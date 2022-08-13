Metaverse Company RFOX Introduces CitiXens Avatars in RFOX VALT

CitiXens, a collection of 10,000 limited-edition, VR-enabled avatars, enhances the RFOX VALT’s metaverse experience

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RFOX, the company that created the RFOX VALT metaverse, today introduced CitiXens, a limited-edition collection of 10,000 VR-enabled 2D and 3D avatars that will form the core of the RFOX VALT’s civilization and governance.

Out of the 10,000 CitiXens avatars in the RFOX VALT, 1,300 are being created as special OG CitiXens, bearing premium features, higher benefits, and better rarities. OG CitiXens will be available for whitelist and public sale events on September 9 and 10, respectively. In addition, thousands of CitiXens will be offered in a Dutch auction on September 30.

Participants who join the sale events for CitiXens will receive a minted CitiXens Pod, which will evolve over time and result in the emergence of a CitiXen. Owning a special limited-edition OG CitiXen Pod will result in possessing an OG CitiXen, as well as access to future NFT drops and other OG-exclusive items.

Each CitiXen comes with its unique set of random characteristics, including RFOX VALT quarter origin, appearance, gender, and more. All CitiXens belong to one of four civilizations, which are based on the four quarters of the RFOX VALT metaverse: the Callinova art quarter, the Arkamoto gaming quarter, and the upcoming music- and science and technology-themed quarters that we now call Terravaldi and Kolaxy, respectively.

A select few CitiXens will bear special crystals that set them apart from the rest rarity-wise. In addition, CitiXen holders will have full Creative Commons (CC0) IP rights to their CitiXens, unlocking premium opportunities for commercialization, creativity, and more. Other benefits that come with each CitiXen include governance and voting rights in the CitiXen’s quarter of origin, NFT staking privileges, eligibility for use in the KOGs Mint Lab, and potential privileges that may emerge in the future.

Additional benefits that come with the purchase of OG CitiXens include higher rarities and special traits on their avatars, double the voting rights of a normal CitiXen, a complimentary claimable CitiXens NFT, tiered staking eligibility, and more OG-exclusive benefits in the future.

“Today, we are unveiling a new era in the exciting future for the RFOX VALT metaverse. The creation and development of CitiXens represent a major step in turning our vision for the RFOX VALT into reality, while allowing our community to vote on future developments in their respective quarters. These CitiXens arrive with compelling stories, use cases, and aesthetics. We can’t wait to share this new world of opportunities with our community and the bigger metaverse space, starting with the upcoming whitelist and public sale events for OG CitiXens,” RFOX CEO Ben Fairbank said in a statement.

To learn more about CitiXens, visit RFOX VALT CitiXens and join the RFOX Discord channel.

About RFOX

RFOX is a metaverse company with a mission to be the global leader in immersive metaverse experiences focused on retail, media, gaming, and rewards, through the RFOX VALT metaverse. Since 2018, the company has built the RFOX ecosystem of products and solutions that include online games (RFOX Games), white-label NFT platform (RFOX NFTs), DeFi products (RFOX Finance), digital media platforms (RFOX Media and RFOX TV), and more. Its main token is RFOX, the digital asset that fuels the RFOX metaverse ecosystem and its immersive technology.

Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not an investment advice. Please do your own research.

Media Contact:

Company name :- RFOX

Contact Person Name :- Ira Go

Official Email :- ira@rfox.com

City :- Ho Chi Minh

Country :- Vietnam

website :- rfox.com


