Met Police urge people not to call 999 after ‘technical fault’ hits forces

The Metropolitan Police has urged the public to avoid dialling 999 as calls are failing to connect due to a technical fault.

Londoners should instead call 101 in an emergency and avoid making non-urgent calls until further notice after a number of forces across the capital were impacted, officers said.

The 999 system – which is run by BT - is believed to have been hit by a technical glitch on Sunday morning.

Forces outside of London, including South Wales Police and Greater Manchester Police, are facing the same problem.

“Until further notice, please call 101 in an emergency,” the Met Police wrote in a post on Twitter.

“Please only call in an emergency and please wait until later to make any 101 non-emergency calls.”

BT has been contacted for comment.