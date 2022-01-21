Metallica, the Strokes, Foo Fighters to Headline Boston Calling 2022 Festival; Rage Against the Machine Pull Out
Boston Calling, the three-day festival scheduled to return to Allston, Mass. Over Memorial Day Weekend, May 27 – 29, 2022, has unveiled its full lineup. One previously announced headliner, Rage Against the Machine, is off the bill, but Metallica and the Strokes join Foo Fighters as headlining acts, and more than 50 artists are slated to perform, including Haim, Rüfüs Du Sol, Weezer, Run the Jewels, Glass Animals, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Avril Lavigne, Modest Mouse and more. Rage, who have pushed back their entire 2022 tour to the summer, and the Foo Fighters were scheduled to headline the postponed 2020 festival; the full 2020 lineup is below.
“We are so thrilled to bring Boston Calling back, and we cannot thank our loyal fans enough for supporting us as we navigated the pandemic. This year’s lineup is particularly special for us,” said Boston Calling c-fgounder/CEO Brian Appel. “It not only signifies a return to the things we love, but it also celebrates some of the world’s most renowned acts, exciting up-and-comers, and Boston’s talented music scene. Knowing how much Boston musicians endured during the pandemic, it was very important to us that Boston Calling 2022 shine a spotlight on local and regional artists more than ever before. We are really looking forward to seeing everyone come together on Memorial Day Weekend.”
The announcement also notes that 18 acts with New England ties will be performing throughout the weekend, including Van Buren Records, Cam Meekins, Born Without Bones, Avenue, Ali McGuirk, Crooked Coast, Aaron and the Lord, Miranda Rae, Coral Moons, Paper Tigers, Dutch Tulips, The Chelsea Curve, Frances Forever, Oompa, Julie Rhodes, Charlotte Sands, Pom Pom Squad and Cliff Notez.
The 2022 festival will expand its offerings in the VIP and Platinum tiers, with a VIP lounge, enhanced viewing areas within the VIP and Platinum sections, including a new double-decker VIP experience with views of both the Red Stage and Green Stage, and an expanded viewing deck within the Platinum section. Platinum pass holders will also have access to a full specially priced bar featuring premium beer, fine wine and craft cocktails, a daily gifting suite with complimentary products, and a daily complimentary parking pass (3-day passholders only).
A limited number of 3-Day General Admission tickets ($369.99), 3-Day VIP tickets ($999.99), and 3-Day Platinum tickets ($1,999.99) are on sale now at www.bostoncalling.com. A special limited 2-pack of 3-Day GA tickets ($699.99) is also available.
2022 Boston Calling Lineup:
Foo Fighters
Rüfüs Du Sol
HAIM
Avril Lavigne
Cheap Trick
Oliver Tree
The Struts
Paris Jackson
The Backseat Lovers
Grandson
Paris Texas
Mob Rich
Pom Pom Squad
Born Without Bones
Avenue
Miranda Rae
The Chelsea Curve
Saturday, May 28, 2022
The Strokes
Run The Jewels
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Black Pumas
EARTHGANG
Orville Peck
KennyHoopla
Sudan Archives
Celisse
Hinds
Frances Forever
Charlotte Sands
Julie Rhodes
Van Buren Records
Ali McGuirk
Coral Moons
Dutch Tulips
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Metallica
Weezer
Glass Animals
Modest Mouse
Goose
Ripe
Japanese Breakfast
Cults
Peach Tree Rascals
Horsegirl
Djo
Cam Meekins
Oompa
Cliff Notez
Crooked Coast
Aaron and the Lord
Paper Tigers
Boston Calling is produced by Boston Calling Events LLC (BCE), which is owned by Crash Line Productions and Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. Its 2022 sponsors are Delta Air Lines, Samuel Adams, Miller Lite, Chase, Shopkick, Thomas Tew Rum, Subaru of New England, Tivoli Audio, Jack Daniels, and Happy Valley.
