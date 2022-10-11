Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

I know I'm not the only one who, whenever I answer a FaceTime call, Google Hangout, Zoom or any other video call, I wish I could use my TV as the screen. Somehow, the folks at Meta created a device specifically for this called the Meta Portal TV, and it's $100 off for Prime Day, bringing its price down to just $49 on Amazon!

Credit: Amazon

$49 $149 at Amazon

The best-selling Meta Portal TV has been a best seller for years, amassing over 14,000 reviews on Amazon and even receiving the “Amazon’s Choice” stamp of approval.

This device’s bread and butter is its ability to connect you with friends and family from your TV via social media and video-calling apps, even if they don’t have a Portal.

One user-favorite feature is the Metal Portal TV’s ability to scale up conversations with smart video calling on your TV. This comes in handy for group calls with long-distance friends and family members. Best of all, if you’re with a group, you don’t all have to smush together to get in the frame. The Portal TV captures the whole room, so everyone is in view without jostling for position.

Another game-changing feature is group streaming! This lets you watch your favorite shows and movies from apps like Sling, Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+ and more on calls with friends and family, even if they don’t have their own Portal device.

Credit: Amazon

The Meta Portal TV also lets you call anyone, anywhere, using Messenger, WhatsApp, Zoom and more, straight from your TV, making this one of the most convenient home tech devices on the market. The device also has built-in Alexa, so connect it to your video doorbell to see who’s at the front door straight from your TV!

Users also love the device’s Smart Camera, which adjusts automatically, allowing you to move freely and stay in the frame. The Smart Sound feature also ensures that you’re heard clearly, no matter where in the room you are.

The Meta Portal TV also has a disable button for the mic and camera and an integrated camera cover for added security — and these are all just the features that begin to scratch the surface!

Credit: Amazon

Also, with over 10,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, the best-selling Meta Portal TV is a clear customer favorite. In fact, shoppers say it’s a game-changer for those who work from home and even for older people who live alone.

“The device works well — audio and video are clear,” one five-star reviewer, who works from home, wrote before sharing that he uses the Meta Portal TV to take work-related video calls.

Another five-star reviewer got one for her grandmother, who lives in a nursing home and whom she wanted to “connect with face to face.” Long story short, “it worked.”

“I’m really glad we got this!” she wrote. “The best feature about this in our situation is [that] it hears her soft voice even from across the room.”

This deal is only active for a limited time, so get the Meta Portal TV right now while it’s 67% off!

