: “Why You REALLY Need Meticore NOW!”

The Verdict on Meticore

Anyone who would like to get in shape should consider using Meticore. It is ideal for aiding people who are struggling with their weight and who have tried other methods to shed pounds unsuccessfully. It is so powerful that most people can see results without dramatically changing up their diet and exercise routine.

Meticore supplement reviews show that the supplement targets slow metabolism by raising the body temperature to where fat cells start being burnt up. This helps out with weight loss and benefits the entire body.

Made only using natural ingredients, Meticore is designed to be very safe and to help people effectively lose weight. To get the most out of it, users should eat a healthy diet and exercise regularly, and they may get to their weight loss and physique goals even faster.

Meticore Purchase Warning: (Where to Buy Meticore Safely)

Cindy Walters states, "Consumers should only purchase from the official Meticore website. This is the only way buyers are guaranteed the authentic and legitimate Meticore product with the full money back guarantee."

Click the Link Below:

Meticore Official Website

† Statements in this report have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About Researched Reviews:

Researched Reviews is a well-respected public source of information and product Review Company situated in the suburbs of Philadelphia, PA, and Southern New Jersey assisting consumers to find important information concerning specified products and services that will then help individuals determine if those specific products and services are in fact a suitable fit for them.

Cindy Walters states, "We are never paid to write a review, although, if a visitor makes a purchase from a link on our page, we may receive compensation which helps pay for our ongoing research and reviews. We only give high marks to the best products and services."

Researched Reviews reports back on a broad range of both products and services. Researching and reviewing everything from beauty and health care products to services and membership programs that may be popular in the market place at any given time. Researched Reviews remains committed to providing honest and accurate information to consumers at all time.

CONTACT: David Kingston Researched Reviews support@researched-reviews.com


Latest Stories

  • Australian Open semifinal: Naomi Osaka overpowers Serena Williams to advance to final

    Osaka scored her second Grand Slam win over Williams and will play next for her fourth Grand Slam title.

  • Report: Blue Jays to open 2021 season at spring training home in Dunedin

    Dunedin's TD Ballpark will serve as the home of the Toronto Blue Jays, at least for the start of the 2021 MLB season.

  • Haaland leads Dortmund past Sevilla in Champions League

    SEVILLE, Spain — Erling Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund ended Sevilla’s nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 come-from-behind victory in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday. The hosts took the lead early through Suso Fernández but Dortmund rallied with a goal by Mahmoud Dahoud and Haaland’s double before halftime at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium. Luuk de Jong scored Sevilla's late second goal to improve the Spanish team's chances in the return leg. The win ended Sevilla’s good run and put Dortmund back on track after a series of poor results that had left coach Edin Terzic under pressure in Germany. The second leg will be on March 9 in Germany. In the other round-of-16 match on Wednesday, Porto defeated Juventus 2-1 at home. Suso opened the scoring for Sevilla in the seventh minute with a shot from outside the area that deflected off two defenders before finding the net. The visitors equalized when Dahoud fired a right-footed, long-range shot into the top corner in the 19th. The 20-year-old Haaland put the visitors ahead in the 27th from inside the area after a nice give-and-go exchange of passes with Jadon Sancho, then added to the lead in the 43rd from close range after a fast breakaway for his 18th goal in 13 Champions League games. The Norwegian forward only trails Kylian Mbappé as the player with most Champions League goals before his 21st birthday. The 22-year-old Mbappé, who scored a hat trick in Paris Saint-Germain's 4-1 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, scored 19 goals before turning 21. De Jong pulled Sevilla closer with a goal from a set piece in the 84th. Dortmund travelled to Spain having won only one of its last six German league matches. It had lost its last four away matches in the round of 16 of the Champions League. Sevilla’s last loss in all competitions had been a 2-0 defeat to Atlético Madrid in the Spanish league in January. It was coming off a league win against Huesca and a 2-0 victory over Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. Sevilla, the reigning Europa League champion, is playing in the Champions League for the first time since 2018, when it lost to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals. Dortmund is playing in the round of 16 for the seventh time in eight seasons, but it last made it to the quarterfinals in 2017, when it lost to Monaco. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Report: NBA stars hesitant to appear in league's PSAs promoting COVID-19 vaccine

    The league's top doctor said players have asked him if the vaccine will hurt their performance.

