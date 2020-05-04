Should Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd.’s (HKG:1618) Weak Investment Returns Worry You?

Today we'll look at Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. (HKG:1618) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Metallurgical Corporation of China:

0.089 = CN¥14b ÷ (CN¥479b - CN¥321b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2020.)

So, Metallurgical Corporation of China has an ROCE of 8.9%.

See our latest analysis for Metallurgical Corporation of China

Is Metallurgical Corporation of China's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Metallurgical Corporation of China's ROCE is meaningfully below the Construction industry average of 13%. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Separate from how Metallurgical Corporation of China stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

Story continues

We can see that, Metallurgical Corporation of China currently has an ROCE of 8.9% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 7.1%. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. The image below shows how Metallurgical Corporation of China's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

SEHK:1618 Past Revenue and Net Income May 4th 2020

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Metallurgical Corporation of China.

Metallurgical Corporation of China's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Metallurgical Corporation of China has total assets of CN¥479b and current liabilities of CN¥321b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 67% of its total assets. Metallurgical Corporation of China has a fairly high level of current liabilities, meaningfully impacting its ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Metallurgical Corporation of China's ROCE

Despite this, the company also has a uninspiring ROCE, which is not an ideal combination in this analysis. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

I will like Metallurgical Corporation of China better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.