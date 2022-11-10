Meta Bright Group Berhad (KLSE:MBRIGHT) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Meta Bright Group Berhad (KLSE:MBRIGHT) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Meta Bright Group Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0074 = RM1.4m ÷ (RM244m - RM54m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Meta Bright Group Berhad has an ROCE of 0.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 5.3%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Meta Bright Group Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Meta Bright Group Berhad's ROCE Trend?

Meta Bright Group Berhad has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. While the business was unprofitable in the past, it's now turned things around and is earning 0.7% on its capital. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. So while we're happy that the business is more efficient, just keep in mind that could mean that going forward the business is lacking areas to invest internally for growth. After all, a company can only become a long term multi-bagger if it continually reinvests in itself at high rates of return.

Our Take On Meta Bright Group Berhad's ROCE

To bring it all together, Meta Bright Group Berhad has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 16% in the last five years. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

