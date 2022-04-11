The Metal Alloys Market slated to attain USD 466 billion by 2030, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc
·4 min read
Global Market Insights, Inc
Global Market Insights, Inc

The growth of the metal alloys market is driven by increasing need for new infrastructure and maintenance of existing construction spaces, soaring demand for metal-based structures, prominent R&D projects, strong automotive production, and expanding packaging sector, says this report.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the Metal Alloys Market was estimated at USD 291 billion in 2021 and is poised to reach a valuation of around USD 466 billion by 2028, progressing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2030. The latest report gives an in-depth assessment of the competitive scenario, market size & estimations, drivers & opportunities, wavering market trends, top winning strategies, and major investment pockets.

Metal products are broadly adopted across several end-use industries, such as machinery & heavy equipment, transportation, construction, and packaging. A rising number of infrastructure development projects, along with increasing construction of colleges, residential buildings, schools, and commercial office spaces, is set to support product uptake. In addition, proliferating industrialization in emerging nations, as well as growth, can be based and flexible packaging sectors in these nations are primed to facilitate market growth through the forecast period.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5235


Nickel alloys find extensive usage in the electronic & power, aerospace & defense, and automotive sectors. Increasing demand for new generation aircraft as well as numerous ongoing projects to examine the behavior of nickel alloys in various environmental conditions, which is likely to enhance material consumption in the coming years. In 2021, the nickel alloys material segment exceeded a valuation of USD 10.5 billion and is slated to be valued at USD 14.5 billion by 2030 driven by prevalent product demand in several industries.

Meanwhile, the casting process segment held about 38% volumetric shares in 2021 and is projected to surpass USD 170 billion in revenue by 2030. Some commonly used metal alloys are nickel, stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, and cobalt. Certain advantages provided by metal alloy castings include near-net-shape components production and versatility. Alloy casting products like aluminum castings can sustain high operating temperatures better than other cast alloys. These factors are foreseen to foster a segmental outlook.

Key reasons for metal alloys market growth:

  1. Growing usage of nickel alloys.

  2. Rising demand for the casting process.

  3. High uptake in machinery applications.

  4. Surging prominence in the construction sector.

2030 forecasts show the ‘machinery’ segment retaining its dominance:

From the application perspective, the metal alloys market size from the machinery segment is speculated to grow at above 4.5% CAGR over the review timeline. Stainless steel alloys are utilized in various machinery on account of their unmatched hardness and strength, which makes them ideal for outdoor machines in harsh environmental conditions. Surging demand for machineries in the construction and industrial sectors is likely to boost segmental growth in the forthcoming years.

North America to maintain top status in terms of revenue:

In the regional landscape, the North America metal alloys market is estimated to witness substantial growth to reach a valuation of more than USD 65 billion by 2030. The booming automotive and aerospace industries in the region are generating significant demand for aluminum alloys. Additionally, prominent R&D projects, coupled with notable product development, are anticipated to drive regional market growth in the future.

Request for the customization of this report: https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5235

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on metal alloys market:

After the onset of COVID-19, there was an upsurge in research efforts to examine the antiviral properties of metal products in combatting the novel coronavirus. To that effect, in February 2021, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that some copper alloys could provide long-term efficacy against viruses like the COVID-19-causing SARS-CoV-2. This bolstered the use of antimicrobial copper alloys in a wide array of surfaces like handrails and doorknobs, which has positively influenced market growth during the pandemic.

Leading market players:

Some key firms in the global metal alloys industry are POSCO, Nippon Steel, Alcoa Corporation, Kobe Steel, Ltd., RUSAL, Jindal Stainless, Chalco, and Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, Rio Tinto, ArcelorMittal, and others.

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider. Offering syndicated and custom research reports, growth consulting, and business intelligence services, Global Market Insights Inc. aims to help clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data that aid in strategic decision making.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Phone: +1-302-846-7766 Toll-Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com Web: https://www.gminsights.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Horvat, Chiasson score 2 apiece as Canucks beat Coyotes 5-1

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Bo Horvat and Alex Chiasson each had two goals and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks continued a late playoff push with a 5-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Elias Pettersson had a goal and two assists for the Canucks, who have won two straight and earned five points in their last three games. The Canucks have 78 points, six behind Dallas for the second wild card in the Western Conference with 10 games to play. Las Vegas has 82 points. The Stars have

  • Who is Jadon Sancho?

    Jadon Sancho is one of the most exciting players in the Premier League. Why?

  • Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin has wrist surgery; expected to make full recovery

    Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin had wrist surgery Friday. The Habs say he is expected to make a full recovery and will be ready for the start of training camp. Drouin had been listed as "out indefinitely" with an upper-body injury since March 25. He recorded six goals and 20 points in 34 games this season for Montreal. The 27-year-old has been with the club since he was traded to them from the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2017. Montreal, who only has 51 points this season, have just 10 game

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • OHL suspends Niagara IceDogs coach and GM after investigation into WhatsApp conversation

    The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has indefinitely suspended the general manager and the head coach of the Niagara IceDogs, following an investigation into comments it found violated the league's policy on harassment, abuse and diversity. OHL Commissioner David Branch said Wednesday that Joey Burke, who is also the team's governor, and head coach Billy Burke, both of whom are minority owners of the team that plays in St. Catharines, won't be able to apply to be reinstated until June 1, 2024. They,

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Auston Matthews scores goal No. 55 to break single-season Leafs record

    Auston Matthews tallied his 55th goal of the season on Thursday to break a 40-year-old franchise record, before putting home the OT winner for good measure.

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • 76ers, Bucks or Celtics? Who is the best playoff matchup for Raptors?

    The Raptors will play one of three teams in the playoffs. Here's how they match up, from best to worst.

  • McDavid scores 42nd, extends streak as Oilers top Kings 3-2

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Connor McDavid set a career high with his 42nd goal and became the seventh player in NHL history to record multiple point streaks of at least 15 games in a season as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Thursday night. McDavid, who also had an assist, remained the league's top scorer with 109 points. Evan Bouchard also had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who have won six straight to take a three-point lead over the Kings for second place in the Pacifi

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Carlson, Ovechkin power Capitals past Lightning 4-3

    WASHINGTON (AP) — John Carlson scored twice and added two assists for a four-point game, Alex Ovechkin reached 1,400 career points with his 43rd goal of the season and the Washington Capitals beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Wednesday night to snap their skid at two. Martin Fehervary also scored for Washington, which sent the Lightning to a third consecutive loss. Ilya Samsonov made 25 saves in his first home start since allowing three goals on 10 shots and getting the hook after the first in

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Flames get unlikely boost from Michael Stone, beat Ducks 4-2

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Michael Stone got his first goal of the season and an assist in his 500th NHL game, and Elias Lindholm scored his 36th goal in the Calgary Flames' 4-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night. Tyler Toffoli also scored and Johnny Gaudreau got his 96th point on a sharp assist for the Pacific Division-leading Flames, who have won two straight after their first three-game losing streak since January. Jacob Markstrom made 26 saves, and Matthew Tkachuk added an empty-n

  • Shesterkin stops 30 as Rangers again beat Penguins 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Frank Vatrano and Artemi Panarin scored in the second period, Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0 Thursday night. Dryden Hunt added an empty-net goal in the final minute and Mika Zibanejad had two assists for New York, which is 6-1-1 in its last eight games — including three victories against Pittsburgh. With Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby a late scratch with a non-COVID illness, the Pen

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.