  • Sources: Damian Lillard to participate in 3-Point Contest at All-Star Game

    Lillard is third in the league in 3-pointers made (105) while shooting 38% from that range.

  • Several NHLers will wear skates inspired by Willie O'Ree

    A Canadian plant has produced skates honouring the NHL's first Black player as part of Black History Month.

  • Fast start sees Porto stun Juventus in Champions League

    PORTO, Portugal — Porto scored at the start of each half to beat Juventus 2-1 in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday. Mehdi Taremi gave Porto the lead after just 63 seconds after a defensive mixup by Juventus gifted him an easy finish, and Moussa Marega netted 19 seconds into the second half. Federico Chiesa scored what could prove to be a vital away goal for Juventus in the 82nd minute. “Our approach changed after a minute, because when you concede like that after a minute you lose confidence,” Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said. “The lads let their heads drop a but and they (Porto) could play the match they wanted, closing themselves up and counterattacking. “Luckily we managed to get back on track for the return match with Chiesa's goal. We shouldn’t have played this type of match and it’s a pity, we could have done better. We had prepared a different game.” Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo was kept quiet on his return to his homeland as the visitors struggled to make an impact, although the Portugal international did have a penalty appeal waved away in the final seconds of stoppage time. The second leg will be on March 9 in Turin. “Juventus had its first dangerous shot only in the 70th minute and we are talking about the Italian champion, a very strong team with some of the best players in the world,” Porto coach Sérgio Conceição said. "That shows the solidity of our performance. “We could have made it 3-0. ... It is bittersweet: the players did not deserve the goal we conceded.” Juventus beat Porto home and away without conceding a goal the last time the two sides met at the same stage four years ago. But it gifted Porto the lead after barely a minute when Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur attempted to play a back pass to goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, not realizing Taremi was right behind him to intercept and slot home from six yards. Juventus appeared to lack energy and ideas and its night got worse in the 35th when captain Giorgio Chiellini limped off with a calf injury. Porto was even quicker off the mark at the start of the second half when Wilson Manafá ran down the right before rolling across for Marega to turn in at the near post. Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo brought on forward Álvaro Morata shortly after the hour mark for Weston McKennie. Morata had scored six goals in as many Champions League appearances this season and Juventus looked more dangerous after he came on. Porto hadn't conceded a goal at home in the Champions League this season but that streak came to an end when Adrien Rabiot burst down the left and crossed for Chiesa to fire a first-time shot into the far corner. Chiesa became the first Juventus player apart from Ronaldo to score in a Champions League knockout game since Blaise Matuidi in 2018. That appeared to wake Juventus up and it came close to snatching what would have been an undeserved draw. Ronaldo was left furious when he went down under a challenge from Zaidu Sanusi seconds before the full-time whistle and the incident was not looked at on video review. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • CFO at Jerry Jones' gas company on rising prices due to Texas freeze: 'Like hitting the jackpot'

    Roughly 2 million homes in Texas were without power Monday.

  • Steelers GM on Ben Roethlisberger coming back: 'We have to look at this situation'

    Would the Steelers actually part ways with Ben Roethlisberger?

  • Tim Tebow retires from baseball after four years with Mets

    Tim Tebow hit .233 over 287 games in the minors.

  • Podcast: Paul Hendrick talks best and worst moments covering Leafs

    Long-time Maple Leafs reporter Paul Hendrick talks about his journey to his dream job, and the best and worst moments on the Leafs beat.

  • Mets fire coach for sexual harassment over 2 years after women first complained

    The Mets have fired hitting coordinator Ryan Ellis more than two years after three women complained to Mets HR that he was sexually harassing them.

  • 9 storylines that will define the 2021 MLB season

    Baseball is back. These are the plot lines that could define the sport's precarious 2021 season.

