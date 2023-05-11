Meth, fentanyl and ‘large amount’ of stolen property found at home in Kiln, sheriff says

Eight South Mississippi residents have been arrested after authorities searched a home in Kiln Wednesday and uncovered drugs and stolen property.

Terrell Joseph Ladner, 68, is the owner of the residence on Christine Ladner Road where the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department’s narcotics agents and criminal investigators recovered felony and misdemeanor amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl, buprenorphine, hydrocodone, assorted drug paraphernalia and “a large amount” of stolen property.

Ladner has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Kristen Lee Tomasich and Devin John Elliot, both from Kiln, were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Two other Kiln residents, Brittani S. Valder and Justin Ares Hoda, also were arrested. Valder was charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and Hoda was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pass Christian native Angela Marie Chauvin was arrested and charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance.

Richard Allen Wilkes, also of Pass Christian, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. Grace Marie Anderson, from Gulfport, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

“These types of crimes are the ones that affect the quality of life in Hancock County,” Sheriff Ricky Adam said in a press release. “As we often notice, drug sellers and users alike not only contribute to the drug problem we see within our community, but their crimes affect others because it often involves theft of property from businesses and individuals.”

Stolen items recovered include power tools and various equipment.