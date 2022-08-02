Metal Packaging Market to Surpass USD 150 Billion by 2030 at 4.2% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Metal Packaging Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Material (Aluminum, Steel and others), Type (Cans, Drums & Barrels, Caps & Closures and others), Application (Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Personal care, Chemical and others), Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2030

New, York, USA, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metal Packaging Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Metal Packaging Market Information by Material, Type, Application, And Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 4.2% CAGR to reach USD 150 Billion by 2030.

Market Synopsis

Metals are simple to recycle, including steel and aluminum. Aluminum is one of the most lucrative materials to recycle, and steel is the one that is recycled the most globally. Approximately 75 percent of the aluminum produced in the United States is still in use. Metals can be recycled repeatedly, unlike other materials like plastic, which lessens the need to dig for new supplies. For over a century, aluminum has been used for packaging meals and other goods. Cans and foil packaging are two of aluminum's more well-known applications. Some products have always been sold in aluminum packaging. Metal containers can help extend the shelf life of products.

Food in cans, for instance, can keep years longer than similarly priced fresh food items. Many customers are looking for ways to live more sustainably and environmentally friendly lives and minimize their carbon footprints. Using metal to package your items can help appeal to customers who want to be green because it is well known to be simple to recycle and pose fewer threats to people and the environment than plastic does. Today, both offline and online stores have a large selection of packaged food products from different brands. Metal packaging is ideal for beverage containers because it is simple to chill, perfect for maintaining the contents' freshness, and prevents breakages while in transit because of the material's sturdiness.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1917

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

2030 Market Size

USD 150 Billion

CAGR

4.2% (2022–2030)

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022–2030

Historical Data

2020

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Material, Type, Application, And Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

The increase in the demand for the growth of the consumption of the beverages

The usage demand in aerosol cans has also brought growth in the Market.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The established companies in the metal packaging market are:

  • CAN-PACK SA (Poland)

  • HUBER Packaging Group GmbH (Germany)

  • Greif, Inc. (US)

  • BWAY Corporation (US)

  • Crown Holdings, Inc. (the US)

  • Ardagh Group (Ireland)

  • CPMC Holdings Limited (China)

  • Ton YI Industrial Corporation (Taiwan)

  • Silgan Holdings Inc. (US)

  • Ball Corporation (US)

  • Toyo Seikan Group Holdings (Japan)

  • Metal Packaging Europe (Belgium)

  • Emballator Metal Group (Sweden)

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

As metal packaging is appropriate for safeguarding food content and ensuring a longer shelf life than other packaging methods, it also finds widespread use in the food and beverage industry. Meals that may be had immediately or while on the have also seen a consistent demand for practicality, particularly from customers who lead hectic lives. Large, well-organized retailers have therefore started to stockpile many canned goods.

The rise in metal packaging market value results from rising consumer demand for the packaging materials used in the food and beverage industries. The market has grown as a result of the demand for aerosol cans. High-quality product packaging materials are a key factor in the metal packaging market's expansion. The primary prospect for expansion is also a result of the effectiveness at cheap costs. This results from the manufacturing company's access to low-cost raw materials.

Market Restraints:

The consumption of canned goods and pasta, which are highly concentrated with BPA and can create serious problems in the human body by raising the estrogen level, is a major factor impeding the growth of the metal packaging market. Therefore, package manufacturers are working hard to provide safe products for people and the environment. The need for packaging items has led to an increase in utilization, which has led to a lack of raw materials for the manufacturing industry. The pandemic's propagation is to blame for this shortage. Since there was a lack of transportation, there was a high demand for raw resources. Making an environmentally friendly product is the second challenge. Because the cost-effectiveness of certain environmentally friendly raw materials is high, it is difficult for small and medium-sized manufacturing businesses to secure funding.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (107 Pages) on Metal Packaging: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/metal-packaging-market-1917

COVID 19 Analysis

The people's daily lives are badly impacted as the pandemic spreads more widely across the world. Many governments have instituted the lockdown because of the rise of positive cases, so residents are encouraged to remain in their houses. Additionally, more people are working from home, which has reduced the pandemic's spread.