  • Serena Williams has great tennis left. What she doesn't have: an answer for Naomi Osaka

    Serena Williams' biggest challenge in winning a 24th Grand Slam title isn't her age or talent. It's her opponent.

  • Curry and his supporting cast rally Warriors past Heat in OT

    SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:15 left in overtime, set up Andrew Wiggins for one the next time down before delivering a final dagger from deep, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 120-112 victory over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night. Kent Bazemore had a follow shot with 1:32 left for one of his two big baskets in OT and finished with a season-high 26 points — his second 20-point performance this season. Curry scored 25 points and overcame an off shooting night by finding his stroke when it mattered most. He added 11 assists and seven rebounds. A few minutes after the final buzzer, Bazemore and Curry shared a loud cheer and hard handshake before disappearing down the tunnel. Jimmy Butler had his second straight triple-double with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for the Heat, who never trailed in regulation. Eric Paschall scored back-to-back baskets to pull the Warriors as close as 99-96 with 3:37 to play in regulation as Miami called timeout. Curry's 3 at 2:26 made it 103-101 then he stole the ball from Butler on the other end moments later. Bazemore made consecutive hoops to tie it with 52 seconds remaining. Kelly Oubre Jr. missed an 3 for the win. Kendrick Nunn scored 19 points for Miami, coming off a 125-118 loss at the Clippers on Monday night. Golden State started with a 13-3 burst out of halftime to make it a game again after falling behind 61-46 at the break. Wiggins wound up with 23 points as Curry mostly struggled. Curry was 3 for 11 in the first half, missing eight of his nine 3-point tries. He finished 5 of 20 from long range as Golden State went 18 for 52 and got outrebounded 50-45. Draymond Green was a late scratch by the Warriors because of right ankle soreness and Mychal Mulder made his fourth career start in Green's place and first of the season. IGGY'S BACK Andre Iguodala received a nice welcome back when he checked into the game for the first time in the final two minutes of the opening quarter. He then scored 10 points against his old team. The 2015 NBA Finals MVP did a little bit of everything in six seasons for the Warriors from 2013-19. “That’s why Andre will always be one of my favourites just his selflessness and willingness to do whatever it takes to win a game,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. TIP-INS Heat: Butler has grabbed eight or more rebounds in nine straight games. ... The Heat dropped to 4-10 on the road with their third straight loss away from home. ... This marked Miami's first visit to second-year Chase Center. ... The Heat swept last season's series with the Warriors but saw the end of a three-game winning streak in the series. The Heat snapped a five-game losing streak on the Warriors' home court with a 120-118 win on Feb. 10, 2019, while Golden State still played at Oracle Arena in Oakland. Warriors: C Kevon Looney was re-evaluated before missing his eighth straight game with a sprained left ankle. He has resumed some portions of practice and Kerr hopes he will be back on the floor in the latter part of an upcoming four-game road trip. ... Rookie James Wiseman is scheduled to have his sprained left wrist examined again Thursday and if all is well could return as soon as Friday vs. the Magic. “I’m just watching everybody that’s in my position and just seeing how the system goes,” Wiseman said. “So when I get back out there, there won’t be anything different. I can’t wait to get on the floor, which should be pretty soon.” ... F Alen Smailagic made his G League Warriors debut after being sidelined recovering from surgery in early January for a torn meniscus in his right knee. UP NEXT Heat: At Sacramento on Thursday night to complete a back-to-back. Miami lost 105-104 at home to the Kings on Jan. 30. Warriors: At Orlando on Friday night before a scheduled game in Curry's hometown of Charlotte on Saturday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Janie McCauley, The Associated Press

  • Serena Williams breaks down after questions about tennis future in Australian Open exit interview

    After losing to Naomi Osaka, Williams left her news conference in tears.

