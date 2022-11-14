The Metals Company Provides Q3 Corporate Update

The Metals Company

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TMC the metals company Inc. (Nasdaq: TMC) (“TMC” or “the Company”), an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, today provided a corporate update and financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2022.



Financial Highlights

Net loss of $27.9 million and loss per share of $0.12 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Total cash on hand of approximately $66.9 million at September 30, 2022.

The Company believes that existing cash will be sufficient to fund operations for at least the next twelve months, past the July 2023 date targeted by the International Seabed Authority (ISA) as the date for the final adoption of the exploitation regulations for the industry.



Gerard Barron, TMC Chairman and CEO, commented: “It’s been a quarter filled with historic achievements for TMC, NORI, and our strategic partner, Allseas. Following the ISA’s recommendation to begin pilot nodule collection trials on the NORI-D exploration area in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ), Allseas commissioned an integrated pilot collection system from the surface production vessel Hidden Gem and we celebrated the first integrated collection and lift of polymetallic nodules in the CCZ since the 1970s. Over the following weeks, Allseas carried out a comprehensive test program driving the pilot collector for over 80 km, collecting 4,500 tonnes of nodules and lifting over 3,000 tonnes to the surface. Critically, this test is a single most important milestone in terms of generating environmental impact data. Before this pilot trial began, 16 offshore campaigns were executed in the NORI area to collect environmental baseline data. During the pilot trials a multidisciplinary team of independent researchers, scientists and contractors were monitoring the environmental impacts of the trials and they will remain onsite until the end of the year to survey the post-trials environment. We look forward to completing this large-scale environmental data collection effort and sharing the data with the global community. I would also like to highlight the important work done in Kingston, Jamaica, where the ISA and its member states continued to make progress on the development of a regulatory framework for the responsible collection of polymetallic nodules. Despite roughly 10 out of 167 ISA Member States calling for a pause on the industry, the vast majority of statements from member states last week expressed continued support for negotiating the draft exploitation regulations in good faith.”

Operational Highlights

Pilot Collection System Trials and Monitoring Campaign: NORI Receives ISA Recommendation to Commence Trials: In September, we announced that the International Seabed Authority (ISA) had completed its review of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) and Environmental Monitoring and Management Plan (EMMP) submitted by our subsidiary, NORI, and recommended that it proceed with its forthcoming collector test and monitoring campaign. The conclusion of the ISA’s review process allowed NORI to proceed with its planned integrated pilot collection system trials in its NORI-D exploration contract area in the CCZ of the Pacific Ocean. NORI Collector Test Monitoring: In October, we announced that a multidisciplinary team of independent scientists from leading research institutions around the world and industry-leading contractors commenced the next phase of an extensive environmental baseline and impact monitoring campaign in preparation for NORI’s ongoing pilot nodule collection system trials in NORI Area D area of the CCZ. Scientists aboard a dedicated monitoring vessel conducted pre-disturbance monitoring studies on a sub-section of the NORI Area D to establish an environmental baseline before NORI’s offshore strategic partner, Allseas, began the integrated collection system test. First Nodules Collected from Seafloor in Historic Trials: In October, we announced the successful collection by Allseas of an initial batch of seafloor polymetallic nodules lifted via riser system to the surface production vessel in what represents the first integrated collection system test conducted in the CCZ since the 1970s. The dedicated team of 130 crew and engineers aboard the Hidden Gem commenced initial nodule collection runs, driving the pilot collector 147 meters in one hour on a pre-determined path and collecting 14 tonnes of nodules, while expert industry contractors and independent scientists continued their complex monitoring program to assess the environmental impacts of the collector system trials using an array of over 50 subsea sensors and monitoring stations. Successful Conclusion of Integrated Pilot Collection System Trial: In November, we announced the conclusion of the NORI’s integrated system trial in the NORI-D area in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ). Pilot collector vehicle drove a distance of over 80 km on the seafloor, collecting approximately 4,500 tonnes of seafloor polymetallic nodules and lifting over 3,000 tonnes of nodules up a 4.3-km riser system to the surface production vessel, Hidden Gem. The Allseas-designed and tested pilot nodule collection system — which will be scaled to include additional collector heads and a wider diameter riser pipe in preparation for NORI’s Project Zero — achieved a maximum sustained production rate of 86.4 tons per hour.





New NORI Project Director: In October, we announced the appointment of Grant Lindner as Project Director for NORI, as we look to commercialize our first polymetallic nodule project in the NORI Area D. Grant has delivered over $26 billion in project value during his 25-year career at Bechtel Group and BHP, holding senior executive roles for large-scale mining, smelter and refinery, material handling and marine projects. He will play a key role in advancing all areas of the NORI Area D project including the submission of the Environmental Impact Assessment and exploitation application to the ISA, and the safe delivery of offshore and onshore development plans. TMC also announced that CDO Anthony O’Sullivan had resigned as of 14 October 2022 for personal and health reasons, though he will remain in the position through a twelve-month transition period.

Innovative Agreement with UAW: In September, we announced that we had entered into a labor neutrality agreement with the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW) to bolster the critical mineral supply chain and which we believe lays the groundwork for sustainable production of electric car batteries while also creates a path to potential job growth in the United States.

