Meta Growth Announces Appointment of New Independent Director

TORONTO, March 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Meta Growth Corp. (TSXV: META) ("Meta Growth", "META" or the "Company"), Canada's largest publicly traded recreational cannabis retailer by revenue1, today announced the appointment of Christopher Brawn as an independent director, effective March 23, 2020. Mr. Brawn will also serve as a member of the Company's Audit Committee.

Mr. Brawn brings over 30 years of real estate experience to Meta Growth, including 15 years as Vice President of Real Estate at Dollarama Inc. He is currently Principal of AEffective Real Estate Limited. Mr. Brawn obtained his HBA and MBA from the Ivey Business School at Western University.

"We are very excited to have Chris join our Board at this important stage as META prepares to expand into the Ontario market," said Mark Goliger, CEO of Meta Growth. "As a retailer, accumulating a strategic real estate portfolio is one of our key success factors. Having spent 15 years at Dollarama, a leading retailer with over 1,000 stores in Canada, Chris brings a wealth of knowledge in both real estate and retail. His insights, relationships, and experience will be invaluable as we embark on our growth phase."

Mr. Brawn replaces Rocco Meliambro who resigned as a member of the Company's Board of Directors effective March 23, 2020. Mr. Meliambro was a director since August 2017, and played an instrumental role in assisting the Company with its fundraising initiatives. Having recently closed $21 million in gross financing, META is well positioned to execute on its growth strategy. As such, Mr. Meliambro thought this was the right time to resign from the Board in order to make room for directors who could contribute to the Company's success from an operational perspective. META thanks Mr. Meliambro for his contributions and wishes him success with his other endeavours.

The Company also announces that in accordance with the Restricted Share Unit Award Plan of the Company dated February 19, 2020 (the "RSU Plan"), it has granted an aggregate of 3,964,601 Restricted Share Units ("RSU") to officers, directors, and key employees of the Company, with vesting on March 23, 2021. Each vested RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company. As of the date of this news release, the Company has 3,964,601 common shares reserved for issuance under the RSU Plan.

About Meta Growth

Meta Growth is a leader in secure, safe and responsible access to legal recreational cannabis in Canada. Through its Canada-wide network of Meta Cannabis Co.™, Meta Cannabis Supply Co.™ and NewLeaf Cannabis™ recreational cannabis retail stores, Meta Growth enables the public to gain knowledgeable access to Canada's network of authorized Licensed Producers of cannabis. Meta Growth is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol (TSXV:META.V - News).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 New Cannabis Ventures, Public Cannabis Company Revenue & Income Tracker. Canada's largest publicly traded cannabis retailer by revenue.

SOURCE National Access Cannabis Corp d/b/a Meta Growth





