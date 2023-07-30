Are Meta Bright Group Berhad's (KLSE:MBRIGHT) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

Meta Bright Group Berhad (KLSE:MBRIGHT) has had a rough three months with its share price down 8.1%. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. In this article, we decided to focus on Meta Bright Group Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Meta Bright Group Berhad is:

4.0% = RM9.2m ÷ RM233m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.04 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Meta Bright Group Berhad's Earnings Growth And 4.0% ROE

As you can see, Meta Bright Group Berhad's ROE looks pretty weak. Further, we noted that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 4.2%. However, the modest 17% net income growth seen by Meta Bright Group Berhad over the past five years is a positive sign. Considering the low ROE, it is quite possible that there might also be some other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

When you consider the fact that the industry earnings have shrunk at a rate of 6.7% in the same 5-year period, the company's net income growth is pretty remarkable.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Meta Bright Group Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Meta Bright Group Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Meta Bright Group Berhad doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the decent earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

In total, it does look like Meta Bright Group Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 3 risks we have identified for Meta Bright Group Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

