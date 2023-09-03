Metallica reschedules Arizona concert: 'COVID has caught up' with singer James Hetfield

GLENDALE, Ariz. − Metallica has rescheduled Sunday night's show in Arizona after lead singer James Hetfield tested positive for COVID.

The postponed concert, part of the band's two-year M72 tour, will now be Saturday, Sept. 9.

The band previously cut Friday's show at State Farm Stadium short by two songs.

"Unfortunately, COVID has caught up with James," the band shared in an Instagram statement, along with a photo of Hetfield's tattooed hand and a positive COVID test. "We’re extremely disappointed and regret any inconvenience this has caused you; we look forward to returning to complete the M72 No Repeat Weekend in Glendale next Saturday."

Why did Metallica cut the set short Friday night in Phoenix?

Metallica has been playing 16 songs every opening night since this tour hit the U.S., following "Seek & Destroy" with a set-closing "Master of Puppets."

Fans at State Farm Stadium got 14 songs and no "Master of Puppets." As The Arizona Republic, part of the USA TODAY Network, noted in its full review, "Normally, I hesitate to overuse a word as ripe for overuse as 'tragedy.' But what else would you call it?"

It's unclear if the shortened set was related to Hetfield's health.

In April, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo recalled finally getting the band together in person after lockdown to complete their latest album "72 Seasons."

"When we were able to get in the same room to record (after the pandemic), the songs were getting the magic that you hear," Trujillo told USA TODAY. "I feel this album, every note we played was struck with that much more intensity because of everything that was going on.”

What to do with your tickets to Sunday's Metallica concert in Phoenix

All tickets for Sept. 3 will be honored at the Sept. 9 show.

For details, including how to get a refund if you can't join next weekend, visit seatgeek.com. Keep your eyes on metallica.com and the band’s socials for additional updates.