  • Maple Leafs rebound after embarrassing collapse, grind out 2-1 victory over Senators

    TORONTO — Auston Matthews could sense his line was getting close. Joe Thornton had a goal waved off late in Wednesday's first period before another early in the second was also called back. Moments later, Matthews made sure Toronto's third shot to cross the line counted. The star centre blasted home his NHL-best 14th goal of the season, Alexander Kerfoot scored the winner, and the Maple Leafs rebounded from an embarrassing collapse 48 hours earlier against Ottawa, grinding out a 2-1 victory over the last-place Senators. Thornton's first effort was denied after it was ruled he pushed the puck and Matt Murray's pad into the net, while the other was cancelled out for a high stick. But just nine seconds later, Leafs defenceman Justin Holl fed Matthews for a one-timer and a 1-0 lead. "There's nothing you can really do about those (disallowed goals)," Matthews said. "Once we scored there right after the high stick, the boys were saying, 'The puck don't lie.'" Frederik Andersen made 27 saves for Toronto (12-3-2), keeping his team in it early with some timely stops, while Jake Muzzin chipped in with two assists. The Senators roared back from a 5-1 deficit in Monday's opener of this three-game series against the Leafs before securing a stunning 6-5 overtime decision — the first time in franchise history Ottawa won a game after trailing by four goals. Despite sitting atop the North Division standings and possessing one of the NHL's best winning percentages in the league's pandemic-shortened 56-game season, the Toronto market was a tinder box after that collapse, with one of the city's newspapers calling out Leafs winger William Nylander on its front page. "We've got to block that out," Kerfoot said of the noise. "We're playing good hockey for the most part. That's what great about playing in Toronto — lots of people care about the team, they're passionate, and they voice their opinions at times." Brady Tkachuk replied for Ottawa (4-13-1), while Murray made 26 stops for the rebuilding Senators, who will meet the Leafs again at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday. "We were right there," Tkachuk said. "It's a good sign we can hang right there with them." Tied 1-1 through 40 minutes, the Leafs got their third power play midway through the final period when Nikita Zaitsev went off for hooking. Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe loaded up the first unit with Matthews, Nylander, John Tavares, Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly, but they weren't able to generate much. Not long after the penalty expired, however, Kerfoot fished a puck out of a forest of legs — including Thornton's — in front of Murray following Muzzin's initial shot to deposit his third goal of the season at 10:46. "That goal only happens because he's in there battling," Kerfoot said of his 41-year-old teammate. "It's physical in there," added Thornton, who played his second game after missing 10 with a fractured rib. "Just be strong ... Kerf made a great play and just finished that off." Andersen stopped Colin White at the tail end of an Ottawa man advantage later in the third before denying Josh Norris with under four minutes to go in regulation as the Leafs held on and could finally exhale. Toronto met as a team Tuesday — on a scheduled day off — in the wake of Monday's demoralizing setback. "I was happy the way we came back and answered," Andersen said. "Tried to clean up some things ... I thought we looked good." Thornton said the Leafs talked about what it will take for them to get to their ultimate goal. "We've got to play good defence," he said. "The offence is always going to be there, but if we look after Freddie ... Freddie's one of the best in the league. "Defensively we were a lot better." Following a tentative first, Toronto opened the scoring at 4:32 of the second when Matthews buried an eye-popping 13th goal in his last 12 games off that pass from Holl, who scored on a bomb of his own against Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price last week. "I was really hoping Holler was going to pass that," Matthews said. "I really thought he was going to let one rip again, but a really nice play by him." Thornton, meanwhile, continues to be wowed by Matthews, adding there are probably two or three players he's lined up with in his Hall of Fame career in the same ballpark. "But he's on a different level," Thornton said. "He just competes so hard." The Senators got their equalizer with 1:22 left in the second on a sequence that began when Holl heeled a shot in the offensive zone. The visitors broke the other way with Norris, who hit the post early in the period, and Chris Tierney setting up Tkachuk off the rush for his fifth of the campaign and the 100th point of his NHL career. "We did a lot of great things," Ottawa head coach D.J. Smith said. "They beat us 2-1, but it could have gone either way." The Leafs looked timid early, perhaps wary of making any mistakes after Monday, with the Senators carrying a 21-6 lead in shot attempts after the first. Andersen faced at least three-odd man rushes through the opening 20 minutes, while Tim Stutzle whistled a shot just wide on another chance. Murray made his two best saves late in the period, one with the glove on Tavares in alone and another on Thornton in the dying moments after the Senators couldn't get the puck out. After watching Marcus Hogberg pick up Ottawa's first back-to-back wins since in almost a year while recovering from an upper-body injury suffered last week, Murray stayed with Thornton's initial move down low. The winger then pushed the puck and the goalie's right pad over the line on the follow-up, but the play was immediately waved off. But the Leafs would rebound from that — and another disallowed goal — before securing a much-needed result. "This was a huge win for us bouncing back from a tough loss," Kerfoot said. "It's really big in a shortened season like this to stop that negative momentum. "You don't want that creeping into minds or into your game." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2021. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press

