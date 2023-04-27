Braverman to make it easier for police to arrest Just Stop Oil protesters

Just Stop Oil protesters are moved on by police in London on Thursday - Tom Bowles

Suella Braverman is to make it easier for police to arrest Just Stop Oil protesters using slow marching tactics to disrupt traffic.

The Home Secretary is to introduce into law a new definition of “serious disruption” aiming to lower the threshold at which police can take action.

The move aims to break the legislative deadlock with the Lords, which has rejected parts of the Government Public Order Bill to give police more powers to tackle eco-activist protests.

The definition, set out in secondary legislation laid in the Commons on Thursday, would enable police to take action where there was less disruption if a demonstration was part of a cumulative series of protests or affected people who might be passing through the area.

Mrs Braverman said: “Selfish, disruptive protesters are wreaking havoc in people’s everyday lives across the country, and this must be brought to a stop.

“This is why we are bringing forward this new law to clearly define serious disruption, as requested by police chiefs.

“Not only will the Public Order Bill introduce new criminal offences for causing serious disruption, this new legislation permits the police to clear the roads of slow marching protesters who are hell-bent on causing chaos across the UK.”

Instead of having to take action where there is “significant delay” and “prolonged disruption” caused by protesters, police will instead be able to judge the threshold crossed if the disruption is simply “more than minor”.

Officers would also be able to arrest protesters who maintain a lower level of disruption over a sustained period by taking account of “the cumulative impact of concurrent and repeated processions and assemblies”.

Protesters would no longer be able to use the excuse that a particular road was already subject to regular traffic jams, with police empowered to take action for any additional disruption.

The legislation will have to be voted on in both the Commons and the Lords, but ministers maintain that it is backed by police.

BJ Harrington, the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead on public order, said: “Policing is not anti-protest, but there is a difference between protest and criminal activism and we are committed to responding quickly and effectively to activists who deliberately disrupt people’s lives through dangerous, reckless, and criminal acts.”

It came as police intervened to stop Just Stop Oil protesters blocking roads in central London after they faced pressure from Lee Anderson, the Conservative deputy chairman.

The Metropolitan Police said it had moved protesters off the road at London’s Westminster, Waterloo and Southwark Bridges some time after they began action on Thursday morning.

Sir Mark Rowley, the Met Commissioner, had faced criticism from Mr Anderson for arguing that officers could not move “slow marchers” out of the road because the law allows some amount of disruption during protests.

A spokesman for Just Stop Oil said the group had not changed its tactics from earlier in the week, when police allowed the protests to take place.