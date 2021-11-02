Metaverse Startup The Sandbox Closes $93M Series B Led by SoftBank

Metaverse startup The Sandbox closed a $93 million Series B funding round led by SoftBank, said a press release.

The Sandbox is an Ethereum-based platform where players can “play, create, own, and govern a virtual world,” according to its site.

Players can own in-game assets in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), such as plots of land that they can build on.

The Sandbox token, SAND, has a $2.46 billion market cap, according to data from intelligence platform CoinMarketCap.

The startup’s majority stakeholder is Hong Kong-based gaming firm Animoca Brands, an early metaverse and GameFi backer which was valued at $2.2 billion after raising $65 million in October.

Other investors in the round include Animoca Brands, True Global Ventures, Liberty City Ventures, Galaxy Interactive, Kingsway Capital, and Blue Pool Capital.

The virtual world now has $144 million in gross merchandize value, 500,000 registered wallets, and 12,000 unique land owners, the press release said.