However, several industries have suffered losses due to the lockdown's implementation. Many industrial enterprises exert considerable effort to meet the need for raw resources. There was a great demand for the metal packaging market because of the lack of transportation and the scarcity of raw materials. After the lockdown limitations were lifted, this increased due to the utilization of metals in the building sector.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Cans are anticipated to maintain their leadership position worldwide in the market for metal packaging. The cans category dominated the market for metal packaging worldwide.

By Material Type

The steel sector held the biggest market share of the global metal packaging market.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1917

Regional Insights

The region with the biggest market share in North America. This is a result of North America's booming food and beverage businesses. Additionally, the US leads the metal packaging market and is one of the nations with the highest shareholdings. The US is the market leader due to the steadily rising demand for canned and processed goods in this nation.

The projected period's fastest-growing region is forecasted to be the Asia-Pacific region. This is due to the expansion of numerous sectors, and one of the key factors driving the growth of the metal packaging market in the Asia-Pacific region is the need for food and beverage items. Lastly, the health care industry is the primary driver of growth in the Asia-Pacific area. The need for metal sterilizers, trays, tablet wrappers, and ointment tubes will further motivate market growth.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/1917

Discover More Research Reports on Packaging & Transport Industry, by Market Research Future:

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market by Technology (Barcode, Labels, RFID, Holograms), Usage Feature (Track & Trace, Tamper Evidence, Overt, Covert, Forensic Markers), End-Users and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2030

PET Packaging Market: by Form (Amorphous PET, Crystalline PET), Pack type (Bottles & jars, Bags & pouches, Trays, Lids/Caps & closures, others), Packaging Type (Rigid, Flexible), End-use industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Pet Food Packaging Market Information: By Packaging Material Type (Paper & Paperboard, Plastic, And Others), Product (Bags, Metal Cans,  Boxes & Cartons), Food Type (Pet Snacks, Small Pet Food, Pet Treats, Cat Litter), Animal Type (Dog, Cat, Fish), Region - Forecast To 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Trade deadline preview: Juan Soto sweepstakes down to wire

    When Juan Soto turned down a $440 million, 15-year deal to stay with the Washington Nationals, it ensured Tuesday's 6 p.m. EDT trade deadline would have a little juice. That wasn’t a certainty when Major League Baseball and the players’ union agreed to an expanded postseason format this spring. With 12 October spots available — and no more one-game wild-card rounds — some had concerns about whether there would be enough star power left among sellers to satisfy a potentially growing number of buy

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Ontario Summer Indigenous Games back on track

    Seventeen-year-old Gabrielle Landry's volleyball team, Triple Trouble, has just won their first sets at the Ontario Summer Indigenous Games. She's pleased, but not over-the-moon with their play at OSIG 2022. "Our skill and our effort was okay, considering that this is the very first time we have been able to compete together as a team," she said. Landry's summary — we're good, but we could be so much better — speaks for untold numbers of young Indigenous athletes in Ontario nowadays. Almost ever

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Canadian Dwayne DeRosario among the candidates for U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame

    Canadian Dwayne DeRosario, in his first year of eligibility, is a candidate for the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. In all, there are 156 candidates for the Class of 2023 across three categories: players, veteran (players) and builders, with a maximum of six earning induction. Screening committees will now narrow the eligibility lists to create the final ballots. Voting committees will decide the individuals to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. As many as three players and two veterans can b

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Doctor at McMaster Children's Hospital dies after competing in Toronto Triathlon Festival

    Dr. Candace Nayman was so focused on helping others in life that it only made sense that she would do so in death as well, her siblings say. The McMaster Children's Hospital pediatrics resident died Thursday, days after collapsing in the water during a race in the Toronto Triathlon Festival on Sunday, July 24. At her funeral, held Thursday at Toronto's Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, her siblings Lauren and Maurice described Candace as someone who loved children, often gave blood and had proudl