  • Boeser's three-point night paces Canucks to 5-1 win over Flames

    CALGARY — Brock Boeser had a goal and two assists for the Vancouver Canucks in a 5-1 win Wednesday over the host Calgary FlamesBo Horvat and J.T. Miller both scored and had an assist for Vancouver (8-11-1). Defenceman Jordie Benn and Nate Schmidt also scored for the Canucks, who improved to 2-3-1 versus the Flames this season.Goaltender Braden Holtby stopped 35-of-36 shots for his first win since Jan. 28.Andrew Mangiapane scored for Calgary (8-7-1). Jacob Markstrom stopped 24 shots in the loss in his seventh straight start and 14th in Calgary's 16 games this season.Markstrom's been Calgary's best player so far this season, and compensated for the Flames' many sluggish first periods.But fatigue, perhaps exacerbated by a pair of second-period collisions with Canucks, appeared to set in for the tall Swede on Wednesday.After allowing five goals on 29 shots, Markstrom was replaced by David Rittich near the eight-minute mark of the third period. Rittich stopped the four shots he faced.Wednesday's game was the fourth in a row between the two clubs. The Flames went 2-1 in Vancouver's Rogers Arena before the series shifted to Scotiabank Saddledome.Boeser scored on a Canucks 4-on-1 at 5:54 of the third period. The winger lasered a high shot over Markstrom's glove for his 15th point and eighth goal in his last 11 games.Calgary drew within one at 18:13 of the second period, but Vancouver pulled away again scoring twice in the final 78 seconds.Vancouver's pressure around Calgary's net produced multiple chances for Schmidt to bang in a rebound at 19:06. Miller put a shot off the crossbar and in at 18:28.Calgary's Mangiapane drove in from the wing and dragged the puck in front of a sprawling Holtby to score on a sharp-angled shot at 18:13.Markstrom charged out of Calgary's net to challenge Horvat streaking up the middle, but the goalie was too late to cut off the angle. Horvat got a shot away as the players made contact for a 2-0 Vancouver lead at 7:37 of the second period.Markstrom also abandoned his net in the first minute of the period attempting a poke check on Vancouver's Tanner Pearson in full stride. The two men collided hard near the face-off circle.The Flames have led after the first period in just five of their 16 games this season.Benn scored his first of the season at 1:46 of the first period off a neutral-zone turnover by Flames' Dominik Simon.Horvat faked a shot and fed Benn in the slot to beat Markstrom's glove.The Flames take on the Edmonton Oilers in a back-to-back games on Friday at home and Saturday in Edmonton. The Canucks are at home to the Winnipeg Jets on Friday and Sunday.Notes: Flames centre Mikael Backlund was back in the lineup after sitting out Monday's 4-3 overtime win in Vancouver with a lower-body injury . . . Horvat has 13 points (7-6) in his last 16 games.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press

