Meta Tycoon Introduces Its Collection of NFTs For The Metaverse World

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2022 / Meta Tycoon team is very pleased to announce the launch its NFTs. Meta Tycoon is a collection of 9,999 NFT's, the design of which stems from a unique selection of streetwear clothing, hairstyles and backgrounds.

Meta Tycoon NFT holders co-own plots of land in the Metaverse (diversified portfolio - such as Decentraland, Sandbox, Somnium Space, and many more). Users can generate revenue as well through it in USDT.

The Unique Concept

The Meta Tycoon Team developed a business model in which their NFT holders will be able to generate revenue through real estate investments in the Metaverse. Holders will be able to achieve wealth accumulation in both real life and virtually, getting the best of both worlds.

Meta Tycoon Land Parcels

Since Land parcels in the metaverse continue to grow less affordable, and most people do not know how to manage the land, the Meta Tycoon Team mapped out & developed a solution. The project presents users with an opportunity to own a diversified land parcels portfolio.

The Meta Tycoon Team have already acquired land parcels, mainly in Sandbox, Decentraland, Somnium Space, and NFT Worlds. With land parcels near to Snoop Dogg, DJ Steve Aoki, The Walking Dead, Phantabear, Mega City, Alibaba (SCMP) and many more.

Meta Tycoon is also available to mint, the team is confident their model will be the stand out in the Metaverse.

OpenSea: https://opensea.io/collection/metatycoon

Twitter: https://twitter.com/metatycoonnft

Discord: https://discord.gg/5DztJhufyT

Company Name: Meta Tycoon

Contact Name: Giselle

Email: metatycoon.nft@gmail.com

Website: https://meta-tycoon.club/

