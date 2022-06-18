Meta Brings Luxury Fashion to Web3 Through Balenciaga, Prada, Thom Browne Partnership

Meta is bringing luxury fashion into the metaverse with the announcement of a digital fashion marketplace dedicated to its virtual avatars.

The company's CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Instagram's director of fashion partnerships Eva Chen hosted a livestream to break the news. "Basically it’s a clothing store for your Meta avatar. We already have a bunch of different free clothing … but we also wanted to create this marketplace," Zuckerberg explained, adding: "A huge part of how people express themselves is through what they wear and fashion."

Kicking off the fashion-meets-Web3 project is a partnership with three high fashion brands -- Balenciaga, Prada and Thom Browne. Chen shared: "Balenciaga is hotter than hot. And then Prada, you can do your ‘classic’ Prada or you can do the ‘Hypebeast’ Prada." She continued that she is excited to see "a lot of brands that don’t exist physically exist in the metaverse."

Zuckerberg further explained: "To see the fashion work we’re doing in the metaverse with that kind of high-quality stuff is really cool... A lot of the dream here is to make it accessible to anyone."

Meta's Avatars Store will begin rolling out in the U.S., Canada, Thailand and Mexico next week with more brands set to join the store. Any outfit purchased can be worn across Meta-owned platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and Messenger.