  • Jazz roll past short-handed Clippers for 9th straight win

    LOS ANGELES — Donovan Mitchell scored 24 points, Rudy Gobert had 23 points and 20 rebounds and the Utah Jazz rolled past the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers, 114-96 on Wednesday night for their ninth straight victory. Jordan Clarkson scored 18 points to help the NBA-leading Jazz improve to 24-5 with their 20th win in 21 games. After three tight quarters, Utah broke it open in the fourth to win this matchup of Western Conference powerhouses — although it wasn’t a proper showdown with the Clippers missing injured superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The Jazz beat the Clippers for the ninth time in the last 12 matchups despite a rough first half that didn’t resemble Utah’s impressive recent play. Utah opened up a tight game with a 14-2 run spanning the third and fourth quarters, followed by a 16-3 run to put it away. Lou Williams scored 16 points, and Reggie Jackson added 15 for the Clippers. The Clippers were profoundly disadvantaged in this heavyweight matchup: Leonard missed his third straight game with a bruised leg, and George missed his seventh straight with an injured toe. Nicolas Batum also sat out with a concussion, leaving LA without three regular starters. TRAIL BLAZERS 126, PELICANS NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 43 points, including a go-ahead three-point play with 16.5 seconds left, to lift Portland past New Orleans for its sixth consecutive victory. Lillard had 11 fourth-quarter points and was clutch in the final seven minutes. JJ Redick gave the Pelicans a 105-103 lead with 7:34 left, capping a 7-0 New Orleans run, but Lillard then came off the bench and immediately hit a 3-pointer as Portland regained the lead. Anfernee Simons added a 3-pointer on the next possession to make it 109-105. The Pelicans retook the lead on a pair of 3-pointers by Lonzo Ball and Redick and led for the final time at 124-123 with 26.4 seconds left after Zion Williamson made two free throws. Williamson finished with 36 points. But Lillard drove past Ball on the left side of the lane for the layup and drew contact to put Portland up 126-124. The Pelicans had a final chance, but Ball missed a 3-pointer and Brandon Ingram threw up an airball at the buzzer. HAWKS 122, CELTICS 114 BOSTON (AP) — Trae Young had 40 points and eight assists and Atlanta beat Boston to snap a four-game losing streak. Clint Capela had 24 points and 13 rebounds to help Atlanta win in Boston for the first time since April 8, 2018, ending a seven-game losing streak. John Collins added 20 points and six rebounds. The Hawks shot a season-high 57% from the field. They took a 90-81 lead into the fourth quarter. Boston rallied to cut it to 94-91, but Atlanta responded with an 8-2 run get it back up to 102-93 with 6:33 left. Jayson Tatum had 35 points for Celtics. They have lost five of seven. 76ERS 118, ROCKETS 113 PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 31 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists and hit a key jumper late in Philadelphia's victory over Houston. Seth Curry scored 25 points, and Tobias Harris added 24 to help the Eastern Conference-leading 76ers snap a three-game losing streak. Ben Simmons (illness) didn’t play for the 76ers a game after scoring a career-high 42 points and adding nine rebounds and 12 assists. John Wall scored 28 points for Houston. The Rockets have lost seven in a row. WIZARDS 130, NUGGETS 128 WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal made two free throws with a tenth of a second left and Washington beat Denver for its third straight victory. Davis Bertans had career highs with nine 3-pointers and 35 points, Beal finished with 25 points and a season-high 10 assists, and Russell Westbrook had a triple-double with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists. Washington has won three straight for the first time since Dec. 1-5, 2018. Jamal Murray led Denver with 35 points, and Nikola Jokic scored 33 points. Murray scored Denver’s final 11 points, with his 3-pointer tying it at 128 with 2.1 seconds left. Coming off a loss at Boston on Tuesday night, Denver allowed its highest points total of the season. MAGIC 107, KNICKS 89 ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Terrence Ross scored 18 of his season-high 30 points in the second half and Orlando Magic used a decisive third-quarter run to beat New York. Orlando went on a 25-8 run over the final nine minutes of the third quarter and outscored New York 30-14 in the period to wipe out a three-point halftime deficit. Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and 17 rebounds for Orlando. Julius Randle had 25 points and seven rebounds for New York. PACERS 134, TIMBERWOLVES 128, OT MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 36 points, 17 rebounds and 10 rebounds, Malcolm Brogdon added 32 points and nine rebounds and Indiana beat Minnesota in overtime. The Pacers played their second straight overtime game, coming off an OT loss to Chicago on Monday. Karl-Anthony Towns had 30 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota. Malik Beasley added 31 points in his first game of the season off the bench. GRIZZLIES 122, THUNDER 113 MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Grayson Allen and Jonas Valanciunas each scored 22 points, and Ja Morant had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists for his first triple-double of the season and Memphis beat Oklahoma City. Kyle Anderson added 20 points, and Dillon Brooks had 17. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 22 points in his return after missing four games because of a strained left knee. BULLS 105, PISTONS 102 CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 37 points and Chicago beat Detroit on short notice. The Bulls were scheduled to visit Charlotte, with the Pistons at Dallas. Those games got called off Tuesday by the NBA because of COVID-19 contact tracing concerns with the Hornets and power outages in Texas. The Bulls and Pistons were then scheduled to play each other, instead. Jerami Grant scored a career-high 43 points for the Pistons. The Associated Press

