Metepenagiag Mi'kmaq Nation reports first COVID-19 case

Chief Bill Ward says he and band council will update the community when more information becomes available. (CBC - image credit)

Metepenagiag Mi'kmaq Nation reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 Saturday.

In a news release, Chief Bill Ward said that he and band council were notified of the case and that Public Health is conducting contact tracing.

Ward said that anyone who was a close contact of the case will be contacted by Public Health.

In the meantime, the administration office, health centre and all facilities in Metepenagiag will be closed until Sept. 13.

Metepenagiag school was supposed to start Sept. 7. It also being pushed back until Sept. 13.

"All businesses operating within Metepenagiag will be required to enforce the wearing of masks, sanitization and contact tracing until further notice," Ward said in the release.

Ward said the community will be updated when more information becomes available.