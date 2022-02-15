MetaNFT brings you a multi-crosschain NFT marketplace

MetaNFT
·6 min read

CAPE CORAL, FLORIDA, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Routing systems already exist but are either incompatible with or poorly suited to the world of NFTs. When Artists wish to suggest work, they usually have to deposit it in several different Marketplaces, with different blockchains in order to reach the maximum number of potential buyers or fans. With MetaNFT’s ‘multicrosschain’ routing system, Artists will only deposit their NFTs only once and will have direct access to all the fans, irrespective of their method or chain of payment.



Overview

The world of NFT has seen a huge leap over the last few years. Everybody has heard about it. This concept is revolutionizing the Cryptocurrency world, and this is only the beginning. Numerous marketplaces have emerged, each with their own features, but most importantly, each with their own choice of blockchain. Most of these marketplaces use a blockchain to validate their transactions. Unfortunately, this system has its limits. As the number of blockchains keeps growing, only people using the required blockchain can take advantage of their NFTs.

It is complicated to find your way around because of the restrictions caused by the blockchains. Some artists use ETH, others use BSC or Polygon, making it difficult for everyone to agree.

There is a need to create a marketplace that can overcome the restrictions due to various blockchains, A place where sellers will be able to choose their own blockchain and sell their works to anyone, no matter which blockchain they choose.


MetaNFT Marketplace

The NFT market is huge with a sales volume of $24.9 billion in 2021 which is already at $7billion in January 2022 and above all the competition is very intense. Thousands of platforms exist offering works of all kinds. The key question is how to stand out from the competition.

MetaNFT marketplace will address many limitations found on other platforms. The first and the most important thing of all is how to move cryptocurrencies through all of the different blockchains available on the market. The R&D team at MetaNFT has developed a routing system to instantly convert cryptocurrencies from one blockchain to another and specifically designed for the NFT world called the "MULTICROSSCHAIN" router.

For example, an artist who offers artwork and wants to sell it in ETH can do it on our platform, but what is new is that the buyer will be able to buy it with BNB, Matic, etc. Alternatively, if they want to sell their work in BNB, they can also be paid by a client in ETH.


Intuitive and User Friendly

MetaNFT’s cross-chain marketplace will provide an intuitive and easy-to-use platform. The Sellers will be required to log in to the marketplace and upload their NFT. They must fill in the NFT information, Title, Description, and Metadata. Once the NFT is uploaded, the sellers will be able to choose the currency in which their NFT will be purchased. For example, BNB, BUSD, USDT, or even ETH, etc.

Once the Currency is chosen, they will have to determine the price either by bidding or at a fixed price. Once the bidding method is chosen, they have to decide on the amount of the royalties.

As for the buyer, they will be able to buy any NFT with the currency of their choice. For example, buying a product with a price in ETH will be possible with BNB or BUSD. With regard to taxes and to ensure fairness, the fees collected on our Marketplace are 1%. The royalties are at the discretion of the seller, and they can determine the amount directly on the platform at the time of the sale.

Marketing and Development

The existing NFT space is not only innovative but particularly competitive. Besides the fact that the MULTICROSSCHAIN routing system will enable buying and selling with any blockchain, a marketing plan is clearly in order since they already filled their hard cap for their Initial Coin Offering (ICO).

They have recruited a public relations team that has devised a fairly substantial plan in view of becoming one of the most essential platforms in the NFT ecosystem, including a series of press releases, partnerships, influencers, and even TV commercials.


MetaNFT Token

The team believes that cryptocurrency will become a fully recognized means of payment in the near future and therefore decided to tokenize the Cross-chain platform, the MetaNFT token will be a loyalty-based token, they have established a unique and above all, a very lucrative rewards system:

*Seniority- the team will distribute half of the rewards to the most long-standing holders. The longer you hold on to a token, the greater your rewards will be. However, and for the sake of transparency, as soon as you sell all or part of your tokens, you will be automatically be downgraded from the list, so be sure to sell at just the right time

*Amount- the remaining half of the rewards will be allocated to the top 1000 holders, the higher you stand in ranking, the greater will be your rewards.

Tokenomics

The MetaNFT token has a static supply of 100,000,000 tokens, each token will be subjected to buying and selling taxes as follows:

A total of 8 percent tax on buys further breaks down to 5 percent for rewards and 3 percent for Development whereas there is a total of 14 percent tax on sells with 5 percent going to rewards and 9 percent going towards marketing.

