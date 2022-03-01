METAROBOX Promises a Breakthrough in the NFT Industry

METAROBOX
·5 min read
METAROBOX
METAROBOX

Atlanta, GA, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market for non-fungible tokens (NFT) has been continuously rising to new highs since its inception in 2015. However, the year 2021 proved to be a watershed moment for the NFT industry. By the end of the year, the young market had a trading volume of more than $23 billion, compared to less than $100 million in 2020. On this backdrop, entering 2022, and as more companies turn to the space, the NFT market's future seems bright. According to Chainalysis, the NFT business, which is currently valued at over $27 billion, will explode in 2022.Thousands of NFT projects are released every day, feeding the need of mainstream users, investors, digital art collectors, and NFT aficionados for additional exposure to the Metaverse's many financial incentives. METAROBOX is a well-known initiative that aspires to make waves in the non-fungible tokens (NFT) industry.


METAROBOX is a Binance Smart Chain (BSC)-based NFT game that uses the play-to-earn (P2E) paradigm . The game emphasizes Robo war engagements and strives to deliver a realistic experience for both players and NFT collectors. Users may play games and spend NFT in the game to earn additional revenue in addition to leisure. Players may invest $RBX to purchase characters and enhance their equipment, such as weapons and outfits, or they can battle other players to win $RBX tokens.

RoboX is inspired by space technology and incorporates cutting-edge technologies such as blockchain to not only optimize all players' gaming experience but also increase their revenues. In METAROBOX, the play-to-earn idea is employed, which pays players for playing games and participating in in-game economies, allowing users to buy and sell game-related assets.

Three distinct game modes allow players to achieve unique sets of economic rewards.

The first mode is Training. This mode offers new players the opportunity to choose their dream characters, play roles, and kill monsters. But, no reward is expected. The second one is PVP Ranking. It helps to fight against each other to get $RBX tokens and upgrade their levels to receive $RBX tokens and also mystery boxes which will be published in the form of unique game items. Moreover, there are Weekly and Monthly Competitions with token prizes for TOP players on the Leaderboards. Players reaching level 5 can be ranked. While losers will have rank points deducted, winners will receive level and rank points. RBX tokens will be sent to players who increase their rank level only. 2 players will have a Token bet agreement, the winner will receive the loser's RBX token. And the last one is PVE Mode. Whether players construct their own rooms or be automatically matched with folks of the same skill levels, players/their team will fight with one another through a betting arrangement in $RBX. The amount of $RBX gambled will be held and temporarily locked after the match. Winners will have to pay 5% of the transaction fee token to get that token prize.

The total supply of $RBX is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Mining and burning will be completely based on user-base development and approval. The supply and pricing are kept within the METAROBOX World at a reasonable level to maintain internal asset value and optimize input for brand-new users, while enabling its value to rocket externally.

Besides, players complete in-game tasks or compete in ranked matches to receive bonus points. They can use these points to purchase mystery boxes and open them for robot cards. These cards can help enhance their decks or be sold on the NFT marketplace for tokens.

Moreover, $RBX tokens can be used to buy bases, which can be rented out by other players. With each rental, the base owners can accumulate points and upgrade cards & gift boxes. The more points earned, the more gift boxes available to purchase and the more chances to earn rare cards. The rare cards can be sold on the NFT market in return for tokens.
In METAROBOX World economy, there are three essential types of assets. They are represented on the blockchain data and in the game in the form of: Monetary assets ($RBX), NFT base, NFT game items (equipment, gift boxes, supporting accessories, etc.)

To get $RBX, players can own in these ways below:

Play to Earn: Users joining quests and PvP battles will receive $RBX as reward. There are 6 rank levels in the game. Players will fight to reach a certain level to be rewarded with $RBX. If players want to receive more rewards, the only way is to get a higher rank.

Farming: Players can contribute $RBX to the liquidity pool and receive interest based on the amount of tokens contributed at an attractive rate

Staking $RBX to achieve a lot of game items including cards and mystery boxes then use/upgrade those items or sell them on NFT marketplace. The upgraded blind box means a greater possibility of getting precious items including rare cards.

Staking NFT base: staking base can increase not only the number of trained gift boxes and cards but also the training speed. Base owners can earn profits from training other player’s cards and gift boxes.

With people from all across the world, METAROBOX represents the spirit of decentralization. Long-serving and highly experienced Smart Contract developers, as well as a competent operations staff, make up the team.

