Metalworking Fluids Market is projected to reach USD 13.96 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6%: Straits Research

The global metalworking fluids market size was valued at USD 10.22 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% from 2022 to 2030 and reach around 13.96 USD billion. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the highest market growth.

New York, United States, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metalworking fluids are a class of oils and lubricants used to help metal parts in machinery run smoothly during various industrial processes. These fluids also aid in extending the life of tools and enhancing their performance. Crude oil and base oil are the primary materials used to manufacture Metalworking fluids. The raw materials are heated, extracted, and refined to produce motor oils, lubricants, and gasoline, among other fluids.

Metalworking fluids are used daily in various industries, including milling, drilling, cutting, stamping, and grinding. Furthermore, the consumption of these products is constantly changing due to changing regulations, formulation, and pressure from regulatory bodies around the world.

Consistent efforts are made to connect disparate regions of a country via roads, railroads, and rivers. These endeavors require a significant amount of infrastructure construction and metalwork. The demand for metal works for various applications has increased due to the expansion of commerce and the ongoing requirement for improved connectivity. This rising demand is anticipated to result in metalworking fluids market expansion.


Rising Enhancement of the Automobile Sector and Industry's Culture Drives the Global Market

The expansion of the automotive industry primarily fuels metalworking fluids' market growth due to rising auto production. Metalworking fluids are frequently used as coolants for metal treatment, removal, forming, and protection. Consequently, an increase in automobile production is anticipated to stimulate the growth of the metalworking fluids market.

Metalworking fluids are used in various manufacturing processes to ensure quality, reduce tool wear, and increase productivity. The chemical composition of applied metalworking fluids should depend highly on their intended use. Even minute variations in metalworking fluids composition can significantly impact the performance of Metalworking fluids in manufacturing processes. In addition to variations in design, the Metalworking fluid chemistry also changes throughout the fluid's service life.

Increase in Agricultural Equipment Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Increased use of metalworking fluids in agricultural machinery is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the metalworking fluids market. The growing demand for high-yield production is also attributable to the increased adoption of advanced farm equipment in the agricultural sector. Thus, rising demand for high-performance metalworking fluids in farming is anticipated to drive market expansion.


Report Scope

Report Metric

Details

Market Size

USD 13.96 billion  by 2030

CAGR

3.6% (2022-2030)

Historical Data

2019-2020

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion )

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Product, Application, End Use

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World

Key Companies Profiled/Vendors

FUCHS, MORESCO Corporation, Blaser Swisslube AG, CIMCOOL Fluid Technology LLC, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, ExxonMobil, The Dow Chemical Company, Henkel Corporation, Castrol Limited, Lubrizol Corporation, Quaker Chemical Corporation

Key Market Opportunities

Increase in agricultural equipment

Key Market Drivers

The growth of the automobile industry
Enhancing the culture of the industry

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the highest market growth. Several development projects and the emergence of the manufacturing sector in countries such as China, India, and others are responsible for this. China's exports of coated flat-rolled iron, metal mountings, and iron structures are approximately USD 11 billion, USD 10 billion, and USD 9.5 billion. The production of this equipment should benefit this market. Japan's integrated circuits and industrial printer exports were approximately USD 26 billion and USD 13 billion, respectively. It is anticipated that these factors will stimulate the metalworking fluids market over the forecast period.

In the coming years, the metalworking fluids market in North America is anticipated to expand significantly. This is due to the presence of economically advanced nations and the availability of superior technology compared to other regions. It is expected that the production of heavy machinery will significantly contribute to the expansion of this market. In addition to forging, machining, bending, and forming, metalworking fluids are utilized to fabricate heavy machinery to improve the metal's shape.


Competitive Players

  • FUCHS

  • MORESCO Corporation

  • Blaser Swisslube AG

  • CIMCOOL Fluid Technology LLC

  • Kuwait Petroleum Corporation

  • ExxonMobil

  • The Dow Chemical Company

  • Henkel Corporation

  • Castrol Limited

  • Lubrizol Corporation

  • Quaker Chemical Corporation


Global Metalworking Fluids Market: Segmentation

By Product

  • Mineral

  • Synthetic

  • Bio-based

By Application

  • Neat Cutting Oils

  • Water Cutting Oils

  • Soluble Cutting Oils

  • Semi-Synthetic Cutting Oils

  • Synthetic Cutting Oils

  • Corrosion Preventive Oils

By End-User

  • Machinery

  • Transportation Equipment

  • Metal Fabrication

By Industrial End-Use

  • Construction

  • Electrical and Power

  • Agriculture

  • Automobile

  • Aerospace

  • Rail

  • Marine

  • Telecommunication

By Regions

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • LAMEA


  April 2022- Henkel Australia powers adhesives sites with 100% renewable energy


Emergence of Manufacturing Sector to Provide Impetus to Metalworking Fluids Market

Industrial Cooling System Market to Reach a Value of USD 42.17 Million by 2026, With Impetus From Industrialization & The Ever-Growing Demand for Energy


