Metaverse Business Analysis Report 2022: Virtual Reality (VR), Mixed Reality (MR), Augmented Reality (AR), and Blockchain Technology to Enable Businesses and People to Find New Opportunities

·3 min read
Dublin, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metaverse Meets Business - Creating Value in the Alternative Digital World" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The metaverse is a virtual or digital realm in which people can interact with one another. It combines technologies such as virtual reality (VR), mixed reality (MR), augmented reality (AR), and blockchain technology to enable businesses and people to find new opportunities for collaboration, asset ownership, entertainment, and social networking, among others.

With Facebook's recent rebranding to Meta, many businesses have begun working on various initiatives, but it will take time for them to be completely realized. The report examines how notable enterprises and startups are developing the building blocks of the metaverse with their technological prowess to make this ecosystem a reality.

Innovations: presents real-world innovation use cases and examples related to the metaverse by companies as well as startups across multiple sectors. It casts light on how tech-enabled innovations are transforming every segment of cross sector use case applications.

Scope

  • Innovation Insights: innovation examples by each application segment of the sector to present key trends.

Reasons to Buy

  • No surprise that technology has been a driving force in business transformation for years, but the term 'emerging technologies' has all of the sudden become the key catalyst to drive the next wave of innovation across sectors.

  • The sense of urgency weighs different across different sectors, where the direct customer-facing sectors are at the forefront compared to other capital-intensive sectors. Companies in one sector can take cues from successful innovations in other sectors to either draw analogies with existing products, services, and processes or transfer strategic approaches for a revolutionary transformation.

  • Against this backdrop, enterprises need to understand which emerging technologies are impacting their sector and how various companies are implementing them to meet various challenges.

  • The innovation landscape report in the metaverse by the publisher covers some of the key trends, use cases, and real-world examples related to the implementation of emerging technologies across several cross-sector applications.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to the metaverse

2. The Publisher's metaverse thematic framework

3. Innovation examples by value chain
3.1. Foundation
3.2. Tools
3.3. User interface
3.4. Experience

4. Implementation challenges

5. Methodology

Companies Mentioned

  • B2Digital

  • Benetton

  • Boeing

  • Broadcom

  • BUD Technologies

  • CG1

  • Decentral Games

  • Epic Games

  • GIGABYTE

  • Gravvity

  • HGC

  • HTC

  • HTC

  • Inery

  • Inworld AI

  • Kandola

  • Landindex

  • Liquid Avatar Technologies

  • MeetKai

  • Meta

  • Meta AI

  • Metaskins

  • Microsoft

  • MSI

  • NEOM T&D

  • Nextech

  • NFT Plazas

  • Niftables

  • Noesis.tech

  • Nreal

  • Peer

  • PetaRay

  • Phenom

  • Polium

  • Polygon

  • Sony

  • STEPVR

  • Swave

  • Syntropy

  • Trace Network Labs

  • Versadex

  • VRJAM

  • XP&D

  • XYZ

  • ZooMedia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ggaqw

