Police arrest dozens of anti-lockdown protesters in London

More than 60 people have been arrested as anti-lockdown protesters clash with police in central London.

Officers were attempting to disperse the protesters, arguing the demonstration was unlawful under coronavirus bans on gatherings after the removal of the specific protest exemption. However, some legal commentators believe protests could still be permitted under the “reasonable excuse” rule in the regulations.

Officers faced jeers from demonstrators and chants of “shame on you” and “choose your side” as they sought to end the protest and enter crowds to make arrests, some forcibly.

The Metropolitan police tweeted: “Officers have made over 60 arrests following groups gathering in London today. These were for a number of different offences, including breaching coronavirus restrictions. We expect this number to rise. We continue to urge people to go home.”

Traffic was temporarily blocked on Regent Street as officers tried to handcuff people on the ground in the middle of the road.

Anti-lockdown protest groups had called for supporters to travel to Kings Cross, London, for the mass protest at midday on Saturday. However, by 11am the location had been changed after police made arrests among those arriving at the mainline train station. Protesters were gathering at Hyde Park amid a heavy police presence at 3.30pm on Saturday.

“Please ensure you have access to social media throughout the day, as the rally will need to be reactive to circumstances,” StandUpX, an anti-lockdown group, said in a flyer posted on Telegram. “Bring pots, pans, whistles, party horns and anything you can to be heard.”

The number of people at the protest was unclear but previous similar demonstrations have drawn tens of thousands. Other protests this month have been forcibly broken up by police, who arrested 190 people at one on 5 November.

Ch Supt Stuart Bell said: “This type of behaviour not only breaks the law, it also risks spreading the virus between multiple areas of the country. It is for this reason that we urge people not to travel into London and this is also why we will be taking appropriate enforcement action if this happens.”

Silkie Carlo, the director of Big Brother Watch, who has campaigned on civil liberties during the coronavirus emergency, described the police claim about the current law on protest as “outrageous”.

“In practice, police are increasingly treating protests as banned,” she said. “The incompetence and casual authoritarianism demonstrated by the Met police here is breathtaking. The right to protest is the bedrock of any democracy. It’s clear to me that there’s a deliberate attempt to chill that right and misrepresent the law.”

She said her organisation was working with a number of people who had been wrongfully denied their right to protest.

A Met statement said: “Protest is not currently a permitted exemption to the prohibition on gatherings under the current coronavirus regulations.

“Strict regulations have been introduced by the government nationally to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. This means that anyone gathering for protest risks enforcement action by officers.”

Adam Wagner, a barrister at Doughty Street chambers, said earlier this month he was concerned about the removal of the protest exemption, but highlighted that since protest was not explicitly banned, it was potentially still permitted.

“However, it is obvious that the removal of the specific protest exception – therefore making the rules at best ambiguous in relation to protest – will have led to many organisations and individuals not going ahead with protests,” he told Vice.