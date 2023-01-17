Metalpha Technology Holding Limited to Expand its Presence in Digital Asset Wealth Management

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited

Metalpha is focused on serving institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals, while also emphasizing its commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance

Photo of CEO

CEO, Adrian Wang

HONG KONG, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) announces it has officially changed its name to Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ: MATH) (the “Company”). The Company has also successfully completed restructuring with Antalpha Technologies Limited (“Antalpha”).



Upon completion of the reorganization, Metalpha Limited (“Metalpha”) will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Established in 2021, Metalpha is a leading digital assets wealth management company headquartered in Hong Kong. The company works with clients to create tailor-made instruments that enable sophisticated investors to establish or liquidate investment positions or undertake hedging strategies.

This reorganization demonstrates a high level of confidence that the Company’s management team has in Metalpha's ability to increase its presence and develop a competitive advantage under the current market conditions. The reorganization is intended to pave the way for new opportunities for Metalpha to become a global leader in digital asset wealth management. Metalpha employs finance talents with deep experience in derivatives and structured products, many of whom formerly worked at industry-leading banks such as Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and UBS.

“The crypto industry continues to have room for growth, despite its challenges this year. We are looking very closely at how to build a stronger and healthier global market for digital assets, which we are doing together with our partners, such as Antalpha, and many others,” said Founder and CEO Adrian Wang.

Metalpha aims to provide customers with high-quality product design and trading capabilities in the industry and is committed to delivering the best structured derivative products to cryptocurrency market participants. The company does not offer services to Mainland China and pursues the highest level of compliance standards in every jurisdiction it operates in.

Story continues

Looking ahead, the Company will actively work with regulators on various compliance measures and plans to invest in supporting public education in blockchain technology and hiring more personnel at its headquarters in Hong Kong.

About Metalpha Limited

Established in 2021, Metalpha Limited is a global digital assets wealth management company headquartered in Hong Kong. The company hires top talents from Wall Street banks and provides crypto derivative products to institutions, which include exchanges, miners, funds, family offices, etc. Backed by both Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ: MATH) and Antalpha Technologies Limited, the company is one of the largest derivatives traders in Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or new variants thereof, or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations and the demand for the Company's services, and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

C ontact

Sissy Wang

info@metalpha.finance

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f833b6db-cfdf-45f7-8153-47657357042f