Board and committee changes: In October, we announced that Andrew C. Greig had been appointed to its Board as an Independent Director. Andy joined the Board as a director on 29 September 2022 and replaced outgoing director Gina Stryker. Andy brings extensive experience working on international construction projects in the mining sector during a 35-year career at leading engineering, procurement and construction company, Bechtel Group. On November 10, 2022, Mr. Greig was appointed to the Compensation Committee and on November 11, 2022, he was appointed as Lead Independent Director, replacing Andrew Hall. Mr. Hall will remain on the Board of Directors, including as a member of the Audit Committee. Also in October, Ms Sheila Khama was appointed to the Audit Committee.



Industry Update

27 th Session (Part III) of the International Seabed Authority (ISA): The ISA continues to work to finalize regulations regarding exploitation of deep-sea minerals. An ISA working session took place from 31 October to 11 November 2022 in person in Kingston, Jamaica where the regulator continued its development of the exploitation regulations and committed to continue work on the regulations inter-sessionally. The ISA Council is expected to meet in March 2023 and July 2023, along with intersessional working groups in order to complete their drafting of the exploitation regulations.

New MIT/Scripps plume study finds 92-98% of seafloor plume remains less than 2m above seafloor: In September, a new peer-reviewed study was published by researchers at MIT and Scripps Institute of Oceanography based on actual field trials by the ISA contractor GSR (Belgium). The study found that, on flat terrain, 92-98% of sediment was deposited locally and remained in suspension below 2m.

Financial Results Overview

At September 30, 2022, TMC held cash of $66.9 million and held no debt.

TMC reported a net loss for the third quarter of 2022 of $27.9 million, or $0.12 per share, compared to TMC’s net loss of $36.6 million, or $0.18 per share, for the third quarter of 2021. The net loss for the third quarter of 2022 included exploration and evaluation expenses of $22.7 million (Q3 2021: $23.8 million), general and administrative expenses of $5.9 million (Q3 2021: $13.3 million), partially offset by a decrease in the value of our warrants of $0.4 million. Exploration and evaluation expenses decreased in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, as a result of a decrease in offshore environmental campaign activity following the completion of NORI Area D environmental baseline campaigns in the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease in share-based compensation which was offset by an increase in the expenses incurred on the trials of the pilot mining test system, in support of NORI’s expected application to the ISA for an exploitation contract. General and administrative expenses decreased in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021, reflecting a reduction in share-based compensation, and a reduction in consulting, communication and advertising costs expenses, as these expenses were higher in the 2021 period related to the business combination and listing of the Company on NASDAQ. The decreased costs in the third quarter of 2022 was partially offset by higher personnel, legal and other expenses associated with being a public company.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

TMC the metals company Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands of US Dollars, except share amounts)

(Unaudited)

ASSETS As at

September 30,

2022 As at

December 31,

2021 Current Cash $ 66,872 $ 84,873 Receivables and prepayments 5,037 3,686 71,909 88,559 Non-current Exploration contracts 43,150 43,150 Equipment 2,098 1,416 45,248 44,566 TOTAL ASSETS $ 117,157 $ 133,125 LIABILITIES Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 25,188 26,573 25,188 26,573 Non-current Deferred tax liability 10,675 10,675 Warrants liability 2,234 3,126 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 38,097 $ 40,374 EQUITY Common shares (unlimited shares, no par value – issued: 265,529,989 (December 31, 2021 – 225,432,493)) 328,911 296,051 Class A - J Special Shares - - Additional paid in capital 116,917 102,073 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,216 ) (1,216 ) Deficit (365,552 ) (304,157 ) TOTAL EQUITY 79,060 92,751 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 117,157 $ 133,125





TMC the metals company Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands of US Dollars, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)





Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2022 2021

2022 2021

(Restated1)

Operating expenses Exploration and evaluation expenses $ 22,663 $ 23,848 $ 40,340 $ 80,181 General and administrative expenses 5,944 13,334 22,502 41,138 Operating loss 28,607 37,182 62,842 121,319 Other items Change in fair value of warrant liability (350 ) (878 ) (892 ) (878 ) Foreign exchange loss (gain) (11 ) 5 (11 ) 57 Interest expense (income) (352 ) 342 (544 ) 1,003 Loss and comprehensive loss for the period $ 27,894 $ 36,651 $ 61,395 $ 121,501 Loss per share - Basic and diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.18 $ 0.27 $ 0.61 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 239,740,984 205,248,258 231,028,587 198,092,309

(1) The condensed consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was restated. Refer to the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 15, 2021.