Out of all the taxes, 10% goes back to our 2,000 most loyal holders, which is already huge.


Metaverse

Metaverse appeared a few years ago and generates enormous traffic. Visits to this type of platform number in the billions. Some very large global Firms have already purchased ad spaces in order to take advantage of this global traffic.

Who has never dreamed of being able to admire works and enjoy them directly from home, without leaving the comfort of one's own living room, by having instant access to masterpieces in just a few clicks?

A project has been taking shape in the minds of the MetaNFT team ever since they conceptualized their marketplace. This project would be based on the simple idea of having direct access to their NFTs in VR or developing virtual museums according to the theme of the works or to their history. It is already possible to see the Louvre, the British Museum, or New York City's Museum of Modern Art, but the MetaNFT team is on a mission to democratize this passion in the Metaverse.

Website: https://metanft-market.place/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/metanft_official/
Telegram: https://t.me/metanftbsc
Twitter: https://twitter.com/METANFTBSC

CONTACT: Media Contact: Dave Ruiz contact at metanft-market.place


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada earns another shot at Olympic women's hockey gold, downs Swiss 10-3 in semis

    BEIJING — Canada's women have rewritten Olympic hockey's record book en route to the final in Beijing. A gold medal is more important to them. In a 10-3 win over Switzerland in Monday's semifinal, Canada blitzed the record for most goals scored in the tournament (54) and set new marks for the fastest four and five goals in a game. Canada has reached every final since women's hockey made its Olympic debut in 1998. Canada will face defending champion United States in pursuit of a fifth gold medal

  • Russian doping case: How did we get here?

    BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva is one of the biggest talents in figure skating and was expected to be on of the most watched athletes at the Beijing Olympics. It hasn't worked out exactly as expected. The 15-year-old figure skater found herself late Sunday in a situation unimaginable just one wild week earlier — testifying by video to three judges in a legal fight to salvage her right to compete. How did it come to this for the Russian potential superstar? WHO SHE IS Valieva is the world's best f

  • Erin Jackson of US 1st Black woman to win speedskating gold

    BEIJING (AP) — Erin Jackson has never viewed herself as some sort of trailblazer. She just likes to skate really, really fast, whether it's on wheels or blades. Yet the 29-year-old from balmy Ocala, Florida knew this moment was special, her chance to really make an impact on the generations that follow. She'll forever be known as the first Black woman to win a speedskating medal at the Winter Olympics — and a gold one, at that. “Hopefully, this has an effect,” Jackson said. “Hopefully, we’ll see

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot wins second medal in Beijing with bronze in big air

    BEIJING — In a quiet moment after the podium ceremony, Chinese phenom Su Yiming told Canada's Max Parrot he'd been one of his idols for years. The Canadian had been a big reason why he'd worked so hard heading into the Beijing Olympics, Su told Parrot. In snowboarding's big air final at the Beijing Olympics, Parrot captured the bronze medal about a week after winning gold in slopestyle. But it was the 17-year-old Su who put on a clinic to clinch big air gold, landing front- and back-side 1800s o

  • Gu advances on busy day of freestyle at Olympics, Canada's Asselin moves into final

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Trying for three gold medals in one Olympics is a hectic business. So it was no surprise that Eileen Gu was a skier in a hurry Monday. China's burgeoning freestyle superstar munched on a fried dumpling filled with chives and vermicelli noodles while she awaited her score in slopestyle qualifying. It came up. She had made it through to the final. And then she rushed over to practice on the halfpipe, where the contest starts later this week. After opening with a mistake-f

  • Toronto Argonauts add another offensive weapon in speedster Brandon Banks

    TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts added another free-agent offensive weapon Sunday in former Tiger-Cat receiver Brandon (Speedy B) Banks. The 34-year-old Banks spent the last eight seasons in Hamilton, a receiving and return threat who was named the CFL's most outstanding player in 2019 and top special-teams player in 2015. He left the club in late January, saying he "will always bleed black and gold." Perhaps, but now he will wear Double Blue, along with former Winnipeg star running back Andrew H

  • Heat hold off Irving's charge, hand Nets 11th straight loss

    MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and the Miami Heat held off a furious rally from Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets for a 115-111 victory Saturday night. Irving scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to help the Nets rally from a 21-point, third-quarter deficit before dropping their 11th straight game. Cam Thomas’ 3-pointer with 37 seconds left cut Miami’s lead to 110-109. Down 113-111, the Nets had possession and an opportunity to tie or take the lead. But Kyle

