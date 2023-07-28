Meta Platforms Insiders Sell US$8.4m Of Stock, Possibly Signalling Caution

The fact that multiple Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Meta Platforms

The Chief Technology Officer, Andrew Bosworth, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.1m worth of shares at a price of US$181 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$299). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 11% of Andrew Bosworth's stake.

Meta Platforms insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Meta Platforms Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Meta Platforms. Specifically, Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth ditched US$1.9m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of Meta Platforms

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Meta Platforms insiders own about US$106b worth of shares (which is 14% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Meta Platforms Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Meta Platforms stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Meta Platforms. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Meta Platforms and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

