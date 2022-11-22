Meta Resorts LLC Merges Blockchain Technology and Real Estate Industry

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2022 / As the world becomes more driven by technology, the integration between the digital space and the real world economy becomes inevitable, and Charlie Rothkopf is taking the lead in merging web3 with real estate.

Charlie Rothkopf is the brainchild behind Meta Resorts LLC , a thriving luxury resort and residence brand focused on merging real estate ownership with web3 technology. Meta Resorts LLC doubles the ownership of its NFTs with exclusive rights to a real estate property in the digital space, serving as the perfect gateway for owners and investors to use their crypto assets to own physical real estate properties across the world. The Meta Resorts Project takes NFT ownership and cryptocurrency to a whole new level, setting the bar higher for the entire web3 space.

Meta Resorts LLC specializes in creating tokenized real estate assets for various reasons-sell real world properties, raise funds for various real estate development projects, and give the opportunity to landowners to sell a large number of properties in one platform. With its NFT collection, Meta Resorts LLC allows investors to raise funds for their desired real estate projects by tokenizing their assets and trading their NFTs across secondary markets, all while leveraging on the advantages of its innovative DAO structure, to ensure guaranteed deals, regardless of their investments. Whether an investor is putting in $5 or $5 million, they are guaranteed to receive a piece of the deal, ensuring that everyone wins in making income from the platform.

Meta Resorts LLC uses data-driven strategies to provide investors with other investment opportunities to generate revenue and increase the attractiveness and market value of their real estate properties without requiring any investor fees, a game-changing strategy Charlie developed himself.

With his background in tokenization, blockchain development, and metaverse integration, the co-founder aimed to create one of the biggest networks of investors and real estate developers through web3 technology, an ambitious vision no one has fulfilled before. Together with his team, Charlie is determined to provide safe and advantageous real estate deals for anyone interested in luxurious properties while simultaneously entering the world of crypto technology, hitting two birds with one stone, fueled by a vision to make a lasting impact.

Charlie has honed his passion for technology and entrepreneurship since he was in high school. In 2016, he built Rothkopf Enterprise and eventually became the CEO of Vision Group LLC, one of the top full-service blockchain development firms specializing in metaverse integration. As the CEO, Charlie continued Vision Group's mission to showcase the massive potential of using blockchain technology and expanded its role in the growth and future of the firm. He has spent the last decade building his network and exploring projects in the digital space, particularly on blockchain technology. Merging all of his experiences together, Meta Resorts LLC now serves as the culmination of his genius.

Many years later, Charlie remained enthusiastic and fascinated by the revolutionizing role technology plays across industries. Meta Resorts LLC is yet another milestone for him to better empower the rest of the world using the power of technology.

