Methanex Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results With Strong Liquidity Position and Enhanced Financial Flexibility

Except where otherwise noted, all currency amounts are stated in United States dollars.



Global methanol demand improved in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2020 and methanol prices have increased leading into the fourth quarter

Increased liquidity and improved financial flexibility through the issuance of $700 million in bonds and secured further financial covenant relief for our existing credit facilities

Repaid $200 million drawn on revolving credit facility and provided early notice to repay our existing $250 million bonds due in March 2022 resulting in a one-time finance charge in the third quarter

Successfully undertook planned maintenance activities at our Medicine Hat and Atlas plants to support long-term reliability

Completed low capital cost Geismar 1 debottlenecking project to increase production by approximately 10% or 100,000 tonnes per annum



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third quarter of 2020, Methanex (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) reported a net loss attributable to Methanex shareholders of $88 million ($1.15 net loss per common share on a diluted basis) compared to a net loss of $65 million ($0.85 net loss per common share on a diluted basis) in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 was $40 million and Adjusted net loss was $79 million ($1.03 Adjusted net loss per common share). This compares with Adjusted EBITDA of $32 million and an Adjusted net loss of $64 million ($0.84 Adjusted net loss per common share) for the second quarter of 2020.

Third Quarter Results

Global methanol demand improved in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter as economic activity rebounded around the world. At the same time, methanol industry supply declined in the third quarter of 2020, compared to the second quarter, due to various planned and unplanned outages and plant shutdowns globally. Improved methanol demand and lower industry supply tightened market conditions and methanol pricing stabilized from the multi-year lows we saw in the second quarter. Methanol prices are higher leading into the fourth quarter.

We recorded higher Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter, reflecting a higher average realized price, partially offset by changes in the mix of produced and purchased methanol sold. We recorded a larger Adjusted net loss in the third quarter primarily due to a one time finance charge of $15.4 million related to the early redemption of the $250 million unsecured notes that were originally due March 2022.

Business and Financial Update

John Floren, President and CEO of Methanex, commented, “Leading into the fourth quarter, we are pleased to see an increase in methanol prices, supported by strong recovery in methanol demand and lower methanol industry supply which has resulted in a reduction of global inventory levels. Our team continues to run our manufacturing operations and global supply chain safely and effectively to ensure that we deliver secure and reliable methanol supply to our customers around the world. We undertook planned turnaround activities at our Medicine Hat and Atlas plants in the third quarter. We also completed our Geismar 1 debottlenecking project to increase our production capability by approximately 10%, or 100,000 tonnes per year, and expect to ramp up to full operating rates over the coming weeks. In addition, as global methanol demand is improving, we are in the process of restarting our Chile IV plant. We continue to take extensive preventative measures across our operations and office locations to ensure the safety of our team members during this uncertain time."

In 2020, we have taken a number of measures to preserve liquidity and improve financial flexibility. These steps include deferring approximately $500 million in capital spending on our Geismar 3 project, reducing our dividend by approximately $100 million on an annual basis, suspending share buybacks, reducing maintenance capital and operating costs and obtaining covenant relief on our credit facilities.

During the third quarter, to provide additional financial flexibility, we issued $700 million in senior unsecured notes due in 2027 and secured further covenant relief for our existing credit facilities. We repaid $200 million that was drawn on our revolving credit facility during the quarter. In addition, we issued a redemption notice to repay the $250 million bonds that were due in early 2022. The cash flow impact of this repayment will be reflected in our fourth quarter results. We ended the quarter with a strong liquidity position of $1.2 billion in cash on the balance sheet, our undrawn $300 million revolving credit facility and no debt maturities until 2024. As a result, we have significant financial flexibility to manage our business through an uncertain period.

Our Geismar 3 project remains on temporary care and maintenance and spending on the project over the next 12 months is expected to be approximately $100 million. This amount reflects costs that were already committed and the completion of key engineering activities and procurement of critical path equipment to preserve flexibility to complete the project in the future. There are many factors that management and our Board will need to consider before restarting construction and no decision has been made at this time on whether to restart.