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • Olympian flashes 'No War in Ukraine' sign after competing

    BEIJING (AP) — A Ukrainian skeleton athlete flashed a small sign that read “ No War in Ukraine ” to the cameras as he finished a run at the Beijing Olympics on Friday night, a plea for peace at a time of rising tensions between his country and Russia. Vladyslav Heraskevych's sign was printed on a blue-and-yellow piece of paper, matching the colors of his country's flag. He did not display the message after his second run of the night, which was his fourth and final run of the Olympics. “It's my

  • Doping hearing to decide Russian skater's Olympic fate

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s right to compete in the women’s event at the Beijing Olympics will be decided at an urgent hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Both the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Testing Agency — on behalf of the IOC — said Friday they would fight the decision by Russia’s anti-doping agency to allow the 15-year-old Valieva to skate. The Russian agency provisionally banned Valieva on Tuesday because she failed a doping test in D

  • GLIMPSES: Olympic skiing on filaments of gold

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Light, snow and shadow combine to form something ethereal in this image by Associated Press photographer John Locher. Locher, who is covering cross-country skiing at the Beijing Olympics, captured this image as a skier trained during a session on Monday. ___ More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Skinner scores four, Sabres snap losing skid with 5-3 win over struggling Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Jeff Skinner had his first-ever four-goal performance and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a three-game winless streak with a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens Sunday afternoon. Skinner also notched an assist and Tage Thompson added a goal for Buffalo (15-24-8), his fourth of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for Montreal (8-33-7). Craig Anderson made 28 saves to collect his 297th NHL win and pass Ron Hextall for 40th on the league's list of all-t

  • Beijing punishes traders in Olympic souvenir crackdown

    BEIJING (AP) — Police are punishing Chinese traders for cashing in by reselling scarce dolls of Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at up to 10 times retail price. Buyers stood in line overnight in freezing weather and emptied store shelves after the Winter Games opened Feb. 4. News reports say factory employees were called back from their Lunar New Year holiday to make more panda mascots. Three people in Beijing were sentenced to unspecified “administrative penalties” for reselling souvenirs at pric

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • Did Brad Marchand throw away his chance at the Hart Trophy?

    "Bad" Marchand returned for one night versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, resulting in a hefty fine and six-game suspension for one of the league's top players.

  • Tkachuk, Brown lead Senators past Capitals 4-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored his team-leading 15th goal and added an assist, Connor Brown also had a goal and an assist and the Ottawa Senators completed a long-awaited 4-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Alex Formenton and Adam Gaudette added early goals as the Senators jumped to a 2-0 lead after the first period, en route to snapping a 10-game losing skid against the Capitals overall and a nine-game slide in Washington. Chris Tierney had two assists. Anton Forsberg ma

  • Jones in a predicament, Gushue bounces back as pressure mounts for Canadian curlers

    It was probably a little too early to call Canada's curling games on Sunday in Beijing must-wins — but they had to win them. Having combined for four consecutive losses at the Olympics over the last two days of competition, Brad Gushue and Jennifer Jones were needing to get things headed in the right direction. Gushue was able to get the job done against the USA and is now in a somewhat comfortable position, although with this level of talent there are no guaranteed wins at the Olympics anymore.

  • Bengals fans turn out in Cincinnati to watch Super Bowl

    CINCINNATI (AP) — In Cincinnati, thousands of excited Bengals fans turned out to watch Sunday's Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams. Many in orange-and-black Bengals gear gathered to view the game outdoors even as a light snow fell — a far cry from sunny Los Angeles, where the temperature was 82 ahead of kickoff at SoFi Stadium. Hundreds braved the elements to head down to The Banks, a strip of bars along the Ohio River that's been closed to vehicle traffic Sunday to make room for a huge

  • Teammates, rivals are one and the same for Canadian bobsleigh athletes in Beijing

    In bobsleigh, as with most Olympic sports, your teammates double as rivals. You may train with them and share coaches with them and wear the same uniform as them. But come race day, they're your competition. It's why the controversial departure of former Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries to the U.S. following the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics is mostly shrugged off. "Even if I was on Team Canada now, we would have been competitors," Humphries said in a recent interview with CBC Sports. "We have