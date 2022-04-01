MetaBomber: The Retro Blockchain Game We All Need

ETKAAN LIMITED
·8 min read

Singapore – (Newscall PR - April 01, 2022) – Remember the awesome games back in the days when 8-bit console gaming was cutting edge? Side scrollers, puzzles, and RPGs dominated the games in that era and they all had flat, blocky, and simplistic color characteristics. High definition wasn’t even a thought and every character and level had the signature grainy look to it. The synthesized electronic instrumentals and simplistic digital sounds were not only nostalgic but in many ways considered symphonies in the ‘80s. If you grew up during this time and were into any type of gaming, you know exactly what this means.

These days, 8-bit games live on through console emulators that are frequently played within the niche retro gaming communities. Though retro gaming is alive and well it is only through these communities “in the know” that they are prevalent. However, with the meteoric rise of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology in the past few years, we are undoubtedly transitioning into the next generation of technological prowess. This brings about innovations in the gaming industry as well as P2E gaming has exploded into the mainstream through games such as Axie Infinity.

All technology moves forward at lightning speeds and blockchain gaming is no different. There are plenty out there that have all the bells and whistles: high definition 3D graphics, play-to-earn mechanics, metaverse immersions, and NFT ecosystems. Sure they look and play great but are there any that cater to the retro crowd? What if there was an 8-bit style game that had the best elements of current blockchain gaming? Wonder no more because MetaBomber is the NFT game that will put retro gaming on the blockchain map!


MetaBomber Brings Nostalgia To Blockchain Gaming

At the height of the original Nintendo Entertainment System (NES), strategic puzzle games like Tetris, Dr. Mario, and Bomberman were all the craze. My personal favorite was Bomberman because it not only had a lot of action, but it was simple and challenging all at the same time. The best part was strategically placing the bombs so that the fire explosions would destroy a couple of monsters at the same time – ah, the memories! The gameplay was simple, you placed bombs so you can destroy enemies while knocking down walls to inch towards the exit. Advance to the next level, rinse and repeat. MetaBomber not only taps into this nostalgia but it infuses the gameplay with components of the latest and greatest features of blockchain gaming.

Gameplay

MetaBomber is based on the original Bomberman and it has the familiar gameplay, graphics, and nostalgic feel to it but that’s where the similarities end. This is due to the infusion of blockchain gaming mechanics, token economics, and an NFT marketplace into the game. Imagine playing through the levels with your character but as you progress, you not only level up with various gaming stats, but you can also earn token rewards ($MBOMB) as you play. Here’s the kicker, these tokens work as an in-game currency which can then be used to buy more characters on the NFT marketplace.

What’s innovative here is that you can actually buy, trade, and sell your NFTs just as in any other marketplace and make a profit! Additionally, MetaBomber’s auto-reflection feature allows token holders to earn just by holding $MBOMB tokens! Passive income while playing games? Awesome! Sign me up! Let’s take a look at how all of this works.

Getting Started

To begin the game players will need to unlock one of the characters using a key that costs 100 $MBOMB tokens. You are essentially paying to play, however, this is a small price to pay to become part of the gaming community and potentially make returns that will easily surpass the initial starting costs. The playable characters represent the small army of kids that MetaBomber (the main character) has recruited in a quest to fight the evil scientist called The Professor. Each kid is equipped with a personalized suit that reflects popular superheroes that we’re all familiar with.

Characters

MetaBomber is the main character and he sports a shiny grey armored knight suit. The others that join him on this quest include Mario, Spongebob, Pikachu, Iron Man, Darth Vader, and Homer Simpson just to name a few. Make sure to check them all out and choose wisely because the roster is a big one with a current count of fourteen playable characters. Each has its strengths and weaknesses so as you play through the game you’ll realize that some characters are better suited for certain situations and levels. This is because every character not only looks unique but their strength, agility, and vitality are as well.

Rarity

With each character, you can also find different rarities associated with them. The default rarity is called “common”. As you progress through the game, you’ll encounter more and more rare characters (ie. uncommon, rare, epic, legend, and mythic). It’s important to watch out for these rare characters because if you own one, they could be worth a pretty penny in the NFT marketplace (more on this later). Playing with different rare characters allows you to enjoy specially enhanced stats so you’ll have an edge over the “common” one. This could mean the range of the bomb explosion is longer with one and having more bombs at your disposal in another.

Game Modes

Story mode is the default game mode where you work through each level sequentially, just like the original Bomberman game. Killing enemies while paving your way through walls is the main mission plan to complete the stage. During this time as you’re nuking the enemies using your arsenal of bombs, $MBOMB tokens will be rewarded to you – so make sure to kill all the enemies if you want to power up to more rare characters sooner.

