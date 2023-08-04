The prettiest metallic carry-on is almost half off on Amazon and will make you look like a first-class flyer

It’s inevitable — every time you go to the airport, you’re bound to see someone who looks so effortlessly cool and put together. They just stand out. And while you’ll never convince us to get on a plane in anything other than a matching sweatsuit, a great piece of stylish luggage is sometimes all you need to give off major first-class vibes.

Case in point: the rose-gold kensie Alma Hardside Spinner Luggage. Originally retailing for $82, this carry-on suitcase is on sale for just $43.62 — but it looks way more expensive.

This 20-inch carry-on features four spinner wheels that let you move easily in any direction, as well as a TSA-approved lock to keep all your belongings secure. Plus, this suitcase has both top and side handles for easy lifting (FYI, it weighs just 7 pounds when empty), and it’s also expandable, so if you’re an over-packer, you won’t have to anything behind.

The metallic sheen is also a great way to easily spot your luggage if you end up having to gate-check this carry-on and pick it up at baggage claim. This suitcase also comes in silver and gold, but the rosy hue is most definitely our top choice.

At 47% off, this suitcase is obviously a deal, but it’s also earned plenty of glowing reviews from Amazon shoppers, as well as a 4.6 out of 5-star rating.

One happy reviewer said, “My last suitcase finally bit the dust, & I bought this. So glad I did. I was able to navigate a busy airport and run to my layover with ease. It fit just fine in the overhead bins. I bought it in rose gold & it’s pretty.” Another shopper called it “great for the price” and shared: “My besties don’t like to check bags so I needed something lightweight with good wheels… this little bag was perfect! And it’s super cute.”

If you have any vacation or long weekend plans, definitely don’t miss out on bringing home this adorable (and super functional) piece of luggage while it’s less than $50!

More from In The Know:

My esthetician told me to never skip this skin care routine step post-shower if I want clear skin

I’m a shopping expert, and these are the Amazon fashion new arrivals worth buying in August

Channel French Girl Energy with this long-lasting deodorant that smells like green tea

This bougie knit cardigan will make any outfit look more expensive — but it’s less than $40

The post The prettiest metallic carry-on is almost half off on Amazon and will make you look like a first-class flyer appeared first on In The Know.