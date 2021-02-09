Residents of Saskatchewan to benefit from improved bridge, water and recreation infrastructure
REGINA, SK, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19 on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, Canada and Saskatchewan are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, promote job creation, growth and investment. Investments in Saskatchewan's infrastructure during this extraordinary time provide an opportunity to make our communities more sustainable and resilient.
Today, the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Canada's Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, and the Honourable Don McMorris, Saskatchewan's Minister of Government Relations, announced more than $13.6 million in joint funding for 30 projects in Saskatchewan.
These investments will benefit Saskatchewan people, thanks to various projects such as the: replacement of rural bridges to strengthen the ability to move goods and services on the local transportation network; upgrading of water and wastewater systems to position communities for the future; the decommissioning of landfills to help protect the environment; and improving recreation facilities for various sports and other activities.
Providing communities with reliable and sustainable infrastructure is a shared priority for both governments. To that end, the Government of Canada is investing more than $6.7 million in these projects through the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Saskatchewan is contributing over $6.9 million.
All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Saskatchewan to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province.
Quotes
"It is only by working together with all levels of governments that we will be able to resolve the challenges facing rural communities across Canada, especially during the current pandemic. This is why we are announcing today a federal investment of more than $6.7 million to improve recreation facilities, rural bridges and water and wastewater systems across Saskatchewan. By investing in projects like these, we are helping to make our communities stronger, more competitive and we are contributing to our country's economic recovery. Not only will these vital projects help create well-paying jobs during the construction phase, they will have long-lasting benefits for residents and businesses for years to come. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested $715 million in over 375 infrastructure projects across Saskatchewan to create jobs and improve quality of life. To support underserved communities with access to broadband, we have also invested over $27 million for 6 projects in the province, which will help connect more than 44,000 households to high-speed internet."
The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development
"The Government of Saskatchewan invests in infrastructure to strengthen communities and stimulate the economy, as people across our great province work together to meet the challenges of COVID-19. More than $6.9 million of provincial funding will help these 30 infrastructure projects become a reality. They will improve quality of life and help continue to build a strong Saskatchewan."
The Honourable Don McMorris, Minister of Government Relations
Quick facts
Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.
$2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure that meets the unique needs of rural and northern communities, like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity.
In Saskatchewan, Infrastructure Canada has invested more than $715 million in over 375 infrastructure projects under the Investing in Canada plan.
Related product
Backgrounder: Residents of Saskatchewan to benefit from improved bridge, water and recreation infrastructure
Associated links
Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan
http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html
Investing in Canada Plan Project Map
http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map
Federal infrastructure investments in Saskatchewan
https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-sk-eng.html
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn
Web: Infrastructure Canada
Backgrounder
Residents of Saskatchewan to benefit from improved bridge, water and recreation infrastructure
Joint federal and provincial funding through the Investing in Canada plan will support 13 bridge improvement projects, 11 water and wastewater projects, and 6 recreation infrastructure projects in Saskatchewan.
The Government of Canada is investing more than $6.7 million in these projects, with the Government of Saskatchewan providing over $6.9 million. Contributions by recipients toward their respective projects are close to $10 million. In total, this represents a combined infrastructure investment of more than $23 million.
Bridge improvement projects funded under the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream:
Location
Project Name
Project Details
Federal F
Provincial
Municipal /
Rural
Lamotte Bridge
Replace the existing bridge
$124,988
$250,012
$375,000
Rural
Grid 604
Replace the existing bridge
$166,650
$333,350
$700,000
Rural
CTP Grid
Work includes the dismantling
$166,650
$333,350
$1,175,000
Rural
Dyck Memorial
Work includes the dismantling
$166,650
$333,350
$1,175,000
Rural
Salkeld Bridge
Replace the existing bridge
$124,988
$250,012
$375,000
Rural
Main Haul Bridge
Replace the existing bridge with
$64,160
$128,340
$192,500
Rural
Newberg Bridge
Replace the existing bridge with
$60,494
$121,006
$181,500
Rural
Eugene's Bridge
Replace the timber bridge over
$45,829
$91,671
$137,500
Rural
PFRA Bridge
Replace the timber bridge over
$41,246
$82,504
$123,750
Rural
Todd's Bridge
Replace the timber bridge
$36,663
$73,337
$110,000
Rural
Souris River Bridge
Replace the existing bridge
$166,650
$333,350
$1,025,000
Rural
Grid 703 Bridge
Replace the existing bridge with
$166,650
$333,350
$500,000*
Rural
Pinto Bridge
Upgrade and replace part of the
$166,650
$333,350
$1,000,000
Total federal, provincial and municipal/other funding
$1,498,268
$2,996,982
$6,570,250
* The Rural Municipality of Silverwood No. 123 Grid 703 Bridge Replacement project is partially financed under the federal Gas Tax Fund.
Water and waste water management projects funded under the Green Infrastructure Stream:
Location
Project Name
Project Details
Federal
Provincial
Municipal /
City of
Regional Authority
Complete a drainage feasibility
$85,768
$71,467
$57,186
Rural
Archerwill Lagoon
Expand the lagoon system by
$353,200
$294,304
$235,496
Town of
Water Pumphouse
Upgrade the water pumphouse
$1,344,928
$1,120,661
$896,731
Town of
Municipal Landfill
Formally close and decommission
$258,623
$215,498
$172,437
Village of
Sewage Lift Station U
Replace existing pumps, and
$100,813
$84,002
$67,217
Village of
Water Treatment
Install a membrane filtration
$390,000
$324,968
$260,032
Village of
Water Treatment
Upgrade the water treatment
$277,350
$231,102
$184,923
Village of
Lift Station Upgrade
Conduct various upgrades to the
$174,200
$145,152
$116,148
Village of
Water Treatment
Add a reverse osmosis system w
$215,246
$179,353
$143,515
Village of
Water Treatment
Conduct a well assessment; install
$744,408
$620,278
$496,334
Village of
Upgrading the
Upgrade the pumps to enable hydrant
$80,578
$67,142
$53,726
Total federal, provincial and municipal/other funding
$4,024,114
$3,353,927
$2,683,745
Recreation infrastructure projects funded under the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream, or the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream:
Location
Project Name
Project Details
Federal
Provincial
Municipal /
Beardy's &
Veteran's Memorial
Upgrade and expand
$751,186
$250,395
$55,125
Village of
Curling Rink Re-Build
Rebuild the shelter over
$180,000
$149,985
$120,015
Village of
Village of Christopher
Build a new gathering
$98,680
$82,225
$65,795
Resort
Community Centre C
Build a community centre
$38,208
$31,837
$25,476
Village of
Skating Arena R
Upgrade the skating rink
$79,480
$66,227
$52,993
Town of
Community Recreation
Build a new outdoor skating
$56,247
$46,868
$37,503
Total federal, provincial and municipal/other funding
$1,203,801
$627,537
$356,907
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2021/09/c5309.html