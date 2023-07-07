Met police seize 7,250 cannabis plants, crack cocaine and guns in raids on 65 London drug factories

One of the raided cannabis factories (Met Police)

The Met has seized more than 7,250 cannabis plants as part of a nationwide operation.

Nationally, police seized cannabis with a street value of up to £130m in the “largest national operation of its kind”.

The operation, Operation Mille, saw officers across the country make more than 1,000 arrests and seize “huge” amounts of drugs, weapons and cash. Hundreds of cannabis farms were closed.

The Met conducted 74 warrants and searches across the capital resulting in 65 cannabis factories being cleared, it said.

Police seized more than 7,250 cannabis plants in London, 60kg of prepared cannabis resin, 200 rocks of crack cocaine and five firearms.

Nationally, police seized cannabis with a street value of up to £130m in the ‘largest national operation of its kind’ (Met Police)

As a result of the operation 48 people have been arrested, with 27 of those being charged.

Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Trevers, who led the operation for the Met, said: “This operation has disrupted the production and supply of drugs into our communities.

“Cannabis factories are strongly associated with high levels of violence and are a cause of misery across local communities where these criminal enterprises are situated.

“Although this was an unprecedented month of action, this work takes place in London all year round.

“I can assure Londoners that everyday there are teams who are continuing to disrupt organised criminal groups operating in our city.”