METAROBOX creators expect to strive to completely revolutionize the way people think about NFTs by combining technology, entertainment, art, aesthetics, and earning opportunities to create a fascinating experience for users.

Visit for More Information

Website: https://metarobox.game/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/metarobox
Channel:https://t.me/MetaRoboX_Official_Channel
Group: https://t.me/MetaRoboX_Official_Group

CONTACT: Media Contact: METAROBOX ad -at- metarobox.game


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Discriminatory taunting nets Manitoba hockey player 18-game suspension from Manitoba hockey league

    A junior hockey player has been suspended for 18 games for making what appeared to be a racist gesture during a game on the weekend. The Manitoba Junior Hockey League issued a gross misconduct penalty to a 20-year-old Toronto defenceman on the Dauphin Kings team for violating Hockey Canada's discriminatory taunting rule. The player raised his stick and made what looked like a bow-and-arrow gesture toward some visiting team players from Waywayseecappo First Nation as they skated away from Dauphin

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Sillinger, Danforth score in 10 second-span, Columbus wins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jakub Voracek had two assists, and J-F Berube stopped 39 shots. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist f

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • Coyotes sign defenseman Mayo to 3-year contract

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Friday were not released. The 25-year-old Mayo has three goals and three assists in 42 games with Arizona this season. A fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2014, Mayo became the eighth defenseman in franchise history to score in his debut against Edmonton on Oct. 21. Mayo has been a key player on Arizona's penalty kill, leads the team with 83 blocked shots and the team's

  • Lafrenière, Zibanejad lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Capitals

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafrenière and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist, and the New York Rangers beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 36 shots to help New York win for the fifth time in six games. The Rangers have won eight of their last 11 overall (8-2-1) and nine of 12 (9-1-2) at home. Alex Ovechkin scored and Ilya Samsonov had 17 saves for Washington, which had won three of its last four but w

  • Miller puts up four points, Canucks snap Flames' 10-game win streak with lopsided win

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller believes he and his Vancouver Canucks teammates raised the bar for themselves on Thursday night. Not only did the Canucks extinguish the Calgary Flames' 10-game win streak, but they did so in dominant fashion, handing the visitors a lopsided 7-1 loss. “We just set a standard for ourselves for the rest of the year. And that’s not by winning by six goals, but it’s playing the right way, being sharp on the special teams, being ready to start the game," said Miller, who put u

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Minnesota Wild at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • Report: Finnish club leaving KHL ahead of playoffs amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

    A popular Finnish team is reportedly leaving the Russian-based KHL right before the Gagarin Cup Playoffs in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • Matthews scores twice as Leafs beat Wild 3-1 to end losing streak

    TORONTO — Little has gone right for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the past week. The team was stuck in a slump with a three-game losing streak. Defenceman Jake Muzzin suffered his second concussion in five weeks, and then, on Wednesday, it was revealed prospect Rodion Amirov had been diagnosed with a brain tumour. With that heartbreaking news, Auston Matthews scored twice to take over the goal-scoring lead as the Maple Leafs turned in one of their best defensive efforts for a 3-1 win before 9,410 a

  • Dominik Hasek calls Ovechkin a 'chicken sh-t', wants NHL to suspend all Russians

    Dominik Hasek called for the NHL to take action against the league's Russian players.

  • Maple Leafs, Red Wings send NHL fans into frenzy with 17-goal thriller

    The Maple Leafs and Red Wings played a game for the ages on Saturday night.

  • Penguins' Matheson out indefinitely with upper-body injury

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury sustained in a loss to New Jersey on Thursday. Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said Matheson is “week to week.” It is unclear when Matheson was hurt. He skated 19:04 in a 6-1 setback that marked Pittsburgh's third straight defeat. Matheson, who has seven goals and 14 assists in 50 games this season for the Penguins, was part of Pittsburgh's third defensive pairing alongside Chad Ruhwede

  • Canada's Shapovalov loses wild Dubai semifinal against Czech qualifier Vesely

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Canada's Denis Shapovalov fell to Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely in a wild semifinal that saw all three sets go to tiebreaks on Friday at the Dubai Tennis Championships. Shapovalov was serving for the match up 5-4 in the third set before Vesely came back to complete a 6-7 (7), 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3) victory in three hours 12 minutes. Vesely, who advanced to the semifinals with an upset of top seed Novak Djokovic, will face Russian star Andrey Rublev in Saturday's final. Rubl

  • 'Just a dirty play': P.K. Subban roasted by Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel for trip

    Another day in the NHL, another controversial and dangerous play on the ice.