TMC the metals company Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(in thousands of US Dollars, except share amounts)

(Unaudited)





Three months ended September 30, 2022



Common Shares Preferred Shares Special Shares Additional Paid in Capital Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss Deficit Total Shares Amount June 30, 2022 227,158,455 $ 299,056 $ - $ - $ 113,487 $ (1,216 ) $ (337,658 ) $ 73,669 Issuance of shares under PIPE financing - net proceeds 38,266,180 29,668



-



-



-



-



- 29,668 Exercise of stock options 100,000 120 - - (56 ) - - 64 Conversion of restricted share units, net of shares withheld for taxes 5,354 67 - - (67 ) - - - Share-based compensation - - - - 3,553 - - 3,553 Loss for the period - - - - - - (27,894 ) (27,894 ) September 30, 2022 265,529,989 $ 328,911 $ - $ - $ 116,917 $ (1,216 ) $ (365,552 ) $ 79,060





Three months ended September 30, 2021

Common Shares Preferred Shares

Special Shares

Additional Paid in Capital

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

Deficit

Total

Shares Amount June 30, 2021 197,794,399 $ 188,901 $ 550 $ - $ 72,541 $ (1,216 ) $ (247,708 ) $ 13,068 Exercise of stock options 2,321,967 6,039 - - (4,366 ) - - 1,673 Share-based compensation - - - - 9,508 - - 9,508 Conversion of debenture 3,068,672 26,503 26,503 Common shares issued for services 180,485 1,248 - - - - - 1,248 Net equity from Business Combination 60,987 30,339 91,326 Conversion of preferred shares to common shares 509,458 550 (550 ) - - - Loss for the period - - - - - - (36,651 ) (36,651 ) September 30, 2021 203,874,981 $ 284,228 $ - $ - $ 108,022 $ (1,216 ) $ (284,359 ) $ 106,675

(1) The condensed consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was restated. Refer to the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 15, 2021.





TMC the metals company Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(in thousands of US Dollars, except share amounts)

(Unaudited)





Nine months ended September 30, 2022

Common Shares Preferred Shares

Special Shares

Additional Paid in Capital

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

Deficit

Total

Shares Amount December 31, 2021 225,432,493 $ 296,051 $ - $ - $ 102,073 $ (1,216 ) $ (304,157 ) $ 92,751 Issuance of shares under PIPE financing - net proceeds 38,266,180 29,668



-



-



-



-



- 29,668 Exercise of stock options 118,461 142 - - (66 ) - - 76 Conversion of restricted share units, net of shares withheld for taxes 1,670,429 2,984 - - (3,062 ) - - (78 ) Share purchase under Employee Share Purchase Plan 42,426 66 - - (10 ) - - 56 Share-based compensation - - - - 17,982 - - 17,982 Loss for the period - - - - - - (61,395 ) (61,395 ) September 30, 2022 265,529,989 $ 328,911 $ - $ - $ 116,917 $ (1,216 ) $ (365,552 ) $ 79,060





Nine months ended September 30, 2021

(Restated 1)

Common Shares Preferred Shares

Special Shares

Additional Paid in Capital

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

Deficit

Total

Shares Amount December 31, 2020 189,493,593 $ 154,431 $ 550 $ - $ 45,347 $ (1,216 ) $ (162,858 ) $ 36,254 Exercise of stock options 6,312,902 14,297 - - (10,061 ) - - 4,236 Common shares to be issued for exploration and evaluation expenses 4,245,031 25,664 - - (12,879 ) - - 12,785 Share-based compensation - - - - 55,276 - - 55,276 Common shares issued for services 187,432 1,296 - - - - - 1,296 Net equity from Business Combination 60,987 - - 30,339 - - 91,326 Conversion of debentures 3,126,565 27,003 - - - - - 27,003 Conversion of preferred shares to common shares 509,458 550 (550 ) - - - - - Loss for the period - - - - - - (121,501 ) (121,501 ) September 30, 2021 203,874,981 $ 284,228 $ - $ - $ 108,022 $ (1,216 ) $ (284,359 ) $ 106,675

(1) The condensed consolidated statement of changes in shareholders’ equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was restated. Refer to the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 15, 2021.





TMC the metals company Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of US Dollars)

(Unaudited)





Nine months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 2021

(Restated 1)

Cash provided by (used in) Operating activities Loss for the period $ (61,395 ) $ (121,501 ) Items not affecting cash: Amortization 299 324 Expenses settled with share-based payments 16,298 69,357 Interest on convertible debentures - 1,003 Change in fair value of warrants liability (892 ) (878 ) Unrealized foreign exchange 56 (31 ) Changes in working capital: Receivables and prepayments (1,426 ) (8 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 300 23,395 Net cash used in operating activities (46,760 ) (28,339 ) Investing activities Settlement of deferred acquisition costs - (3,440 ) Acquisition of equipment (959 ) (402 ) Net cash used in investing activities (959 ) (3,842 ) Financing activities

Proceeds from PIPE financing 30,400 - Expenses paid for PIPE financing (680 ) - Proceeds from employee share purchase plan 56 - Proceeds from exercise of stock options 76 4,236 Proceeds from issuance of convertible debentures - 26,000 Taxes withheld and paid on share-based compensation (78 ) - Proceeds from Business Combination (net of fees and other costs) - 104,465 Net cash provided by financing activities 29,774 134,701 (Decrease) increase in cash (17,945 ) 102,520 Impact of exchange rate changes on cash (56 ) 24 Cash - beginning of period 84,873 10,096 Cash - end of period $ 66,872 $ 112,640

(1) The condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was restated. Refer to the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 15, 2021.



