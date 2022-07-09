Metallica Rocks Out to ‘Stranger Things’ Scene in TikTok Duet: ‘Eddie, This Is For You!’

A week after “Stranger Things” sent Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” to the top of the charts, the band returned the love via TikTok.

On Friday, the heavy metal band posted a “duet” with a key scene from the Season 4 finale, in which Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) jams out to the song in the Upside Down to distract Vecna’s (Jamie Campbell Bower) cronies while his friends mount an attack against him.

In the TikTok, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo wear “Hellfire Club” T-shirts to match the one Eddie wears during the epic showdown.

“Hellfire club forever,” Netflix commented below the video, which currently has 1.6 million likes.

The band previously praised the show for its music selections, including the titular single from their 1986 album “Master of Puppets.”

“The way the Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into ‘Stranger Things’ has always been next level,” Metallica stated in an Instagram post. “So we were beyond psyched for them to not only include ‘Master of Puppets’ in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it.”

“It’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!!” the post continued. “How crazy cool is that?”

The song currently sits at No. 2 on the iTunes Top 100, right behind Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (Deal With God),” which played throughout the fourth season of “Stranger Things.”

“Master of Puppets” has held the top spot on iTunes’ Rock Chart since last week. Three remixes of Journey and Steve Perry’s “Separate Ways” from the soundtrack also occupy the Top 10. Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” is currently listed at No. 10.

Over on Spotify, “Master of Puppets” retains the No. 10 spot on the USA Top 50 and No. 12 spot on the U.K. Top 50. “Running Up That Hill” reigns at No. 1 on both charts, as well as Spotify’s Top 50 Global.