As the game progresses, each level becomes increasingly more difficult, with the maze of obstacles becoming more complicated along with stronger and faster enemies coming after you. Be careful though, because the enemies fight back and they won’t stop until you are dead! Should your stamina become depleted, you'll need to rest before you can go back and fight. This means your stamina will slowly rebuild as you are taking a rest.

Player vs Player (PvP) Mode is also an option if you want to play with your friends and battle each other out in a fight to the death. It’s a “winner takes all” type of reward mechanics here – whoever wins the battle will get rewarded with a prize. As with any fighting game, you’ll need to understand the enemy well and it helps to know their strengths and weaknesses.

NFT Marketplace

MetaBomber stands out from the retro game crowd because of its NFT marketplace. If you’re a collector of digital art NFTs, you will be pleased to find that MetaBomber has its own set of characters that you can purchase using $MBOMB tokens. What makes this interesting is that you can trade a character with another either with your friend or a buyer in the marketplace. The marketplace creates the price of the characters depending on the supply and demand of that specific character.

It’s important to watch the marketplace closely to see if there’s any buying opportunity because if you find the right NFT with the right price, it could pay dividends at a later date. Some players may choose to collect the NFTs but others may simply trade them with a higher specification to advance higher in the game. There’s definitely collectability and strategy built into MetaBomber’s NFT marketplace which makes the game that much more enjoyable.

Tokenomics

MetaBomber’s community is developing into a strong one, especially since they all have shared gaming nostalgia. This translates to an active community where buying, trading, and selling happen frequently – which is important for the token economy. The $MBOMB token can be used as in-game currency, but it can also be used to earn passive income. MetaBomber’s auto-reflection feature is a game-changer because token holders will automatically be redistributed to your Metamask wallet.

The amount distributed is based on the trading volume of the $MBOMB token. Once the rewards pool up to a certain threshold, they will automatically be distributed. To track the amount that you’ve gained, all you have to do is simply view it on the website’s dashboard. The amount that is distributed is proportional to the size of the bag you hold. So that means, the more tokens you hold, the more rewards you’ll receive!

MetaBomber Is Blasting Its Way To The Top!

There are so many good things that are going on with MetaBomber. They have the nostalgic factor from the 8-bit era, fun gameplay that parallels one of the greatest action-puzzle games Bomberman, an NFT marketplace that breeds rare collectibles trading and commerce, while at the same time providing a pathway for gamers to earn while they play and hold. Not just that, they are LISTED IN EXCHANGE BEFORE LAUNCH!! “Just wow” is an understatement. Get in while it is hot because the sooner you start, the better your chances of finding those rare collectibles and the better positioned you are to start earning some passive income.

PLAY - HODL - EARN

$MBOMB Contact Info

Website: www.metabomber.io

Telegram: https://t.me/metabombertoken

Telegram channel: https://t.me/metabomberchannel

Twitter: https://twitter.com/metabombertoken

Medium: www.metabombertoken.medium.com

Instagram: https://instagram.com/metabomber.token

Discord: https://discord.gg/hjYfxkdmbZ

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/metabombertoken/

GAME DEMOs ARE OUT NOW! Try it out here: https://metabomber.io/game


Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL GMs discuss playoff salary cap at Florida meetings

    MANALAPAN, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov was happy to be the villain last summer. After he and his Tampa Bay Lightning teammates hoisted the Stanley Cup for a second straight season, the star winger sported a T-shirt with the slogan “$18M Over the Cap” in response to criticism the team had unfairly gamed the NHL system. Tampa Bay was salary cap compliant during the regular season, but that threshold – $81.5 million at the time – doesn’t apply during the playoffs when rosters expand. Kucherov, who

  • Miller scores in OT, Rangers beat Sabres 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — K’Andre Miller scored 2:02 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 Sunday. Frank Vatrano had two goals, Alexis Lafrenière had a goal and an assist and Artemi Panarin also scored to help the Rangers win for the fifth time in their last six at home. New York is 9-2-1 in its last 12 at Madison Square Garden. Andrew Copp had two assists and Alexandar Georgiev had 13 saves to improve to 10-9-2 on the season. Rasmus Asplund, Will Butcher, Kyle Okposo and Jeff

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • Varlamov makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Blue Jackets 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his career-high 32nd goal, Semyon Varlamov made 42 saves and the New York Islanders held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night. Josh Bailey, Anthony Beauvillier and Zach Parise also scored as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid. New York moved within two points of Columbus in the standings, but both teams are well behind Washington for the last Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Vladimir Gavrikov scored twice for Columbus, which lost its f

