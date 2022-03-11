Meta Space Babies NFT Disrupts Real Estate Industry

Meta Space Babies
·3 min read

MSB’s game-changing platform will remove middlemen, provide real estate opportunity and transparency to people worldwide

TORONTO, Ontario, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The real estate industry is about to be disrupted thanks to Meta Space Babies (MSB), the first business-driven NFT. The project is building a platform that removes middlemen, giving users unrivalled control over their financial futures. The project’s real estate platform will be a one-stop-shop where all property-related needs can be fulfilled through MSB’s simple downloadable app. Homeowners can list houses, product creators can sell items, service providers can offer work, and aspiring homeowners can submit offers. The platform will leverage the full power of blockchain. MSB’s goal is to move all housing transactions on-chain.

Instead of adding to the restrictions and limitations, MSB is adding much-needed opportunity, liquidity and accuracy to the real estate industry. Tokenization allows people in different financial situations to participate in real estate. There is the quick transactions and easy money deployment. Bureaucratic nightmares like land titles are eliminated, creating a less expensive and more reliable system. By combining all of these features into one platform, MSB will offer multiple paths to get involved in the real estate industry — whether it is the purchase and sale, or the products and services side. Middlemen exist because they serve a purpose, such as verifying a transaction or brokering a deal. Blockchain contracts can handle these simple tasks, replacing unnecessary and costly middlemen from the process. Real estate opportunity will no longer be restricted to the wealthy and established. Meta Space Babies is eager to unlock new value in the traditional real estate market.

“Like blockchain, MSB’s platform will set a new market standard by giving people the opportunity and transparency they deserve,” says Kongodorian, MSB’s co-founder and business developer. “Real estate is littered with red tape. It’s difficult for homeowners to find the services they need — when they need them. With a few sensible innovations, MSB is pulling this industry forward. Consumers and creators alike are looking for direct ways to participate and contribute. But they are obstructed at every turn – sometimes red tape, other times the commission and processing fees. Our team thought: if we could make a straight and easy path to all things real estate, focusing on the users’ needs, then that could add real long-term value.”

MSB is offering 10,000 NFTs for mint on the Ethereum blockchain. Pre-sale mint is happening through MSB’s official website on April 2, 2022 exclusively for whitelisted members. Spots are still available but are filling up quickly. There are four ways to get whitelisted — plus contests. MSB is empowering member-led innovation by giving control to its community. Holders can develop ideas and launch their own projects through MSB’s two-lane Roadmap. The NFT project also has six distinct charity partners that support people and the planet with medicine, fresh water, animal sanctuaries, tree planting, and ocean cleanup. Each of MSB’s charity partners will receive at least a $10,000 donation upon pre-sale sellout — in addition to ongoing quarterly donations. All of these details and more are available in MSB’s discord server.

The NFT’s story follows the Meta Space Babies, an advanced species from the future, who are escaping back through time after their home planet was destroyed by a mysterious force. Each Meta Space Baby is bestowed with rare traits from their home planet. Can they band together and use their abilities to save the Metaverse from oblivion? Meta Space Babies was created by Kongodorian and Bacchus, two entrepreneurs passionate about extending financial freedom to people around the world.

Website: https://metaspacebabies.com/


CONTACT: Name: Bacchus Organization: Meta Space Babies Phone: +1 416 509 3673


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Leafs' demons won't discriminate based on playoff opponent

    Unlike other NHL powerhouses, the Maple Leafs appear vulnerable to defeat against any opponent so where they finish in the standings may not ultimately be as important as exercising Toronto's postseason demons.&nbsp;

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Flyers invest five more years into underperforming Rasmus Ristolainen

    The Philadelphia Flyers doubled down on a mistake, extending Rasmus Ristolainen by five seasons.

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Drama feels different in Toronto & Vancouver ahead of trade deadline

    Amidst rumours of the Leafs making a move for J.T. Miller, Canucks fans are split on whether their team should re-sign the star forward who turns 29 next week. It's never quiet in Toronto or Vancouver.&nbsp;

  • How a skydiving routine helped calm Canadian Tyler Turner's nerves en route to Paralympic gold

    Canada's Tyler Turner was feeling a little jittery ahead of his first-ever Paralympic snowboard cross big final. Naturally, he turned his mind to skydiving. "It took me completely away from the stress of racing because that can get to you," Turner said. "[Coach Greg Picard] and I were planning skydives right in the start gate for 20 minutes before. … Talk about making a dive plan and plan the jump, jump the plan." The plan paid off. Turner won the gold medal, five years after a skydiving crash c

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Raptors' Chris Boucher holds no ill will toward Dragic: 'I love Goran'

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher dishes on Goran Dragic, getting booed, and the time the Raptors forward was convinced he got traded.