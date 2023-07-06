Musk threatens to sue Zuckerberg over Twitter rival Threads

The Facebook billionaire said that more than 30m users had signed up to his Threads platform in less than 24 hours

Elon Musk has threatened to sue Meta as more than 30m users signed up for Mark Zuckerberg’s rival app Threads.

Twitter has sent a letter to Mr Zuckerberg accusing Meta of hiring “dozens” of former Twitter employees and assigning them to develop its “copycat” Threads app.

In the letter published on Threads by Semafor, Mr Musk’s lawyer Alex Spiro wrote: “Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information.”

Earlier on Thursday Mr Zuckerberg has accused Mr Musk’s Twitter of missing its chance to create a social network with mass appeal as he said his newly-launched rival was aiming for more than a billion users.

The Facebook billionaire said that more than 30m users had signed up to his Threads platform in less than 24 hours in one of the fastest app launches of all time.

It comes amid an outcry over Mr Musk’s decision to impose limits on the number of tweets that users can view each day.

Writing on Threads, Mr Zuckerberg said: “I think there should be a public conversations app with 1bn+ people on it.

“Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn’t nailed it. Hopefully we will.”

The app, which uses people’s Instagram details to log in and allows users to follow people and post text updates, is a direct challenge to Twitter, which Mr Musk paid $44bn (£35bn) for last year.

Mr Zuckerberg posted on Thursday: “Wow, 30m sign ups as of this morning. Feels like the beginning of something special, but we’ve got a lot of work ahead to build out the app.” He said it was “as good of a start as we could have hoped for”.

He added that Twitter had struggled because using it had not been “friendly”.

Mr Zuckerberg wrote: “The goal is to keep it friendly as it expands.

“I think it’s possible and will ultimately be the key to its success. That’s one reason why Twitter never succeeded as much as it should have, and we want to do it differently.”

Twitter, founded in 2006, has often been accused of failing to capitalise on its cultural influence. It has attracted controversy under Mr Musk’s ownership, with many users leaving it for upstart challengers such as Mastodon and Bluesky.

Meta’s Threads, which allows people to instantly get started by following people they are friends with on Instagram, represents the biggest challenge to Twitter to date.

Twitter had 237.8m daily users a year ago, the last time it reported figures before Mr Musk’s takeover.

A string of celebrity users and politicians flocked to Threads in the app’s first 24 hours, including Sir Keir Starmer, Paris Hilton and Gordon Ramsey.

Threads has launched without advertising. Mr Zuckerberg said Meta would only think about monetising the app once it was on a clear path to 1bn people.

Threads is not launching in the EU, where strict data privacy laws have made releasing the app more complicated. In the UK and US it rose to the top of Apple and Google’s download charts.

Earlier on Thursday, Mr Musk tweeted: “It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter, than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram.”

The tycoon’s newly installed chief executive Linda Yaccarino tweeted: “We’re often imitated -- but the Twitter community can never be duplicated.”