  • Canada's World Cup qualification sends fans into hysterics

    Canadians let loose as they watched the men's national team qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • 'Are you ready to meet your maker?': Thad Young's wife to social media troll

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young and Chris Boucher discuss the craziest things they've heard fans say to players and how betting has made it worse. Also, Young tells the story of his wife clapping back at a heckler on social. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Toronto Maple Leafs find motivation from Canada's World-Cup clinching performance

    TORONTO — The Eastern Conference-leading Florida Panthers were enough of a motivating factor for Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs. But having the Canadian men's soccer team clinch its first spot in the World Cup since 1986 with a 4-0 win against Jamaica down the road at BMO Field an hour before puck drop provided a neat sporting backdrop to the Maple Leafs' determined 5-2 victory on Sunday. There was a buzz among the 18,939 at Scotiabank Arena before the game, and the Maple Leafs admitte

  • Thompson winner with 10.6 left, Sabres rally past Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a fortunate bounce with 10.6 seconds left and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from four down to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-5 on Monday night. Victor Olofsson had two goals and an assist to help the Sabres win for the first time in three games. Kyle Okposo, Vinnie Hinostroza and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo. Thompson, the team leader with 28 goals, broke his stick on a shot from left wing. The puck caromed off the boards behind the ne

  • Why Khem Birch wants to watch film on Thad Young

    Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young said teammate Khem Birch has a specific reason to watch film on him. Young also discussed finding his groove after not playing much prior to the trade to Toronto and how helpful Pascal Siakam has been on and off the court. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • Blouin caps podium-filled slopestyle World Cup season with silver in Switzerland

    Quebec City snowboarder Laurie Blouin made it three medals in as many slopestyle World Cup competitions this season, picking up silver at the final event on Sunday in Silvaplana, Switzerland. She scored 90.20 points on her second attempt, placing second to Austria's Anna Gasser (95.40) and in front of Kokomo Murase (87.20) of Japan. Blouin also finished second in the World Cup standings. Three weeks ago, Blouin won slopestyle in Bakuriani, Georgia, after earning bronze at the Snow Rodeo World Cu

  • Why Fred VanVleet is vital to Toronto's 'Big-Ball' success

    It's easy to dismiss Fred VanVleet's role in the Raptors' new ideology but make no mistake about it, he's a rare breed in his approach and abilities which accompany&nbsp; Toronto's big wings perfectly. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Islanders use strong third period to top Blue Jackets 5-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period to lift the New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, and Sebastian Aho, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ryan Pulock also scored as New York improved to 7-1 in their last eight home games dating to a 6-0 win against the Blue Jackets on March 10. Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves in his second consecutive start and third straight appearance with Ily

  • Malkin's hat trick powers Penguins to 11-2 romp over Detroit

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin had his 15th career hat trick and added an assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins drilled the reeling Detroit Red Wings 11-2 on Sunday night. Sidney Crosby, Kasperi Kapanen, Jeff Carter, Teddy Blueger, Danton Heinen, Brian Boyle and recently acquired Rickard Rakell also scored for the Penguins, who needed less than 30 minutes to take a 6-0 lead on their way to their first 11-goal game in nearly 30 years. Tristan Jarry made 33 saves to win for the sixth time in his last

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • Fiala scores in OT to send Wild to 3-2 win over Avalanche

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored 15 seconds into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to a 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday night for their sixth straight victory. Kirill Kaprizov and Ryan Hartman also scored for Minnesota, which is the only NHL team this season with at least three six-game winning streaks. Hartman’s tying goal with 5:27 left in regulation sent the game into overtime. Cam Talbot made 40 saves for Minnesota, extending his own personal win streak to six games.

  • Thaddeus Young on leadership, thoughts on Nick Nurse

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young joined the show to give his impression of Nick Nurse, how he's helping his teammates off the court and what his role is on the court. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Vasilevskiy, Lightning storm past Islanders 4-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves and Victor Hedman and Alex Killorn scored second-period goals to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Sunday. Ross Colton and Mikhail Sergachev added third-period goals for the Lightning, (41-18-6), who have won two straight after a three-game losing streak. Iyla Sorokin made 18 saves on 20 shots in the first two periods and Semyon Varlamov stopped 12 shots in the third for the Islanders, whose lone goal was

  • Thaddeus Young shares wife's reaction to hater: 'I hope you're ready to meet your maker'

    Thaddeus Young's wife Shekinah isn't someone you want to mess with.