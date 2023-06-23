What is a metaphor? Check out these examples in songs, literature and more.

No matter if you're in school or well past your days in English class, figures of speech are used every day in our lives. From songs and television shows to conversations and advertisements, we often use words or phrases in creative ways to spark imagery.

"Shall I compare thee to a summer's day?" You most definitely can with the help of metaphors.

The figurative language is one of many that helps make comparisons. If you're looking to improve your rhetorical prowess, read on.

What is a metaphor?

A metaphor is a figure of speech used to make a comparison or analogy through phrases and words.

For example, a metaphor can compare one thing – such as an action or object – to another, even though it is not the reality, according to Grammarly. For instance, "someone's heart is broken" or "he was drowning in debt."

A metaphor identifies two things and places them together to symbolize something figuratively. Someone's heart has not actually split in half but it may feel that way since they are upset or angry. In this example, dealing with rough emotions is equated to something being shattered or broken.

Unlike a simile, a metaphor does not use "like" or "as" in order to make the comparison.

Metaphor examples

Metaphors are often used in poetry, literature, songs and everyday speech to make the tone more illustrative or expressive.

Metaphor examples in songs include:

"Life is a highway."

"I am titanium." - "Titanium" by David Guetta

"Baby, you're the end of June." - "Watermelon Sugar" by Harry Styles

"I'm a diamond, you know I glow up." - "Dynamite" by BTS

"Summer's a knife." - "Cruel Summer" by Taylor Swift

Other metaphor examples include:

"All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players." - "As You Like It" by William Shakespeare

"It is the east, and Juliet is the sun." - "Romeo and Juliet" by William Shakespeare

"She has a heart of stone."

"Time is money."

"You are such an angel."

