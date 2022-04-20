The Metaverse market is expected to reach a value of USD 758,600.86 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 37.1% (2021 - 2027) - SkyQuest Technology

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

During the projected period, the global metaverse market is predicted to expand significantly. The rising focus on integrating digital and real worlds via the Internet, as well as the growing demand for Metaverse to acquire digital assets using cryptocurrencies, are the primary reasons driving the expansion of the metaverse industry. Cyber-threats in the Metaverse, on the other hand, are impeding the expansion of the metaverse market. However, technical improvements are generating an opportunity in the metaverse market.

Westford, USA, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The transition to the Metaverse is fast approaching. Several components and features of this open-source platform have progressed to the point where they may be smoothly merged to investigate the idea of building a parallel virtual reality. NFTs and online events are exploding, opening a world of possibilities for the metaverse and associated technologies. With the pandemic providing much-needed impetus to a changing global perspective of interaction and immersive socialisation, the conversation around metaverse has re-emerged, and with the likes of Meta, Google, and Microsoft joining the bandwagon, the dialogue has grown stronger and is heading towards actualization in terms of rising interest in funding projects, expanding outreach of technological collaborations, changing market paradigms, and an overwhelming response from users.

Read market research report, " Global Metaverse Market segmented By Type (Mobile, Desktop), By Technology (Blockchain, VR & AR, Mixed Reality, and Others), By Application (Gaming, Online Shopping, Content Creation, social media, and Others) & By Region- Forecast and Analysis 2021-2027” by SkyQuest

Download Free 72 pages of Exclusive Insights on Metaverse Market:

https://marketinsights.skyquestt.com/reports/metaverse-the-future-of-marketing-and-web-3-0/

Every industry is being transformed by the Metaverse. Since the inception of metaverse, the gaming industry has seen a seismic transformation. Several metaverse concepts, such as 3D avatars and world-building, are already present in early immersive games such as Sim City, Minecraft, and Second Life. And the key trend toward online, interactive, and immersive gaming will only accelerate.

Furthermore, in healthcare industry training simulations are expected to be a major application of metaverse and virtual reality. 3D avatars of health workers will be able to interact with tools like digital whiteboards in the Metaverse, and they will be able to meet face-to-face without the use of complicated conference equipment. Big tech companies such as Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft are stepping up their efforts to reshape healthcare by inventing and collaborating on new tools that could benefit consumers, medical professionals, and insurers. For instance, In 2016, Microsoft developed a HoloLens software, HoloAnatomy, in collaboration with Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic, that allows medical students to examine every component of the human anatomy, from muscles to veins, in 3D on a dynamic holographic model.

The high consumer adoption of the metaverse is the next big retail opportunity, based on the rapid rise of major ecommerce businesses such as Amazon, eBay, and Shopify. Millions of users are now logging into existing metaverses on a regular basis, suggesting a significant new channel for marketers to tap into for everything from new revenue streams to organic marketing.

For architects, the metaverse promises a whole new domain free of the limits of the physical world. Not only will architects be needed to assist meet the metaverse's massive content needs—literally developing the structures, cities, and real estate that will house all metaverse activities—but it will also be a place where they may work more creatively and productively.

FMCG companies are experimenting with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse. Coca-Cola and Campbell Soup Company are the two of the most recent companies which has used it. For instance, In January 2022, Mc. Donald's allianced with Humberto Leon to create an interactive “Hall of Zodiacs.”

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/metaverse-market

Real estate in the metaverse (or virtual estate) is already huge business. Superstars like Snoop Dog, as well as multinational corporations like PwC, JP Morgan, HSBC, and Samsung, have already purchased virtual land plots that they plan to develop for a variety of purposes. Those who bought in early have already seen significant gains - at least on paper. The average price for the smallest parcel of land available to buy on Decentraland or the Sandbox – two of the largest metaverse platforms – was less than $1,000 less than a year ago. It's currently worth roughly $13,000.

There are a slew of other industries that will be impacted by metaverse and new opportunities and jobs will emerge within each one.

The grand vision for a virtual reality space for socialising, play, work, and commerce has never been closer, even though it is still evolving. Existing metaverse platforms are not currently connected. However, users should eventually be able to move from one platform to the next without losing any of their assets or avatars.

