Metacrine Announces Resignation of Chief Medical Officer

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering differentiated therapies for patients with gastrointestinal and liver diseases, today announced that Hubert C. Chen, M.D., chief medical officer, has resigned to pursue a new opportunity. Dr. Chen’s resignation is effective December 31, 2021. Preston Klassen, M.D., MHS, chief executive officer, is expected to assume responsibility for Metacrine’s ongoing clinical trials and future clinical operations.



“We appreciate Hubert’s significant contributions during the last three years as we moved our pipeline through several important milestones,” said Preston Klassen, M.D., MHS, CEO, Metacrine. “Hubert has established a strong team in our R&D organization that will continue to serve us well as we focus our resources on moving our IBD program into the clinic. We wish Hubert success in his future endeavors.”

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company building a pipeline of differentiated therapies to treat gastrointestinal and liver diseases. Metacrine has developed a proprietary farnesoid X receptor (FXR) platform utilizing a unique chemical scaffold, which has demonstrated an improved therapeutic profile in clinical trials. To learn more, visit www.metacrine.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

