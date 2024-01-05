The ‘Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater’ PlayStation 5 Remake Will Release This Year

Sony has announced that it will be releasing a PlayStation 5 remake of Konami’s Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater this year. The news is confirmed in a recent promotional reel for PlayStation that’s touted to spotlight the “biggest games coming to PS5 in 2024.”

First released back in 2004 for the PlayStation 2, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater was the fifth game in the series to be created by Hideo Kojima. It’s often considered to be the best and most emblematic Metal Gear game of all time and has enjoyed both critical and commercial success over the years. Re-developed using Unreal Engine 5, the PlayStation 5 remake will go by the name of METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER. Now reimagined with modern audio, graphics, and visuals to bring new and returning players to its immersive world and gripping gameplay.

Spotlighted alongside METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER is another Konami classic: Silent Hill 2. The remake was first teased back in late 2022 and was confirmed by its developers to be a faithful reiteration of its original with updated gameplay to enhance players' experiences.

Also highlighted in the teaser is a solid lineup of action-adventure platformers, survival shooters, open-world action RPGs and more, spanning the likes of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Dragons Dogma 2, Rise of the Ronin and Tekken 8 to name a few.

At the time of writing, a release window for the aforementioned games has yet to be announced. In the meantime, check out the video above or visit PlayStation's webpage for details on the lineup.