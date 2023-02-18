Metal detectorists face end of finders keepers as they are told to hand over more ‘treasure’

BBC series Detectorists - Jack Barnes/BBC

All that glitters is not gold, the old saying warns, but it may be just as valuable under new government rules for buried treasure.

Metal detectorists are responsible for most of Britain’s historical finds, but UK law has allowed hobbyists to sell artefacts rather than give them to museums if they do not meet the narrow criteria of “treasure”.

Ministers have long sought to ensure objects end up on public display and not in private collections, and now the Government has redefined treasure as any object that is “exceptionally” important to British history, not merely those made of gold, in a move which will oblige detectorists to hand over more of their discoveries.

Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay, the arts minister, said: “There has been a huge surge in the number of detectorists – thanks in part to a range of TV programmes – and we want to ensure that new treasure discoveries are protected so everyone can enjoy them.

Found by an army veteran on Lincolnshire farm land in 2019, the brooch depicts a horse and would have been studded with bright enamel and used to adorn a Roman’s cloak. The item fell outside the power of the Treasure Act and the Collection Museum in Lincoln depended on the finder’s donation to acquire it - Lincolnshire.gov.uk

“Archaeological treasures offer a fascinating window into the history of our nation and the lives of our ancestors.

“We are changing the law so that more artefacts uncovered by archaeologists and members of the public can go on display in museums rather than ending up in private hands. This will make sure they can be studied, admired and enjoyed by future generations.”

The decision comes amid a rise in metal detecting – partly inspired by BBC series Detectorists – which has been harnessed by museums to acquire increasing numbers of artefacts found annually in Britain, where 96 per cent of discoveries are now made by hobbyists.

The reporting and ultimate ownership of these finds is governed by the 1996 Treasure Act, which has defined treasure as over 300 years old, made of gold or silver, or found with artefacts made of precious metals.

Detectorists are obliged to report potential treasure to the local coroner, and if they decide it fits the definition, the find can be claimed by the Crown and made available to museums.

Roman ‘licking dog’ believed to be a religious object related to healing and the Celtic medicine god Nodens found in a farmer’s field in Gloucestershire in 2017. The bronze piece was sold off in 2019 for £137,000 - Gloucestershire County Council/PA

More than 5,000 objects have been added to collections since the passing of the 1996 act, including the Iron Age Havering Hoard and the solid gold Ringlemere cup, which both fitted into the legal criteria.

But the narrow definition has allowed some items to fall through the cracks of the Treasure Act, including an extremely rare Roman dog sculpture found in Gloucestershire in 2017, which sold for £137,000 rather than being made available to a museum, because it was made of bronze and not a precious metal.

In 2014 a unique figurine depicting a Roman “hoody” was found in Chelmsford, and because it was made of a copper alloy was allowed to be auctioned off. It was only saved after the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport imposed a sales bar.

Romano-British sculpture depicting the ‘hoodie’ garment the Birrus Britannicus, designed for the British weather. It was found in 2014 and a sale for the bronze object was agreed. It was only saved for the public by a DCMS expert bar which allowed the Chelmsford City Museum time to raise funds for the item - Gareth Fuller/PA

The department has now moved to expand the definition of treasure to prevent significant historical artefacts being lost, announcing that “treasure” can also mean “exceptional” finds over 200 years old, regardless of the type of metal of which they are made.

This will apply to these artefacts so long as they provide an important insight into British heritage. This will include items which are extremely rare, or provide a particular insight into a historical figure or event.

The copper alloy Roman helmet was found in Crosby Garrett in Cumbria in 2010, It may have been the ornate helmet of a cavalry officer. The piece was sold through Christie's in 2010 for £2.3 million to an undisclosed private buyer - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Europe

New rules will mean more finds will likely have to be handed over to museums, and while some detectorists have welcomed the added protection of heritage the move may offer, there are calls for hobbyists to be properly rewarded.

Stephen Aslett, a detectorist, said: “We’re out there trying to find history, it’s the history itself that is the real treasure. In that sense I think it will be good, as we will get more of our finds on display, and we want to share that history.

He added: “But what I want is a bit of recognition. So often you go to museums, see a display, and the detectorist who has been out in the rain working hard to get that find is not mentioned, they’re totally forgotten. Meanwhile, archaeologists ride in and take all the glory.

“I would like to see some recognition factored into the process, and a fair system of reward. Because there is worry that doing things the illegal way could make more money than being low-balled by the coroner.”