METALIFETECH Announces Token Presale as Part of Phase One of Its Emerging Metaverse Ecosystem Roadmap

With a sale supply of 1.4B MTLT, METALIFETECH token is set to begin its presale on CoinTool on 22nd January.

TORONTO, ON, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- METALIFETECH has officially announced the launch date of its upcoming Presale Offering of its unique BSC-based utility token, $MTLT, which will commence on January 22, 2022 at 17:00 UTC. Meta Life Tech is a new project with a promising roadmap that is going to shake up the cryptocurrency and Metaverse market.

METALIFETECH token presale begins on January 22, 2022.

What is METALIFETECH

METALIFETECH is a rapidly expanding DeFi gaming and NFT platform that integrates some of the most renowned aspects of blockchain and brings users to the realm of Web3. The platform is built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), ensuring that METALIFETECH provides a high-quality experience to its community members.

METALIFELAND wants to bring together the new generation technologies with the younger generations. The term "META" refers to the most prevalent technology in use today. The word "LIFE" will bring you new experiences that will have an impact on your life. The term "TECH" on the other hand, implies creating an infrastructure for software and physical advantages from technology from which we may gain the most. Finally, METALIFETECH's goal is to create next generation METAVERSE technologies while also teaching the next generation.

For many individuals today, access to technology is still regarded as a privilege. METALIFETECH believes that this is not a privilege, but rather a right for every student worldwide. As a result, METALIFETECH wants to offer technology classes for kids who do not have access to technology and provide them with the opportunity to do so.

$MTLT Presale on CoinTool

METALIFETECH presale will commence on January 22, 2022 with the sale supply of 1,403,083,500 MTLT (1.4 Billion).

Presale is expected to have a soft cap of 1000 BNB and a hard cap of 1900 BNB. The exchange proportion for the presale is set at 738,465 MTLT per BNB. The minimum amount required to enter the pre-sale is 0.05 BNB, with a maximum amount of 6 BNB.

The presale will end on February 13, 2022.

METALIFETECH Ecosystem

METALIFETECH has an anti-whale mechanism that prohibits any investor from having a massive wallet. METALIFETECH avoids big sales and price reductions using the anti-dump function.

METALIFETECH also has a Buyback Wallet Feature. The amounts in the tax fee deducted to this wallet are automatically swapped and come to the wallet as BNB. BNB, which is retrieved in the wallet, was created to keep the price stable, to prevent significant price drops, and to protect investors and the community from losses.

Holders of MTLT are rewarded with 3% of every transaction completed. It is the goal of automatic lp to protect our community from damage and to make the price considerably more stable.

Tokenomics

Name: METALIFETCH Token

Ticker: MTLT

Network: Binance Smart Chain (BSC)

Contract Address: 0xb35950fecb2dc277ca1240bcc49c595d8e046625

Presale Price: 1 BNB = 738,465 MTLT

Liquidity Lock: 5 Years

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000 MTLT (10 Billion)

Presale — 1,400,000,000 MTLT — 14%

Liquidity — 1,000,000,000 MTLT — 10%

Buyback Wallet — 200,000,000 MTLT — 2%

Developer Wallet — 500,000,000 MTLT — 5%

Team Wallet — 1,000,000,000 MTLT — 10%

Owner Wallet — 900,000,000 MTLT — 9%

Burn — 5,000,000,000 MTLT — 50%

KYC Verified and Audited

Fee Interruptions Buy – 6% Sell – 10% Transfer – 6% Buyback fee: 2% Buyback fee: 3% Buyback fee: 3% R&D fee: 2% R&D fee: 3% — Liquidity fee: 1% Liquidity fee: 2% Liquidity fee: 3% Rewards fee: 1% Rewards fee: 2% —

Future Plans

METALIFETECH has a promising future ahead of it, with substantial objectives. The development team is working on a number of projects that will increase the community's utility and accessibility in both the short and long term. Upcoming features include listings on major centralised exchanges by the end of 2022, establishing the METALIFELAND virtual universe and enabling people to interact with each other socially and culturally in this universe, announcement of the pilot school and starting to setup the technology class, establishing a very special NFT work collection and NFT sales platform to be created by students who are given the opportunity to study, offering never-before-seen utilities set to shake up the world Metaverse world.

Further details are available on METALIFETECH’s official website, Twitter, and Telegram.

About METALIFETECH:

METALIFETECH's goal is to create next generation METAVERSE technologies while also teaching the next generation. METALIFETECH believes that access to technology is not a privilege, but rather a right for every student worldwide.

References:

Whitepaper: https://www.metalifetech.com/whitepaper.pdf

Contract Address: https://bscscan.com/address/0xb35950fecb2dc277ca1240bcc49c595d8e046625#code

Disclaimer:

None of the information in the above release should be construed as providing legal or financial advice. Please note there are always risks associated with smart contracts. Please use at your own risk. NEWSCALL or METALIFETECH TOKEN is not a registered broker, analyst or investment advisor. If you are willing to purchase METALIFETECH TOKEN, you agree that you are not purchasing a security or investment. The NEWSCALL or METALIFETECH team can not be held liable for any losses or taxes you may incur. Do conduct your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

CONTACT: METALIFETECH Token info- at - metalifetech.com