The Metaverse Market report published by SkyQuest Technology Consulting provides in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.

SkyQuest has segmented the Global Metaverse Market based on Type, Technology, Application, and Region:

  • Metaverse Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2027)

    • Mobile

    • Desktop

  • Metaverse Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2027)

    • Blockchain

    • VR & AR

    • Mixed Reality

  • Metaverse Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2027)

    • Gaming

    • Online Shopping

    • Content Creation

    • Social Media

  • Metaverse Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2027)

    • North America

      • U.S.

      • Canada

    • Europe

      • Germany

      • France

      • UK

      • Italy

      • Spain

      • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • China

      • India

      • Japan

      • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • Central & South America

      • Brazil

      • Rest of CSA

    • Middle East & Africa

      • GCC Countries

      • South Africa

      • Rest of MEA

List of Key Players of Metaverse Market

  • 3i Inc. (South Korea)

  • Apple Inc. (US)

  • Atari, Inc. (France)

  • Autodesk Inc. (US)

  • Dapper Labs (Canada)

  • Decentraland (China)

  • Epic Games, Inc. (US)

  • Fastly (US)

  • Google LLC (US)

  • IBM Corporation (US)

  • Infor (US)

  • Magic Leap, Inc. (US)

  • Meta Platforms, Inc. (US)

  • Microsoft Corporation (US)

  • Nextech AR Solutions Inc. (Canada)

  • NVIDIA Corporation (US)

  • Oracle Corporation (US)

  • PTC Inc. (US)

  • Roblox Corporation (US)

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/metaverse-market

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global AR/VR/MR Market segmented by Offering (Software, Hardware) By Industry Vertical (Gaming, Entertainment & Media, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing, Retail, and Others) & By Region - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2027

Global Blockchain Market segmented By Component (Platform and Services), By Type (Public, Private, Hybrid), By Application (Food & Agriculture, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment, BFSI, Retail & E-Commerce, IT & Telecom, and Others) & By Region - Forecast And Analysis 2020-2027

Global Cloud Computing Market Segmented by Deployment Type (Private Cloud, Public Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), Service Model (Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS)), And Industry Vertical (Government, Military & Defense, Telecom & IT, Healthcare, Retail, and Others) & By Region - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2027

Global Augmented Reality Market Segmented By Component (Hardware , Software) By Display (Hmd & Smart Glass , Hud , Handheld Devices) By Application (Aerospace & Defense , Automotive , Education , E-commerce & Retail , Gaming & Entertainment , Healthcare , Industrial & Manufacturing) & By Region - Forecast And Analysis 2020-2027

Global Head Mounted Display Market segmented By Type (Slide-On Head Mounted Displays, Discrete Head Mounted Displays, and Integrated Head Mounted Displays), By Technology (AR and VR), By Application (Consumer, Commercial, Enterprise and Industry, Engineering & Design, Aerospace & Design, Healthcare, Education, and Others) & By Region - Forecast And Analysis 2020-2027

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Why Matt Chapman’s leadership is a shining example for Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays have been spoiled with Marcus Semien and Matt Chapman joining the club in back-to-back seasons.

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • 5-time Grand Slam champ Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant

    Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant. The five-time Grand Slam tennis champion, who retired from the sport in February 2020, delivered the news via a social media post on Tuesday — her 35th birthday. “Precious beginnings!!!” Sharapova wrote, adding: “Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.” She announced her engagement to Alexander Gilkes in December 2020. ___ More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Devils land a blow to Vegas' playoff hopes with 3-2 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nathan Bastian had a goal and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Monday night. The Golden Knights blew their chance to gain ground on the Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division, and their playoff hopes lessened severely with just five games left to play. Vegas is three points back of Los Angeles in the division and four points back of Dallas and Nashville for a wild-card berth. In a rare win for the Devils — their 13th in their last 40 g

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Leafs offensive production makes them legitimate Stanley Cup threat

    In a season where offensive numbers are up across the league, the Leafs still stand out with seven players already hitting the 60-point mark, two of whom could be past 100 by the end of regular-season play, and four players performing at a point-per-game.

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Raptors, Joel Embiid discuss foul discrepancy in playoff series

    Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby & Pascal Siakam discuss trying to keep the 76ers off the free-throw line while Joel Embiid reveals what he talked to Nick Nurse about late in the game.