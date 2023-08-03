Met Police shocked by trend of ‘ferocious’ and ‘excessively violent’ murders in London

The scene of a fatal stabbing in Haringey (@999London)

Murders in London have become increasingly more “ferocious”, Scotland Yard’s top homicide detective has said.

Detective chief superintendent Neil Cochlin said that officers had reported a rise in “excessive violence” within murder cases across the capital this year.

Asked about any emerging trends during a briefing in south London, he said: “What I do notice is sometimes the ferocity of the attacks can be really in excess of what you would think is required. The excessive violence is often surprising.

“It’s a trend that has been building up and it’s certainly something that’s struck me, the ferocity of some of these attacks.

“I’m not saying that’s a distinct trend in 2023. It’s just an observation.”

At the briefing in Lambeth, Mr Cochlin outlined the latest figures from January 1 to July 31 2023 with detection rates at 92 per cent.

So far in 2023, there have been 65 homicides, of which six were gun-related and 49 involved knives.

Some 80 per cent of victims in London were male, with 46 per cent white, 38 per cent black, 15 per cent Asian and 3 per cent either Arabic or north African.

The age groups with the highest number of victims were teenagers and people in their 20s and the borough with the largest number of killings so far in 2023 was Croydon in south London, although none were linked.

He said conviction rates also remained high as he praised the Met’s 24/7 response.

Homicides in London peaked in 2003 at more than 200 while this year’s total is projected to be around 110 or 115, similar to 2022.

Mr Cochlin said the homicide teams had aimed to find the “sweet spot”, balancing solving crimes and prevention like taking guns off the streets while also learning lessons across the Met.

Family liaison officers play an important role in helping to rebuild trust within communities, he added: “Murder is the most intrusive thing that can ever happen to a person.

“Our family liaison officers are absolutely critical. From the moment we get involved all the way through to the court proceedings.”