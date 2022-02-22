New Metaverse Project MetaworldPad Announces its Crypto and Launchpad to Advance Metaverse Ecosystem

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2022 / With cryptocurrencies storming up the entire industry ever so often, MetaworldPad is delighted to announce its Metaverse IDO Launchpad- MetaworldPad launchpad aims to play a crucial role in the development and growth of Metaverse businesses and projects. The launchpad also intends to drive innovations within the industry by constructing a bridge between Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 services while enabling new projects to create a mark for themselves at the time of their launch and make the process of identifying good projects easy for the users.

MetaworldPad launchpad will serve as an investment accumulator for GameFi and Metaverse projects where the community, investors, and project developers can come together to build up the project from scratch. The key benefit for MetaworldPad's investors is early access to hot new projects looking to raise cash before they launch with a decentralised seed funding mechanism, where the community will decide projects to be funded.

METAWORLDPAD CONTRACT ADDRESS: 0x8F5547bc87205c953c724d7fE748EF0ca34F81F0

MetaworldPad Ecosystem:

Metaverse launchpad

Metaworldpad Launchpad is a decentralized Initial DEX Offering (IDO) platform built on the Binance blockchain network. It provides an efficient and secure method of investing in the rapidly growing number of blockchain projects. Metaworldpad will allow to participate in the Presale of projects that will form the infrastructure and be early pioneers of the Metaverse. The MWP token will act as an essential key that will provide access to Token launches, generous staking rewards, and potential Metaverse stakedrop.

Tokenisation and NFT

MetaworldPad API-based infrastructure will help developers to easily create and integrate tokenization and NFTs in their applications. Developers can offer a whole new world of in-game items and offer upgradable NFTs or mystery boxes on the blockchain with varying rarities once claimed by the owner.

Play-to-Earn

Grab power-ups to further increase your earning power or potentially revive your character. Simply buy a Metabox in our shop. Once purchased, you will unlock a random NFT from our limited Metaverse collection, each with its own rarity and staking multiplier. Earn MetaWorldPad tokens by playing our exclusive play-to-earn games, the rarer your NFTs the better the rewards.

MetaworldPad is available to buy from Pancakeswap , the biggest decentralised exchange on Binance Chain.

Company: MetaWorldPad

Email: contact@metaworldpad.io

Website: https://metaworldpad.io

SOURCE: MetaworldPad





