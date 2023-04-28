Metavesco, Inc. to Launch mferjobs.com, a Web3 Recruiting Marketplace

CUMMING, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2023 / Metavesco, Inc. (OTC PINK:MVCO) (the "Company"), a publicly-traded Web3 enterprise, is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of mferjobs.com, a web3 recruiting marketplace. This innovative platform will operate as part of Metavesco's Staffing and Recruiting division, which is dedicated to filling the talent gap in the web3 and blockchain industries.

As the demand for web3 and blockchain talent continues to surge, mferjobs.com will connect top-tier job seekers with companies looking to hire in these exciting fields.

"Mferjobs.com is a specialized solution to the changing talent needs of web3 upstarts," said Ryan Schadel, Chief Executive Officer of Metavesco, Inc. "We are proud to offer this platform to job seekers and companies alike, and we believe that mferjobs.com can play an important role in shaping the future of these industries."

Metavesco's extensive network and expertise in web3 will provide a significant advantage to job seekers and companies who utilize mferjobs.com. Job seekers will be able to find opportunities in some of the most exciting and innovative fields in the world, while companies will be able to find top-tier talent to help them grow and innovate. The site is expected to be live by the end of the 2nd Quarter.

Metavesco's launch of mferjobs.com is just one part of the company's broader strategy to capitalize on the growth opportunities presented by the web3 and blockchain industries. The Staffing and Recruiting division are just one of the five diverse divisions that Metavesco has recently expanded into, signaling the company's commitment to creating value and opportunity for its shareholders. The Company expects to announce additional developments in its Staffing and Recruiting division in the near future.

About Metavesco

Metavesco is a publicly traded web 3 enterprise. The Company generates income as a liquidity provider on decentralized crypto exchanges and invests in promising NFT projects and virtual land, primarily on EVM protocols.

