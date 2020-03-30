MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Will Have To Spend Its Cash Wisely

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So, the natural question for MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business's cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is MetalNRG's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In December 2019, MetalNRG had UK£139k in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through UK£515k. That means it had a cash runway of around 3 months as of December 2019. That's a very short cash runway which indicates an imminent need to douse the cash burn or find more funding. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

LSE:MNRG Historical Debt March 30th 2020

How Is MetalNRG's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because MetalNRG isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. As it happens, the company's cash burn reduced by 31% over the last year, which suggests that management are mindful of the possibility of running out of cash. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of MetalNRG due to its lack of significant operating revenues. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

How Easily Can MetalNRG Raise Cash?

While MetalNRG is showing a solid reduction in its cash burn, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of UK£1.3m, MetalNRG's UK£515k in cash burn equates to about 38% of its market value. That's not insignificant, and if the company had to sell enough shares to fund another year's growth at the current share price, you'd likely witness fairly costly dilution.

Is MetalNRG's Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of MetalNRG's cash burn, we think its cash burn reduction was reassuring, while its cash runway has us a bit worried. Once we consider the metrics mentioned in this article together, we're left with very little confidence in the company's ability to manage its cash burn, and we think it will probably need more money. On another note, MetalNRG has 7 warning signs (and 4 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

