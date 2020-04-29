Metallis Expands Technical Advisory Board and Provides Update on COVID-19 Policy

VANCOUVER , April 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Metallis Resources Inc. (TSX-V: MTS; OTCQB: MTLFF) (the "Company" or "Metallis") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Farhad Bouzari and Andrew McIntosh to the Company's Technical Advisory Board. Both Dr. Bouzari and Mr. McIntosh bring a high level of technical experience adding invaluable knowledge to support the work being carried at the 100%-owned Kirkham Property (the "Property"). The Property is situated within the prolific Golden Triangle in northwest British Columbia , an area known for hosting world-class deposits such as the past producing Eskay Creek and Snip gold mines along with Seabridge's major KSM porphyry deposits and Pretium's Brucejack mine.

Metallis Resources Inc. (CNW Group/Metallis Resources Inc.)

The Company also provides an update on its COVID-19 Policy and the possible impacts on the Company's operations in British Columbia in 2020.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Dr. Farhad Bouzari

Dr. Bouzari obtained his Ph.D. from Queen's University in 2003. Over the past 25 years he has worked extensively on porphyry and allied deposits, their features and establishing techniques to improve exploration decision-making. Since 2006 he has been Research Associated with the Mineral Deposit Research Unit - MDRU. His experience lays with the anatomy and evolution of porphyry systems particularly their distal and deep features and application of mineralogical and geochemical techniques in exploration targeting. Dr. Bouzari's experience includes research on various regions and deposits in British Columbia such as Copper Mountain, Woodjam, Highland Valley Copper, Mount Polley, Mount Milligan and Red Chris . Currently, Dr. Bouzari is the principle investigator of the MDRU's project on porphyry vectoring techniques in advanced argillic altered rocks of British Columbia .

Andrew McIntosh

Mr. McIntosh has a B.Sc. and over 25 years of mineral exploration experience. Andrew has worked for companies such as Teck, Cominco, BHP and Highland Valley Copper along with the Geological Survey of Canada . He has also provided consulting services to numerous companies as a geologist and data specialist. He has worked for McElhanney s ince 2001, where he is currently a project manager for GIS, LiDAR mapping, and geological data services.

Story continues

Dr. Bouzari's expertise of the space-time evolution and vectorizations of porphyry deposits, in tandem with the GIS and 3D modelling work of Mr. McIntosh will enable the team to produce a robust geological and alteration model of all the porphyry systems along the 7.5km Hawilson Monzonite Complex. This model will support the team's efforts in identifying deeper targets for drilling in the upcoming Phase 1 exploration program of 2020.

Fiore Aliperti , CEO and President stated "The addition of both Farhad and Andrew to our advisory board provides incredible technical and scientific knowledge to the team, the timing of which we believe to be perfect. Our geological team has worked tirelessly over the past three seasons, establishing that the Cliff Porphyry system holds many similarities to other porphyry systems discovered in recent years in the Golden Triangle, such as GT Gold's Saddle deposit and Seabridge's Deep Kerr". He went on to add "we have asked Farhad and Andrew to join us to provide guidance to our geological team as we move to identify deep drill targets in this upcoming season".

COVID-19 Policy

Metallis' COVID-19 policy prioritizes our commitment to the health and wellbeing of our employees, our partners, stakeholders and the communities we work within. The Company strives to always put health and safety first and ensure all working conditions, whether in the field or in the office, are safe for those who work within them. In order to limit the effects of COVID-19 in our workplaces, updated operational procedures have been implemented across the company to address the global pandemic and limit its impact on the Company. Currently all office and field staff are working from home per advisories from both the Public Health Agency of Canada and the Province's Chief Medical Officer. We continue to follow updates to those recommendations. The Company's geological team is currently planning our 2020 exploration programs and will take all advisories into consideration during implementation. The Company will continue to monitor all government guidance and will address changes in corporate policy when appropriate as the situation evolves.

Metallis is funded with $1.8M cash in the treasury, sufficient for the 2020 Phase 1 exploration and drilling program.

About the Kirkham Property

The 106 sq. km Kirkham Property totals 10,610 Hectares and is located about 65 km north of Stewart, B.C. , in the heart of the Golden Triangle's prolific Eskay Camp . The Property is 100% owned by the Company and is prospective for multiple mineral deposit types. The property is located along a strategic geological boundary – the "Red-line" exposed on the western margin of the Eskay Rift system in the Golden Triangle, northwestern British Columbia .

The northern border of Kirkham is contiguous to Garibaldi Resources' E&L Nickel Mountain Project. The northeast corner of Kirkham is within 12 km of the Eskay Creek mine while the eastern border is within 15 - 20 km of Seabridge Gold's KSM deposits and Pretium Resources' Brucejack mine.

About Metallis

Metallis Resources Inc. is a Vancouver -based company focused on the exploration of gold, copper, nickel and silver at its 100%-owned Kirkham Property situated in northwest British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Metallis trades under the symbol MTS on the TSX Venture Exchange and currently has 36,155,767 shares issued and outstanding.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

/s/ "Fiore Aliperti"

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Press Release may contain statements which constitute 'forward-looking' statements, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks, uncertainties and factors are described in the periodic filings with the Canadian securities' regulatory authorities, including quarterly and annual Management's Discussion and Analysis, which may be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

SOURCE Metallis Resources Inc.





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2020/29/c3850.html