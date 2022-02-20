Meta DAO Guild Announces Exclusive Private Token Sale Of 95,000,000 MDGG

Meta DAO Guild, a DAO-based gaming community, creating infrastructure solutions in GameFi, has announced an exclusive private token sale taking place across two rounds.

Penrith, UK, Feb. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meta DAO Guild, a DAO-based gaming community, creating infrastructure solutions in GameFi, has announced an exclusive private token sale taking place across two rounds.

Exclusive MDGG Private Token Sale Launches 22.02.2022

The first round of private token sale launches at 22:22 UTC on 22.02.2022, offering the opportunity to access 50,000,000 MDGG tokens. During the first round of the sale, MDGG will be available at a rate of 0.048 USDT. Round two of the token sale will begin on 13.03.2022. During the second round, 45,000,000 MDGG will be on sale at a rate of 0.067 USDT.

Interested investors and users can visit the official website and apply to participate in the private sale.

Meta DAO Guild Is Building The Infrastructure For The Future Of GameFi

Meta DAO Guild is developing a slate of innovative infrastructure projects designed to support the rapidly growing GameFi industry. These projects include a one-of-a-kind P2P NFT rental platform. The platform enables NFT owners to earn passive income from leasing assets to scholars who can begin playing and earning without making any initial investments.

Meta DAO is the first guild with an internal structure organized as clans. Each clan is a self-governing organization helping players with training, education, and monetization. The MDGG token is utilized in all planned GameFi infrastructure solutions.

Meta DAO Guild Developes DAO Launchpad For Seamless Investing in GameFi

Meta DAO Guild is also developing a DAO Launchpad venture fund that allows retail investors to enter a variety of GameFi projects at an early stage of investment to receive the greatest potential profit.

DAO fund participants decide which projects to invest in through community voting and receive remuneration in tokens of GameFi projects for staking MDGG.

The Meta DAO Guild MDGG private token sale is the latest step in a roadmap filled with exciting updates for the community, like the Scholarship programme at Meta DAO Guild that is already launched and the infrastructure platforms being developed at a full speed. Looking ahead to Q2 2022 and beyond, Meta DAO Guild will soon be listing on popular CEX and DEX platforms, and much more.

About Meta DAO Guild

Meta DAO is the new standard in GameFi. It is a DAO-based gaming community that creates opportunities beyond scholarships and delivers the first solution to provide automated yield on gaming assets.

For more information, visit metadao.gg

Follow Meta DAO Guild on Twitter, Telegram, Discord, YouTube, and Medium.