  • Beal hits late free throws, Wizards edge Nuggets 130-128

    WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal made two free throws with a tenth of a second left to give the Washington Wizards their third straight victory, 130-128 over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night. Davis Bertans had career highs with nine 3-pointers and 35 points, Beal finished with 25 points and a season-high 10 assists, and Russell Westbrook had a triple-double with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists. Washington has won three straight for the first time since Dec. 1-5, 2018. “When those shots went down, they started looking for me even more, running more plays for me, and I took advantage of that,” Bertans said. “My shots are falling, and sometimes there’s not much the defence can do.” Denver coach Michael Malone wasn’t pleased with his team’s defence. “Obviously, Bertans killed us tonight,” Malone said. “He comes off the bench to go 9 for 11 from 3 for 35 points. That guy is supposed to be a guy that’s not supposed to get off 11 shots from the 3-point line.” Jamal Murray led Denver with 35 points, and Nikola Jokic scored 33 points. Murray scored Denver’s final 11 points, with his 3-pointer tying it at 128 with 2.1 seconds left. Coming off a loss at Boston on Tuesday night, Denver allowed its highest points total of the season. The Nuggets had a 39-19 lead late in the first quarter, but it quickly vanished. “We were up 20,” Jokic said. “We didn’t play any defence. We can not have that many letups.” Jokic scored 10 points in the first 3 1/2 minutes and 15 in the first quarter, and then coach Scott Brooks put Robin Lopez on him. “My goal is just to try to make him not quite as comfortable,” Lopez said. “He’s somebody that likes to be really sneaky and really clever out there.” TIP-INS Nuggets: F Paul Millsap missed his second straight game because of a strained left knee. Malone said he hasn’t gotten “a real clear picture” of how long Millsap will be out. … G Gary Harris returned after missing seven games with a strained left abductor. … F Monte Morris, who missed Tuesday night’s game at Boston with a strained right shoulder also returned. Wizards: G Ish Smith will miss six to eight weeks with a right quadriceps injury. “That’s a big chunk of the season,” coach Scott Brooks said. ... Westbrook was assessed a technical foul in the fourth quarter. BEAL WAITING ON ALL-STAR CALL Beal has twice been an All-Star, and he’ll find out on Thursday if he’ll get a third invitation. He was disappointed that he wasn’t selected last season. “When I first picked up a basketball, it wasn’t to win a trophy,” Beal said. “It wasn’t to win someone’s approval. It wasn’t to win someone’s vote.” SLEEPLESS NIGHTS FOR BERTANS Before the season, Bertans signed a five-year, $80 million contract extension with Washington, and hadn’t been playing well. Entering the game, he was hitting on 34.9% of his 3-pointers. “Those couple of months have been frustrating as hell,” Bertans said. “I can’t sleep at night.” UP NEXT Nuggets: At Charlotte on Friday night Wizards: At Portland on Saturday night. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports Rich Dubroff, The Associated Press