Metagenomics Global Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for Effective Solutions for the Timely Diagnosis of Neuroinfectious Diseases Drives Growth

Metagenomics refers to the study of microbial genomes in the natural environment. It involves cloning of the genome to study the ecology, evolution and diversity, thereby bypassing the need for isolation and laboratory cultivation of individual species. Metagenomics uses sequencing and bioinformatics technologies to obtain scientific insights and is utilized as a molecular tool for analyzing the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) acquired from the environmental samples through water, soil and human waste. The samples are further processed through sequence reading, gene prediction, binning and functional annotation. The insights are used to diagnose infectious diseases, environmental remediation, gut microbe characterization and the development of biofuels.
Metagenomics Market Trends:
Increasing prevalence of virus-induced infections, such as diarrhea, influenza, hepatitis B, and HIV/AIDS, across the globe, is among the key factors driving the market growth. Moreover, the rising demand for effective solutions for the timely diagnosis of neuroinfectious diseases, such as meningitis and encephalitis, is providing a thrust to the market growth. In line with this, metagenomics also aids in identifying bacterial pathogens that can lead to foodborne disease outbreaks, which is further contributing to the growth of the market.
In comparison to the traditionally used technologies, metagenomics requires a lesser number of pre-sequencing steps, enhances the authenticity of long readings and offers high read accuracy. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of next-generation sequencing services, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These solutions are integrated with data analysis software for faster data analysis and sample processing. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of life sciences, along with the increasing utilization of metagenomics for manufacturing sustainable agricultural products, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global metagenomics market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, technology and application.
Breakup by Product:
Instruments and Software
Consumables
Breakup by Technology:
Sequencing
Bioinformatics
Breakup by Application:
Infectious Disease Diagnosis
Environmental Remediation
Gut Microbe Characterization
Biotechnology
Biofuel
Agriculture
Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
