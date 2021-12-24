Metal Mesh Is The Y2K Trend Suited For Your Christmas Dressing

There was once a time when we imagined two rounds of vaccination and a booster would ensure our return to Christmas party season. In preparation, designers brought back Y2K-era party dresses and Paris Hilton-approved metallic mesh pieces. As the new variants leads a surge in cases worldwide, putting a question mark on any large holiday celebrations we previously planned, who’s to say we can’t at least dress the part while staying home?

For inspiration, look no further than the spring and pre-fall 2022 runways, which were filled with party-ready outfits that oozed fun and celebration, including full metal mesh mini dresses and sparkling top-and-skirt combos. Versace’s spring 2022 runway, which featured Dua Lipa and Lourdes Leon as models, included a green metallic mesh crop top, paired with a purple mini skirt of the same material. There were also orange and silver metallic mesh dresses, paired with jelly-like sandals.

Then, there was Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s lineup, which pushed the back-to-party agenda with silver, metallic mini dresses with distressed mesh that looked dainty enough to snap if one dance move went awry. Alexandre Vauthier also evoked the disco spirit with asymmetrical dresses made from metal-like material.

Back in the ‘90s and early 2000s, the metal mesh dress, also known as the chainmail dress, was popularised by a set of supermodels and celebs, from Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss to Paris Hilton. Now it has returned – along with other Y2K staples like low-rise jeans, butterfly motifs, and micro-mini skirts – on the likes of today’s A-listers Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid. Even when the social and economic panorama is not so bright right now, fashion is holding on to its optimistic spirit.

While having a night out for New Year’s Eve might have been a possibility a few weeks ago, new variants and a surge in cases have put a damper on the season’s festivities. Still, why not ring the new year on a shinier note, with a metal mesh look? (Party pyjamas and washable silk slip dresses also make for easy dinner table-to-bed looks.)

