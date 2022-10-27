Metal detectors will be used at Grant High football game after man was shot to death

The Twin Rivers Unified School District will now use metal detectors at high school athletic events beginning Friday at Grant Union High School, where a man was shot to death in a campus parking lot during last weekend’s football game.

All fans attending Grant Union High’s home football game versus Laguna Creek High School on Friday will be required to be screened with metal detectors, the school district announced Thursday afternoon in a news release.

The fans will enter the football stadium through metal detectors. Security staff will inspect bags, and fans may be subject to additional searches if necessary.

“We believe this new procedure will enhance safety protocols already in place and improve the overall experience for families attending large sporting events at our high schools,” district officials said in the news release.

District officials are still discussing whether metal detectors will be used at other Twin Rivers high school campuses. Other safety protocols implemented by the district include:

▪ No backpacks.

▪ Students 14 years old and younger who do not attend Grant Union High must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

▪ All students must have a student identification card.

▪ If fans leave the stadium, they will not be able to return.

▪ Fans engaging in disruptive behavior will be escorted out of the stadium and off campus, and they can be banned from all future sporting events at Twin Rivers campuses.

“It is essential to maintain safe and secure learning and competition environments for all students, staff, families and community members,” district officials said. “We encourage all fans to plan ahead by arriving early and following all protocols.”

Police have said the fatal shooting occurred during a dispute that involved about 20 people in a campus parking lot near the end of the Oct. 21 football game against Monterey Trail High School. Alfred Myah, 24, was killed in the shooting.

The Sacramento Police Department has not announced in any arrests on a homicide charge in connection with the shooting. Officers have arrested Ronzell Belton, 18, who is accused of “physically assaulting the victim with a firearm prior to the shooting,” police said. Investigators were still looking for the primary homicide suspect.